Tom Holland Confirms SPIDER-MAN 4 Talks, But Says He Won't Make Another One For The Sake Of It
Tom Holland Confirms SPIDER-MAN 4 Talks, But Says He "Won't Make Another One For The Sake" Of It
grif - 12/7/2023, 12:18 PM
this is just no way home worship. big surprise.
garu - 12/7/2023, 12:20 PM
all villains were shit in NWH
grif - 12/7/2023, 12:21 PM
@garu - couldnt get past the first ten minutes. brutal
marvel72 - 12/7/2023, 12:29 PM
I thought Spider-Man:No Way Home was very good,definitely the best movie from Phase 4.
tb86 - 12/7/2023, 12:32 PM
1) Green Goblin
2) Vulture
3) Doc Ock
4) Mysterio
5) Electro
6) Sandman
7) Shocker
8) Lizard
9) Mac Gargan
JFerguson - 12/7/2023, 12:33 PM
If theres one thing Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers need to improve on, it’s writing the villains. The Raimi villains are too top tier. These Watts villains were child’s play.
ModHaterSLADE - 12/7/2023, 12:34 PM
Always thought Vulture was kind of lame until I saw the MCU version. Great take on the character.
HeavyMetal4Life - 12/7/2023, 12:36 PM
Yup, this is correct.
DocSpock - 12/7/2023, 12:36 PM


Spider-Man NWH was so great that I didn't even mind that the villains from the totally sh!tty ASM movies were in it.

