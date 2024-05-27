SPIDER-MAN Star Tom Holland's Non-MCU Career Hits Another Setback With Negative ROMEO AND JULIET Reviews
S8R8M
S8R8M - 5/27/2024, 9:22 AM
Save the suit for secret wars. I want to see these characters - Scorpion, Blackcat, Chameleon, Prowler and MILES!!!!!!!!!
MAKE MINE MILES!
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/27/2024, 9:25 AM
Factor in with CGI is my guess.
Fogs
Fogs - 5/27/2024, 9:30 AM
I liked the top art, Bagley with that coloring.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/27/2024, 9:32 AM
While I know most of us would like a more street level Spidey story , I do think NWH really perfectly setup the black suit for the next movie atleast…

You could have Peter trying but still adjusting to his new normal and at this point just spends most of his time as Spider Mam since he doesn’t really have a life outside of that with the increasing sense of loneliness and isolation making him easy pickings for the symbiote.

Hell , you could even introduce the Osborns in this which could further fuel Peter’s anger as he deals with his preconceived notions about seeing the variant of the man that killed Aunt May…

On the villain side , Mac Gargan has escaped prison and is out for revenge against Spider Mam with him hiding in Mexico perhaps where the symbiote takes hold of him.

He could begin to stalk Spider Man around the city without Peter being aware since his Spidey sense doesn’t work on the symbiote or perhaps due to the universal hive mind does find out his true identity and decides to go after his loved ones like MJ or Ned without knowing that they don’t remember him anymore.

After he defeats Mac in a grueling battle , the symbiote leaves him and goes to attach itself to Peter as he thinks he is about to die and looks back on his life with the feelings of sadness , anger & such boiling up which attracts the symbiote even more (you could even end it on a cliffhanger where Peter opens his eyes after the symbiote has fully taken over).

It’s a story that could go on for perhaps a trilogy as a throughline or even just 2 films.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/27/2024, 9:45 AM
Josh like...
User Comment Image
tippymcfoo
tippymcfoo - 5/27/2024, 10:55 AM
I think one of the reasons many believe Spider-man 2 (with Dr. Octopus) to be the best (by far, in my opinion) is because it WAS street level. There was no tech. Just Spider-man saving his city. I don't think Marvel has gotten him right yet (nor Sony, really...). And ASM with Garfield forever soiled what could have been the most powerful third or fourth movie moment in all super hero movies. Start the movie with Spider-man fighting some Shocker-like villain, just to establish he's out there having these skirmishes, while hinting at and developing the big name villain at the same time. Maybe even throw in a second B-list villain. And let Peter be Peter, with all of his issues.

These movies are all story-boarded and ready to go. Use the material. Still waiting for a decent Spider-man movie. Still frustrated...

