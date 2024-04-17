SPIDER-MAN 4: Franchise Producer Amy Pascal Refuses To Comment On Plans For The NO WAY HOME Sequel

Spider-Man: No Way Home earned nearly $2 billion at the box office, but with Tom Holland keen to take a break - and seemingly negotiating a lucrative new contract in public - the wall-crawler has been sidelined ever since.

Spider-Man 4 is in the works, though we don't know who has written the script or who will eventually direct. While Jon Watts isn't expected to return, Drew Goddard, Justin Lin, and now even Sam Raimi are among the names floating around as potential replacements.

Longtime Spider-Man franchise producer Amy Pascal was recently asked when Tom Holland and Zendaya will begin shooting the next instalment, only to issue a disappointingly blunt response in what proves to be a rather bizarre exchange.

"I'm not telling you," Pascal stated before walking away.

This isn't the update we know many of you will have been hoping for, and it's a shame she didn't take this chance to clear up some of the rumours and assure fans that Spider-Man 4 will begin shooting later this year.

While it would be a touch overdramatic to say the movie is in trouble, we have heard that Sony and Marvel have very different ideas about where to take the story. The former is keen to capitalise on Spider-Man: No Way Home's success by bringing back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield for another Multiversal adventure.

Marvel Studios, on the other hand, is eager to deliver into Peter Parker's new status as a street-level superhero, likely pairing him up with Daredevil (and perhaps even Ant-Man) to take on the Kingpin of Crime.

It's also been rumoured that Spider-Man 4 will introduce the MCU's version of Miles Morales. Holland has shared an interest in bringing Miles to the big screen for several years now and we'd guess the plan is for these two to team up before the younger web-slinger becomes Peter's permanent replacement.

While Holland's wall-crawler is expected to take on a lead role in Avengers 5 and Avengers: Secret Wars, it is looking increasingly likely that the next trilogy will see Peter pass the Spider-Man mantle to Miles. That may seem premature, but if we bid farewell to Holland in Spider-Man 6, for example, then he'll have had a good - and lengthy - run as the hero.

Check out the "full" interview with Pascal in the X post below.