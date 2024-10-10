SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Star Andrew Garfield Reveals Who His Favorite Spider-Man Is

Andrew Garfield first played Peter Parker in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man. Two years later, the actor reprised the role for The Amazing Spider-Man 2, only for Sony Pictures to pull the rug out from under him by scrapping two sequels and a Sinister Six spin-off.

Even when the movies themselves let him down, it was clear Garfield loved Spider-Man but the odds of him ever returning to the role seemed slim. Then, Spider-Man: No Way Home changed everything.

In the Marvel Studios blockbuster, Garfield shared the screen with the MCU's Spider-Man, Tom Holland, and their predecessor, Tobey Maguire.

Talking to Vanity Fair as part of the site's latest "Test How Well You Know Each Other" video, Garfield - who was being quizzed alongside his We Live in Time co-star Florence Pugh - was asked to name his favourite big screen Spidey.

"Tobey was my guy," he admitted. "I was in drama school and I was watching his films as a young impressionable actor and I was like practicing being him. But I love, I think what Tom has done is incredible as well. Like, I kind of love them both equally."

Rumour has it Garfield will get an opportunity to share the screen with Maguire and Holland again in both Spider-Man 4 and Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Talking last week about whether he'd consider suiting up again, the actor revealed, "For sure, I would 100 percent come back if it was the right thing, if it’s additive to the culture, if there’s a great concept or something that hasn’t been done before that’s unique and odd and exciting and that you can sink your teeth into."

Garfield added, "I love that character, and it brings joy. If part of what I bring is joy, then I’m joyful in return."

Check out his comments about Tobey and Tom in full below.

Please don’t ask Andrew Garfield to choose favorites (even though we did).



Watch the ‘We Live in Time’ star and Florence Pugh test how well they know each other: https://t.co/TH8wzsPxwW pic.twitter.com/jXzbtMkwdf — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) October 9, 2024

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighbourhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his superhero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk.

When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.

The movie stars Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, J. B. Smoove, Benedict Wong, J.K. Simmons, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Thomas Haden Church, and Rhys Ifans.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available to buy wherever you get your movies.