SPIDER-MAN Star Willem Dafoe Reveals Why Norman Osborn Is More Fun To Play Than The Green Goblin

SPIDER-MAN Star Willem Dafoe Reveals Why Norman Osborn Is More Fun To Play Than The Green Goblin

Spider-Man star Willem Dafoe has reflected on reprising perhaps his most iconic role in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home and explains why he's always found Norman Osborn more exciting than the Green Goblin.

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 30, 2024 05:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man
Source: Empire Online

Willem Dafoe first played the Green Goblin in 2002's Spider-Man and reprised the role almost two decades later for Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home. That appeared to be where Norman Osborn's story ended, though fans remain eager to see the actor suit up again.

In an interview with Empire Online, Dafoe was asked about the mostly negative response to the Green Goblin mask in the early 2000s and No Way Home immediately ditching that to focus on the actor's face. 

That decision proved to be a genius one on Marvel Studios' part as it allowed Dafoe to bring the villain to life through his demented and often terrifying facial expressions. However, for the Nosferatu star, the role has always been about Norman. 

"It was just a pleasure to return to that character. Just like the original, I like the fact that within a scene it could careen from being goofy comedy to drama to action. It has a lot of tricks up its sleeve. And it was a double role," he said. "Everybody concentrates on the Green Goblin, but that’s mostly action stuff. I like doing that, and I think I can do it gracefully."

"But the real meat in the first one is the guy without the mask, Norman Osborn. Those are the meaty scenes. So when people complain about the mask, it’s like, 'Come on.' The role is Norman," Dafoe continued. "And then in [No Way Home], we have a little bit more Norman, because part of the game is, you don’t know how much of the Green Goblin is back and how much it’s Norman. That’s the whole play."

In Spider-Man, the Goblin dies in a comic-accurate manner when he's impaled by his own glider. The actor has died in many of the movies he's starred in and admitted he gets a kick out of seeing himself perish in so many wildly inventive ways. 

"I do. Because... it raises the stakes. Everyone, unless they’re asleep, has an imagination about their death. So when you’re in a little fiction, getting to play out this kind of fantasy of imagining a version of what could happen to you, even in these extreme cases, something about that experience is elevated. It’s not normal. It’s very specific and it’s personal, but it’s not you, because the circumstances are not of your life."

"So that’s where you’re really able to tap into that childlike imagination of playing cops and robbers. Because you have a stake, and some kind of understanding of the fear, the drama of dying. And you’ve thought about it, somehow. So then to enact it, even without any real risk or any real reality, is a beautiful exercise. I’m sure somewhere there are some rituals in various cultures where it’s done to help people prepare for their death."

Doing the rounds to promote Nosferatu earlier this month, Dafoe was asked if he could continue Norman's story in Marvel Studios' Spider-Man 4

"We'll see. We'll see [Laughs]. I could come back," he teased. "Listen, Tom was great to work with and the whole series of Spider-Man films that I did were great fun. Great fun."

Would you like to see more of the Green Goblin in the MCU?

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN: Marvel Releases Full Trailer & New Poster For Upcoming Animated Series
Related:

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN: Marvel Releases Full Trailer & New Poster For Upcoming Animated Series
SPIDER-MAN 4's Script Could Be In Even Worse Shape Than We've Been Led To Believe
Recommended For You:

SPIDER-MAN 4's Script Could Be In Even Worse Shape Than We've Been Led To Believe

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 12/30/2024, 5:12 AM
I love Dafoe. The Spidey flicks need to go back to formula tho
AC1
AC1 - 12/30/2024, 5:53 AM
I'd be more than okay with Dafoe returning as the MCU-616 version of Norman and getting a chance to play a different version of the character if he's up for it, but I'd also be cool with another actor being cast as long as they can find someone who can do the role justice the same way he has.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/30/2024, 5:59 AM
@AC1 - I think if they take the role in a completely new direction, like HAMMER and Iron Patriot, comparisons to his Norman/Goblin will be non-existent.

Kinda why wanna see that direction. Dafoe himself could even return for it. It's still Norman, but the rest is completely different.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/30/2024, 6:08 AM
@AC1 - I wouldn’t want someone to do justice to Norman the same way as him because every actor brings something different…

If they try to just copy him , it wouldn’t work.

Anyway love Willem but if we do get Norman in the MCU , I hope it’s a different actor

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder