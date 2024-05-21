RUMOR: SPIDER-MAN 4 Will Feature [SPOILER] But They May Not Have A Significant Role

Another Spider-Man 4 rumor here, this time relating to a certain character fans have been waiting to see interact with Peter Parker on the big screen for many years...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 21, 2024 03:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

The Spider-Man 4 rumors have been picking up steam over the past few weeks, as Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios (hopefully) get closer to making some kind of official announcement regarding the No Way Home follow-up.

Depending on what ends up being revealed in the trailers, this latest rumor may not turn out to be a major spoiler, but we're being careful just in case it is something that's kept out of the marketing.

According to MTTSH, Venom will appear in the fourth Spider-Man movie, but won't be the "main villain." There's no mention of Tom Hardy, so there's always a chance the Venom symbiote will take over another host.

Peter Parker himself, perhaps?

This would back up a previous rumor that the piece of the alien symbiote left behind at the end of No Way Home will factor into the plot, but would it be a smart move to revisit "Evil Peter" from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3 when fans really want to see Spider-Man vs. Venom?

That face-off could always be saved for a future movie, or course, and there is talk of Sony and Marvel planning another full trilogy of films.

We should learn at least a little more once the project is made official. Is that announcement imminent? 

Rumors aside, we still know very little about how Spider-Man 4 is shaping up. Sony's Tom Rothman and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige are believed to have had some disagreements when it comes to the overall plot, with the latter hoping to scale the Multiverse elements back for a smaller story. Rothman, meanwhile, is said to want to capitalize on No Way Home's success by bringing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield back as their respective takes on Peter Parker.

Holland will, of course, return as the MCU's Spidey alongside Zendaya as MJ, but the actor is believed to be "growing wary" of playing the iconic hero, so this could be his final solo outing as the wall-crawler - though he will almost certainly play a part in one of both of the upcoming Avengers films.

"We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be," Holland said in a recent interview. "But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect," Holland explained. "The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing."

No Way Home scribes Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers are currently working on the script, but we still don't know which of the Wall-Crawler's fearsome foes will be causing problems for Peter and co. Most of Spidey's major bad guys have already been utilized in previous films (Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, etc), but a recent rumor claimed that the still untitled sequel will feature a villain we haven't seen in live-action yet.

GhostDog
GhostDog - 5/21/2024, 3:12 PM
More rumors
Slotherin
Slotherin - 5/21/2024, 3:13 PM
Venom would be a weird villain when he has no set up for hating him anyway
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/21/2024, 3:18 PM
@Slotherin - That's literally the purpose of the movie to set up. Vulture wasn't a villain in the MCU before Homecoming, nor Mysterio before Far From Home.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/21/2024, 3:24 PM
@Slotherin - unless it’s Mac Gargan Venom

He could become Venom in this universe and not Scorpion

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 5/21/2024, 3:33 PM
@TheVisionary25 - that would be great !
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/21/2024, 3:38 PM
@Vigor - yeah

He already has a grudge against Spider Man atleast.
Razorface1
Razorface1 - 5/21/2024, 3:43 PM
@Slotherin - lets be real, if venom shows up, they'll show flashbacks of how Stark industries wronged him.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 5/21/2024, 3:16 PM
The one thing we all know is that some MCU character will appear in order to make it super clear how we are dealing with an MCU Spidey eventhough the f*cking kid appeared in 2.5 Avengers movies...

Let SpideyHolland be Spider-man without any MCU guru like Stark, "Fury" or Strange ffs...
tb86
tb86 - 5/21/2024, 3:16 PM
I’m kinda wanting Kingpin as the main villain.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 5/21/2024, 3:22 PM
Sigh...yeah, forget what i said, i'm actually super ok with Matt and Kingpin appearing in what could be a grounded street level Spiderman movie. :)
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/21/2024, 3:45 PM
@tb86 - I would like to see that aswell though..

User Comment Image

However considering he’s already been in a few MCU stuff , I also wouldn’t mind a new villain aswell that’s more street level like Mr Negative or Tombstone
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/21/2024, 3:21 PM
they better not try to make this weak phucker into Agent venom,
User Comment Image


just do the og flash and make him a variant from the original timeline or some bullsh1t
User Comment Image
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/21/2024, 3:51 PM
@harryba11zack -

Same goes for Ned Leeds becoming The Hobgoblin.

Don't want this f*cker becoming this...

User Comment Image

This classic villain

User Comment Image
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 5/21/2024, 3:23 PM
CBM:
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/21/2024, 3:24 PM
When NWH come out Holland had Sony by the balls but since then, he's had flop after flop, got dogged by dome dude in a bathroom stall and has had to watch 2 other dudes make out with his girl while he battles a Predator in some dodgy UFC fight. His Agent must have been secretly working for Sony so that they could low ball him whenever they wanted to have him back.
EarlChai
EarlChai - 5/21/2024, 3:27 PM
I’ll be honest—if I had a meeting with Rothman, I’d probably end up dopeslaping him for all the dumb superhero movie decisions he’s made. 😂
Th3Batman
Th3Batman - 5/21/2024, 3:35 PM
None of the rumors we've heard about this movie line up, meaning that they're very likely made up for clicks.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/21/2024, 3:40 PM
So [frick]ing sick of Venom. We did this in Spider-Man 3 already. Oh and Venom. And Venom 2. And Venom 3.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/21/2024, 3:45 PM
I hope this isn't why we don't have Raimi directing this.

He was all like, "Yeah I'm ready to do a Tom Holland Spider-Man movie as long as I get a scene where he's chilling out with Tobey in Tobey's universe. So what's the plot, Daredevil team-up, versus Kingpin and a henchman? Okay, who are you thinking for the henchman?"

"Um, we were thinking Venom"

"Nope. Goodbye"
Order66
Order66 - 5/21/2024, 3:41 PM
Spider-Man 4 - Daredevil, Kingpin, Black Cat, the Maggia, Hammerhead, and Tombstone. Miles is Peter’s neighbor. Symbiote attaches itself to Peter during the post credit scene. Black suit Spider-Man helps the Avengers in Secret Wars.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 5/21/2024, 3:51 PM
Wish grounded superhero movies were enough these days but now everything's gotta be so over the top
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/21/2024, 3:52 PM
I hope the Symbiote does latch onto Peter in this because I feel the end of NWH set it up perfectly.

Due to Peter’s increasing isolation and loneliness , those negative feelings make the symbiote latch onto him after it makes its way to NY…

You could even introduce the Osborns and have Peter’s anger increase whenever he sees the MCU Norman Osborn due to the Raimi variant having killed Aunt May hence Peter’s preconceived notions could get the better of him.

User Comment Image
seth3esq
seth3esq - 5/21/2024, 3:54 PM
If Holland truly wants out, then start it with "Death of Spider Man" and end it with "Ultimate Fallout".

tl/dr: live action Miles Morales

ijs
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/21/2024, 4:01 PM
If this is a new trilogy build to Venom but MCU Eddie Brock and no race swapping.

