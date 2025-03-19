SPIDER-MAN 4 Rumored To Feature A Female Villain - But She Won't Be Played By Sadie Sink

Between the original Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy, the TASM reboots and the latest MCU-set films, we've seen Peter Parker face-off against most of his best-known bad guys on the big screen. We still don't know who Tom Holland's web-slinger will come up against in Spider-Man 4, but a new rumor may have narrowed things down quite a bit.

According to scooper MTTSH, Spidey will tangle with a female villain in the upcoming movie.

Apparently, the character has already been cast - but won't be played by Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, who is believed to be joining the MCU as a new take on Mary Jane Watson.

Spider-Man 4 will have a FEMALE main villain. It's NOT Sadie Sink. They already have someone cast. Announcement imminent. pic.twitter.com/RRRhsMJk4k — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) March 20, 2025

Spider-Man doesn't have that many major female foes, so Felicia Hardy/Black Cat would seem like the safest bet. There are other, more obscure possibilities, however, including the likes of Silver Sable, Delilah, Screwball, Stunner, and White Rabbit.

Of course, we could see the wall-crawler encounter a villain that wouldn't usually be associated with the character on the page, which would open up a whole host of new potential picks.

In his most recent newsletter, Jeff Sneider pointed out that Sony’s arrangement with Marvel requires the latter to provide each Spider-Man movie with a major MCU character. Assuming Sink is indeed playing MJ, there's a chance this mysterious female villain will qualify.

Some pretty wild rumors relating to the film have been doing the rounds over the past couple of months, with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's wall-crawlers, Venom, Ghost Rider, Black Cat, Daredevil, The Punisher, Mephisto, Kingpin, and Knull just some of the characters mentioned as possible allies/villains for Holland's Peter Parker.

Here's what Holland had to say about the fourth solo Spidey movie in a recent interview.

"We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be. But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect. The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing."

Who do you make of this latest rumor? Which female Marvel Comics villain would you most like to see the webhead take on in Spider-Man 4? Let us know in the comments section.

Spider-Man 4 was recently pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.