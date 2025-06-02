We May Be Close To Learning Who Will Play SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY's Villains - But Is A Delay Imminent?

We May Be Close To Learning Who Will Play SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY's Villains - But Is A Delay Imminent?

According to a new rumour, offers have gone out to the actors will could play Spider-Man: Brand New Day's male and female villains. However, there's speculation about another possible release date delay...

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 02, 2025 07:06 AM EST

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters next July. However, with production not expected to begin until this July, there are concerns the movie could be delayed; after all, Avengers: Doomsday was facing a similar one-year turnaround and recently moved from May to December 2026.

While we'd advise taking this with a pinch of salt following recent events, scooper Daniel Richtman has said today that "there's a good chance [Spider-Man: Brand New Day] will get pushed as well."

If a delay happens, it's unclear where the movie would move to. However, each Spider-Man movie co-produced by Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures has had a relatively tight turnaround, and this seems more like speculation than anything concrete.

There are already rumblings that Bob Iger is unhappy with Avengers: Doomsday being the only MCU title being released in 2026 (and at the end of the year, no less), so losing that 25% cut of profits likely won't be an option for the House of Mouse. With that in mind, we'd expect Spider-Man: Brand New Day to be released as planned next summer. 

In related news, Richtman has also learned that offers have been made to the actors who might end up playing Spider-Man: Brand New Day's male and female villains. There's no word on who those have gone out to, but this suggests work on the movie is progressing as planned. 

A synopsis for the movie surfaced earlier this year, though it's unclear how accurate it is. However, we now have good reason to believe that Spidey's "unlikely ally" will be The Hulk. 

"Following the events of Doomsday, Peter Parker is determined to lead a normal life and focus on college, stepping back from his responsibilities as Spider-Man. However, peace is short-lived when a deadly new threat emerges, endangering his friends and forcing Peter to reconsider his promise. With stakes higher than ever, Peter reluctantly returns to his Spider-Man identity and finds himself teaming up with an unlikely ally to protect those he loves."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a controversial era of storytelling, which saw Marvel Comics give the wall-crawler a fresh start by ending his marriage to Mary Jane Watson and making his identity secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including a resurrected Harry Osborn.

Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper were some of the standout additions to his world, and are among the most likely possibilities to make an appearance next summer. You can learn more about how "Brand New Day" may influence the next Spider-Man movie here

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Zendaya, Sadie Sink, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

RUMOR: SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Eyeing BATMAN FOREVER Star Nicole Kidman For Female Villain Role
Related:

RUMOR: SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Eyeing BATMAN FOREVER Star Nicole Kidman For Female Villain Role
SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY - 5 Comic Books That Could Inspire The Hulk's MCU Team-Up (Fight?) With Spidey
Recommended For You:

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY - 5 Comic Books That Could Inspire The Hulk's MCU Team-Up (Fight?) With Spidey

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Thehumanfixer
Thehumanfixer - 6/2/2025, 6:55 AM
First
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 6/2/2025, 6:56 AM
Marvel are in panic button now uh oh
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/2/2025, 7:34 AM
@Gabimaru - Marvel Studios Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be Delayed. The movie still hasn't even started in production or filming yet.

Same with Doomsday and Secret Wars just started filming Doomsday.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 6/2/2025, 6:57 AM
Depending on how the success of Superman goes, DC would be smart to soak up all the space that's being created with the ongoing delays from Disney and co.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/2/2025, 7:14 AM
Marvel Studios Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now my most Anticipated Movie. Even over Doomsday and Secret Wars.

User Comment Image
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 6/2/2025, 8:05 AM
@AllsGood - Only if we get WoodGod played by Nick Frost.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/2/2025, 8:20 AM
@FrankenDad - Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be setting up Doomsday and Secret Wars. I don't expect to see WoodGod.
TMW1987ProudProWrestlingFan
TMW1987ProudProWrestlingFan - 6/2/2025, 7:42 AM
"Following the events of Doomsday"

Synopsis already outdated!

If this stays in July, a rejigging/restructure of the story will be required to put this before Doomsday.

If that ends up being a pain in the arse for them, more than likely Spidey shifts to 2027 to fit it back after Doomsday again .
Linux1172
Linux1172 - 6/2/2025, 7:46 AM
After years now of speculation, you'd think they'd finally give us Hobgoblin. So far, I'm not jazzed about this next Spidey installment at all. I get the feeling the wheels are coming off the road a bit with their ideas of where to take him despite fans basically giving them exactly what they want, which the writers almost instantly and arrogantly ignore.

They might want to be careful with Spidey after all the duds with other characters they've had these past years; it's the franchise they have that hasn't been tainted yet and still gives fans hope they'll be entertained by just a good story. Once they ruin it, it's going to be an uphill battle, like what they've done to other characters, to get fans to believe again.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/2/2025, 7:56 AM
@Linux1172 - Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be setting up for Doomsday and Secret War movies.

Not a Solo Spiderman movie.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/2/2025, 8:07 AM
Wait , why would Iger be worried about Doomsday being the only MCU movie released in 2026 when Spider Man is set to release then too as of now (even though I know they don’t get the majority of the profits from that)?.

Anyway , hope we get more casting news & official details about the film soon!!.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 6/2/2025, 8:08 AM
I rarely care about delays, so long as it is for quality reasons. I'm willing to wait years if it means getting a good Spiderman trilogy with good writing and a solid direction.

Used to be we'd have to wait 2-3 years in between IP films. I think Raimi's was on average 2.5.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/2/2025, 8:24 AM
@JustAWaffle - There talking months not years just like Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day needs to be released before Doomsday.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder