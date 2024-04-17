SPIDER-MAN 4: Franchise Producer Amy Pascal Refuses To Comment On Plans For The NO WAY HOME Sequel

SPIDER-MAN 4: Franchise Producer Amy Pascal Refuses To Comment On Plans For The NO WAY HOME Sequel SPIDER-MAN 4: Franchise Producer Amy Pascal Refuses To Comment On Plans For The NO WAY HOME Sequel

Fans are growing increasingly impatient when it comes to Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios' plans for Spider-Man 4, but longtime franchise producer Amy Pascal isn't currently willing to give anything away.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 17, 2024 06:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

Spider-Man: No Way Home earned nearly $2 billion at the box office, but with Tom Holland keen to take a break - and seemingly negotiating a lucrative new contract in public - the wall-crawler has been sidelined ever since. 

Spider-Man 4 is in the works, though we don't know who has written the script or who will eventually direct. While Jon Watts isn't expected to return, Drew Goddard, Justin Lin, and now even Sam Raimi are among the names floating around as potential replacements. 

Longtime Spider-Man franchise producer Amy Pascal was recently asked when Tom Holland and Zendaya will begin shooting the next instalment, only to issue a disappointingly blunt response in what proves to be a rather bizarre exchange. 

"I'm not telling you," Pascal stated before walking away. 

This isn't the update we know many of you will have been hoping for, and it's a shame she didn't take this chance to clear up some of the rumours and assure fans that Spider-Man 4 will begin shooting later this year. 

While it would be a touch overdramatic to say the movie is in trouble, we have heard that Sony and Marvel have very different ideas about where to take the story. The former is keen to capitalise on Spider-Man: No Way Home's success by bringing back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield for another Multiversal adventure. 

Marvel Studios, on the other hand, is eager to deliver into Peter Parker's new status as a street-level superhero, likely pairing him up with Daredevil (and perhaps even Ant-Man) to take on the Kingpin of Crime. 

It's also been rumoured that Spider-Man 4 will introduce the MCU's version of Miles Morales. Holland has shared an interest in bringing Miles to the big screen for several years now and we'd guess the plan is for these two to team up before the younger web-slinger becomes Peter's permanent replacement.

While Holland's wall-crawler is expected to take on a lead role in Avengers 5 and Avengers: Secret Wars, it is looking increasingly likely that the next trilogy will see Peter pass the Spider-Man mantle to Miles. That may seem premature, but if we bid farewell to Holland in Spider-Man 6, for example, then he'll have had a good - and lengthy - run as the hero. 

Check out the "full" interview with Pascal in the X post below.

SPIDER-MAN Director Sam Raimi Rumored To Be In Talks To Helm NO WAY HOME Sequel
Related:

SPIDER-MAN Director Sam Raimi Rumored To Be In Talks To Helm NO WAY HOME Sequel
SPIDER-MAN Swings To Impressive Box Office Haul For Re-Release As Crowd Reaction To Final Swing Goes Viral
Recommended For You:

SPIDER-MAN Swings To Impressive Box Office Haul For Re-Release As Crowd Reaction To Final Swing Goes Viral
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 4/17/2024, 6:40 AM
Dude i barely want to see Tom's Spidey again and after the NWH ending we're still gonna get Zendaya? Why?
It's because Tom wants to work with his gf, innit? :P
Origame
Origame - 4/17/2024, 6:42 AM
@Doomsday8888 - more likely it's because zendaya is a big name now.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 4/17/2024, 6:40 AM
They don’t know what to do and that’s been obvious for some time.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder