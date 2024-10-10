SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Star Andrew Garfield Reveals Who His Favorite Spider-Man Is

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Andrew Garfield has been asked to name his favourite big screen web-slinger, but who does he pick: Tom Holland or Tobey Maguire? You can find his answer and explanation here...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 10, 2024 07:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

Andrew Garfield first played Peter Parker in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man. Two years later, the actor reprised the role for The Amazing Spider-Man 2, only for Sony Pictures to pull the rug out from under him by scrapping two sequels and a Sinister Six spin-off. 

Even when the movies themselves let him down, it was clear Garfield loved Spider-Man but the odds of him ever returning to the role seemed slim. Then, Spider-Man: No Way Home changed everything. 

In the Marvel Studios blockbuster, Garfield shared the screen with the MCU's Spider-Man, Tom Holland, and their predecessor, Tobey Maguire.

Talking to Vanity Fair as part of the site's latest "Test How Well You Know Each Other" video, Garfield - who was being quizzed alongside his We Live in Time co-star Florence Pugh - was asked to name his favourite big screen Spidey. 

"Tobey was my guy," he admitted. "I was in drama school and I was watching his films as a young impressionable actor and I was like practicing being him. But I love, I think what Tom has done is incredible as well. Like, I kind of love them both equally."

Rumour has it Garfield will get an opportunity to share the screen with Maguire and Holland again in both Spider-Man 4 and Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars

Talking last week about whether he'd consider suiting up again, the actor revealed, "For sure, I would 100 percent come back if it was the right thing, if it’s additive to the culture, if there’s a great concept or something that hasn’t been done before that’s unique and odd and exciting and that you can sink your teeth into."

Garfield added, "I love that character, and it brings joy. If part of what I bring is joy, then I’m joyful in return."

Check out his comments about Tobey and Tom in full below. 

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighbourhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his superhero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk.

When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.

The movie stars Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, J. B. Smoove, Benedict Wong, J.K. Simmons, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Thomas Haden Church, and Rhys Ifans.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available to buy wherever you get your movies.

xfan320
xfan320 - 10/10/2024, 7:39 AM
This man is a treasure
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 10/10/2024, 7:47 AM
i'm soooooo glad he got his redemption/closure by getting to be in NWH. This man is a great actor
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 10/10/2024, 8:34 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - I highly recommend Under the Banner of Heaven. As an ex mormon it hits really hard but his performance is amazing
Forthas
Forthas - 10/10/2024, 7:50 AM
I think Tom best embodies Spiderman BUT both Tobey and Andrew are better actors and if you removed Spiderman 3 and Amazing Spiderman 2, they have had better films. My ranking of all three of their films is as follows:

1 Spiderman 2
2 Spiderman
3 Amazing Spiderman
4 Spiderman No way Home
5 Spiderman Homecoming
6 Amazing Spiderman 2
7 Spiderman Far From Home
8 Spiderman 3
TDKRnry88
TDKRnry88 - 10/10/2024, 8:30 AM
@Forthas - Better actors? I dunno about "better". Tom's very skilled & convincing in his own right. BTW, where are the hyphens!?!?
Forthas
Forthas - 10/10/2024, 8:37 AM
@TDKRnry88 - I am not saying Tom is in any way a bad actor but in terms of what they have accomplished and the recognition of these actors, Tom has clearly not had as much success.

As far as hyphens...sue me!
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 10/10/2024, 7:51 AM
It's nice waking up to such a huge reveal!
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 10/10/2024, 8:00 AM
I mean, that was pretty obvious he would say Maguire, all things considered.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/10/2024, 8:14 AM
@IAmAHoot - yeah , he wasn’t gonna say Nicholas Hammond lol.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/10/2024, 8:36 AM
Honestly , I don’t think I have a favorite live action Spider Man…

Tobey , Andrew and Tom all have their merits and thus enjoy their different takes on the character equally.

Now if we are talking about favorite Spider Man outside of the comics period then there’s only one for me…

?feature=shared

