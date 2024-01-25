MADAME WEB TV Spots Show Ezekiel Pulling Off SPIDER-MAN-Like Moves; May Reveal Web Of Life And Destiny

New Madame Web TV spots have been released showcasing the villainous Ezekiel Sims in action, and he's pulling off moves which we're sure will be familiar to Spider-Man fans! And is that the Multiverse?

By JoshWilding - Jan 25, 2024 03:01 PM EST
A new compilation of Madame Web TV spots showcases never-before-seen footage from Sony's upcoming Marvel movie. Among the most intriguing moments is a shot of the villainous Ezekiel Sims pulling off poses which are heavily inspired by Spider-Man. 

The wall-crawler doesn't exist in this reality as far as we're aware, but Ezekiel has all of Peter Parker's powers and is using them to hunt down the women he believes will one day kill him. 

We also see a shot of the title character in a Multiverse-like setting we've heard is called "The Web" in this movie. Some sort of play on the Web of Life and Destiny, it may be there that Sony better explains how Madame Web ties into its wider plans for this alternative to the MCU. 

Leaker @Cryptic4Qual is also reporting that the movie's runtime is now set at 1 hour, 56 minutes, with credits beginning at the 1 hour, 48-minute mark. That makes it Sony's longest live-action "Spider-Verse" movie, though rumour has it there's no post-credits scene.

"I really love the idea of somebody who can see into the future, but until they can really understand their past and appreciate where they are, they can’t use that power," director SJ Clarkson recently said of what drew her to this character. "Without wanting to overload it with profundity, I thought that’s an amazing thing to explore: If we understand our past and see where we are in the present, we can then make better choices for the future."

Check out these new TV spots for Madame Web in the X post below.

Meanwhile, in another universe...In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines.

The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present.

SJ Clarkson directs from a screenplay she wrote with Claire Parker. Morbius scribes Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless are also expected to be credited for their work on the script, though it's currently unclear which draft they wrote. The movie's confirmed cast members include Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott.

Madame Web arrives in theaters worldwide on February 14.

View Recorder