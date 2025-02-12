RUMOR: Willem Dafoe In Talks For Green Goblin Return - Will We See Him In SPIDER-MAN 4?

Willem Dafoe made his long-awaited return as the Green Goblin in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but a new rumour suggests the actor is in talks to reprise his role as Norman Osborn in a future MCU project...

By JoshWilding - Feb 12, 2025 02:02 PM EST
Willem Dafoe made his debut as the villainous Norman Osborn in 2002's Spider-Man, though the Green Goblin's story reached a definitive, comic-accurate end when he was impaled by his glider. 

Despite that, the actor reprised the role in Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man 3 as a spectre haunting his son, Harry. However, the franchise ended before Norman could follow in the footsteps of his comic book counterpart by returning from the dead (it's worth noting filmmaker Sam Raimi has never suggested a resurrection was planned). 

Nearly two decades after first suiting up as the iconic villain, Dafoe reprised perhaps his most iconic role in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Transported to Earth-616 before his death, Norman reminded us why he's Spidey's greatest foe by killing the wall-crawler's Aunt May and very nearly turning Peter Parker into a killer (he also stabbed Tobey Maguire's wall-crawler in the back for good measure). Cured and sent back to his own reality, we last saw the Oscorp CEO clearly devastated by what he'd done. 

Did a sane Norman returning to his reality create a new, branched timeline or does Peter #2's world now have heroic Variants of the Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, and Sandman? Honestly, the Multiverse of it all is a tad headache-inducing. 

We may get some answers soon, though, as scooper @MyTimeToShineH brings word today that, "Willem Dafoe is in talks to come back as Norman Osborn/Green Goblin." There are no additional details about whether this would be for Spider-Man 4, the upcoming Avengers movies, or even a post-Secret Wars MCU. 

More of Dafoe's Green Goblin would be far from a bad thing, of course, and if the other Spider-Men return, it stands to reason that some familiar faces could join them. Here's hoping we see more of the Goblin than Norman, though, given how phenomenal Dafoe is in the role. 

Doing the rounds to promote Nosferatu last December, Dafoe was asked if he'd be down to continue Norman's story in Spider-Man 4

"We'll see. We'll see [Laughs]. I could come back," he teased. "Listen, Tom was great to work with and the whole series of Spider-Man films that I did were great fun. Great fun."

These remarks echo what Dafoe said in 2023. "If everything was right, sure," he said of a possible return. "I mean, that's a great role. I liked the fact that it's a double role both times. Twenty years ago, and fairly recently, both times [were] very different experiences, but I had a good time on both."

As always, let us know your thoughts on this rumour in the comments section below. 

Related:

Recommended For You:

ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/12/2025, 2:14 PM
User Comment Image
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/12/2025, 2:16 PM
Please make a 4th raimi Spiderman
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/12/2025, 2:17 PM
Sure, why not, the MshewowU already shot themselves in the foot when they Had Norman say there was no Oscorp in this universe.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 2/12/2025, 2:17 PM
He would do nicely next to Doom in Battlworld.
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 2/12/2025, 2:18 PM
They'd be smart not to.
SATW42
SATW42 - 2/12/2025, 2:19 PM
I really feel like his arc was not only already done, but then was really done after NWH. Theres just no reason for it. And I know theres talk of everyone coming back in secret wars, but like very villain? Are we really gunna pay willem dafoe to be in the background of a shot
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/12/2025, 2:25 PM
@SATW42 - He may only need to voice him in SW TBF
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 2/12/2025, 2:20 PM
I expect every actor who played a role in a Marvel movie to show up in Secret Wars (unless you're Terrence Howard).
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 2/12/2025, 2:23 PM
@TheJok3r -

I'd be surprised to see Howard in anything high profile ever again. The dudes an absolute nutcase .
MrDandy
MrDandy - 2/12/2025, 2:22 PM
Honestly happy with more Willem DaFoe in any form. He kills it in that role. I’d like to see him again in Secret Wars. I’d prefer Spider-Man 4 be street level but I’m not sure I’m getting that wish.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/12/2025, 2:23 PM
He will be in Secret Wars is my bet, seriously doubt in SM4
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/12/2025, 2:23 PM
phuck war machine, bring Dafoe back and do the real iron patriot,
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 2/12/2025, 2:26 PM
Is anyone taking screenshots of all of MTTSH’s rumors? I want some data on the accuracy of this person’s claims. Seems like we get a new rumor every day from this person. There’s no chance they hear these rumors from close sources or people working on the project every day. Bull****
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 2/12/2025, 2:34 PM
Because after Marvel stopped riding RDJ's coattails, everything fell apart for them.

All they have now is using Fox & Sony versions of Marvel characters.
mountainman
mountainman - 2/12/2025, 2:41 PM
@PartyKiller - 3 biggest MCU movies post endgame were from Sony and Fox characters. Says a lot about what the MCU is bringing these days.

