YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Showrunner Breaks Down Episode 4's Big Harry Osborn Twist - SPOILERS

In the fourth episode of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Peter Parker dons a costume made for him by Norman Osborn. His white Oscorp suit proves a hit but, when the teenager returns to Oscorp to thank his mentor, he inadvertently unmasks in front of Harry Osborn.

The MCU's Spider-Man didn't guard his secret identity as closely as some fans would like, though this Variant at least seems to be trying to stop those closest to him from finding out he's a superhero.

Talking to Screen Rant, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man showrunner Jeff Trammell explained why Harry discovered Peter's big secret and how that's likely to play into their relationship moving forward.

"I think there's a part of it where it's really fun to delve into Norman as a mentor, but Norman as a mentor can't kind of be like your day-to-day guy because he is so busy, it would be a detriment to Oscorp. He's kind of stuck in the chair. So being able to open that up to having Harry know, having Harry in on Peter's big secret, when other people are not in on his secret, I think, naturally, is going to create a bit of tension amongst some of the characters." "I think, from a storytelling standpoint, it was always really interesting and also having Harry know that this kid is the same guy that saved him in episode 1, I think, means a lot because that also colors how he views Peter versus if you were to meet Peter in an everyday setting, he's a kid, you're a kid, you feel equal level playing field." "But knowing that this guy's a superhero, and he has already saved his life, I think, adds a bit more respect and admiration on behalf of Harry, who's viewing Peter, and Peter, who's viewing Harry, is like, 'Oh, he's the super-rich, popular guy that everyone loves.' So I like that. They both have something to kind of admire about the other one."

It's no secret that, in most Spider-Man media, Norman Osborn becomes the Green Goblin before Harry eventually follows. Whether Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will head down a similar route remains to be seen, though the show has been confirmed for at least two more seasons.

However, if and when Norman does undergo that villainous transformation, he'll have the benefit of knowing an awful lot about the wall-crawler. That could make this Green Goblin one of the most terrifying, formidable versions to date.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.

The talented voice cast includes Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy and Charlie Cox.

The head writer is Jeff Trammell and Mel Zwyer is the supervising director. Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt and Trammell serve as executive producers.

Five episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are now streaming on Disney+.