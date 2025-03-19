SPIDER-MAN 4 Rumored To Feature A Female Villain - But She Won't Be Played By Sadie Sink

According to a new rumor, Tom Holland will be facing off against a female villain in Spider-Man 4, but the recently cast Sadie Sink will not be playing the role...

By MarkCassidy - Mar 19, 2025 09:03 PM EST
Between the original Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy, the TASM reboots and the latest MCU-set films, we've seen Peter Parker face-off against most of his best-known bad guys on the big screen. We still don't know who Tom Holland's web-slinger will come up against in Spider-Man 4, but a new rumor may have narrowed things down quite a bit.

According to scooper MTTSH, Spidey will tangle with a female villain in the upcoming movie.

Apparently, the character has already been cast - but won't be played by Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, who is believed to be joining the MCU as a new take on Mary Jane Watson.

Spider-Man doesn't have that many major female foes, so Felicia Hardy/Black Cat would seem like the safest bet. There are other, more obscure possibilities, however, including the likes of Silver Sable, Delilah, Screwball, Stunner, and White Rabbit.

Of course, we could see the wall-crawler encounter a villain that wouldn't usually be associated with the character on the page, which would open up a whole host of new potential picks.

In his most recent newsletter, Jeff Sneider pointed out that Sony’s arrangement with Marvel requires the latter to provide each Spider-Man movie with a major MCU character. Assuming Sink is indeed playing MJ, there's a chance this mysterious female villain will qualify.

Some pretty wild rumors relating to the film have been doing the rounds over the past couple of months, with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's wall-crawlers, Venom, Ghost Rider, Black Cat, Daredevil, The Punisher, Mephisto, Kingpin, and Knull just some of the characters mentioned as possible allies/villains for Holland's Peter Parker.

Here's what Holland had to say about the fourth solo Spidey movie in a recent interview.

"We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be. But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect. The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing." 

Who do you make of this latest rumor? Which female Marvel Comics villain would you most like to see the webhead take on in Spider-Man 4? Let us know in the comments section.

Spider-Man 4 was recently pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.

Batmangina
Batmangina - 3/19/2025, 9:16 PM
Let me be FIRST to say that's a SHITTY IDEA
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 3/19/2025, 9:17 PM
Janice Lincoln, come on down!
marveldc4life
marveldc4life - 3/19/2025, 9:20 PM
Aunt May Variant
jst5
jst5 - 3/19/2025, 9:31 PM
@marveldc4life - They bring a version of Uncle Ben back but he's now Aunt Becky.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 3/19/2025, 9:23 PM
Madame Web v2
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 3/19/2025, 9:24 PM
User Comment Image
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 3/19/2025, 9:25 PM
So... Black Cat? Villain who turns anti-hero later?
LeoAtrox1
LeoAtrox1 - 3/19/2025, 9:49 PM
@TheFinestSmack - That's my guess. When they say "female villian," they really mean "female anti-hero" like Black Cat or Silver Sable. Of the SM rogues gallery, only a handful of female villains can really carry a story. Sony's been using the Lady Octopus character in the Spider-verse film, so that's a possibility. Otherwise, you've got about two-dozen lesser side-character villains like Titania (sorry Titania fans, but she's not going to carry a film). And, if you're going to do more of a cameo villain/anti-hero, I'd say give Fiege call and ask if you can talk to Elodie Yung.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 3/19/2025, 10:08 PM
@LeoAtrox1 - 100% And Black Cat's been rumored for this movie for a while so saying "female villain" is a really easy prediction to make.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/19/2025, 9:35 PM
So is it the main villain or one of them if true?.

If it’s the former then I think Silver Sable makes the most sense to me personally (unless it’s not a genderbent character or such)…

User Comment Image

If it’s the latter then I could see a number of characters like Janice Lincoln/Beetle or Francine Frye/Electro etc.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 3/19/2025, 9:39 PM
Silver Sable, Black Cat, Screwball, or Scream?
VicSage
VicSage - 3/19/2025, 9:41 PM
It would be really funny if this film features Zendaya as Black Cat or some evil Mj, even as a supporting villain.
Thing94
Thing94 - 3/19/2025, 9:42 PM
I can't see just Black Cat as a main villain
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 3/19/2025, 9:44 PM
Considering it's set in between doomsday and secret wars we have no idea what the MCU will even look like at that point. I don't see it being someone street level
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 3/19/2025, 9:48 PM
Cool, just hope they're written well. Silver Sable could be an interesting antagonist.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 3/19/2025, 10:09 PM
They were afraid of him throwing a punch in the first movie, you telling me they are going to have Spider-man fighting a female antagonist and have the balls to actually have him throw hands? Or is this going to be another female antagonist who is redeemable or defeated by a brand new female hero who usurps our main characters role.

