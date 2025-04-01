SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Director Teases Possible Comic Inspiration - Does It Reveal Sadie Sink's Role?

Talking at CinemaCon, Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton dropped a possible hint about at least one comic that's inspired him, but does it reveal who Sadie Sink is playing in the MCU?

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 01, 2025 03:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

Yesterday evening's Sony Pictures presentation at CinemaCon saw the studio confirm that Spider-Man 4 will be titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day. That's a title pulled straight from the comics and holds a lot of meaning to fans. 

In "One More Day," Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson gave up their marriage to save Aunt May after she was gunned down by an assassin hired by The Kingpin. While their relationship still happened, Peter and MJ's wedding day didn't, and it's been a real point of contention ever since. 

In the "Brand New Day" era, Spider-Man was single and lost all the extra powers - like organic webbing and stingers - he gained during "The Other." He was also back to being something of an everyman and faced countless new villains and threats, any one of whom we could see in the next Spider-Man movie. 

According to The Wrap's CinemaCon report, "Director Destin Daniel Cretton revealed the title by telling a story about how his one-year-old son’s first word was 'Spider-Man,' something that happened when the infant pointed at a cover of the comic 'Spider-Man: Most Wanted.'"

That may just be a fun anecdote or, more likely, a clever hint at what's to come in Spider-Man: Brand New Day next year. 

The "Most Wanted" story arc ran from issue #297 of Peter Parker: The Spectacular Spider-Man through #299. In that, both Peter and Spider-Man are hunted by the authorities after his sister, Teresa, steals a weapon capable of taking down the world's heroes. 

The Tinkerer is the big bad, though it also features appearances from villains like Scorpion, Vulture, and Doctor Doom, so you can likely see how this might influence Spider-Man: Brand New Day (there are also elements of the Chip Zdarsky-penned story that line up with what we've previously heard about Marvel Studios' Spider-Man 4 plans). 

Crucially - or perhaps not - Teresa is a redhead and a character we could quite easily imagine Sadie Sink playing in the movie. Plus, there's an interesting story to tell there, particularly if she somehow remembers her brother (they were separated shortly after Teresa was born; years later, Nick Fury recruited her to S.H.I.E.L.D.). 

"Most Wanted" isn't a "Brand New Day"-era story, but Daredevil: Born Again doesn't adapt the story it shares a name with, either. Looking at those comics, Sink playing Jackpot or Carlie Cooper also can't be discounted. It's not a particularly well-loved era for Amazing Spider-Man, though, so Marvel Studios will need to tread carefully.

Spider-Man 4 has been officially dated for July 31, 2026, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton helming a script penned by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

