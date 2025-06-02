We May Be Close To Learning Who Will Play SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY's Villains - But Is A Delay Imminent?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters next July. However, with production not expected to begin until this July, there are concerns the movie could be delayed; after all, Avengers: Doomsday was facing a similar one-year turnaround and recently moved from May to December 2026.

While we'd advise taking this with a pinch of salt following recent events, scooper Daniel Richtman has said today that "there's a good chance [Spider-Man: Brand New Day] will get pushed as well."

If a delay happens, it's unclear where the movie would move to. However, each Spider-Man movie co-produced by Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures has had a relatively tight turnaround, and this seems more like speculation than anything concrete.

There are already rumblings that Bob Iger is unhappy with Avengers: Doomsday being the only MCU title being released in 2026 (and at the end of the year, no less), so losing that 25% cut of profits likely won't be an option for the House of Mouse. With that in mind, we'd expect Spider-Man: Brand New Day to be released as planned next summer.

In related news, Richtman has also learned that offers have been made to the actors who might end up playing Spider-Man: Brand New Day's male and female villains. There's no word on who those have gone out to, but this suggests work on the movie is progressing as planned.

A synopsis for the movie surfaced earlier this year, though it's unclear how accurate it is. However, we now have good reason to believe that Spidey's "unlikely ally" will be The Hulk.

"Following the events of Doomsday, Peter Parker is determined to lead a normal life and focus on college, stepping back from his responsibilities as Spider-Man. However, peace is short-lived when a deadly new threat emerges, endangering his friends and forcing Peter to reconsider his promise. With stakes higher than ever, Peter reluctantly returns to his Spider-Man identity and finds himself teaming up with an unlikely ally to protect those he loves."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a controversial era of storytelling, which saw Marvel Comics give the wall-crawler a fresh start by ending his marriage to Mary Jane Watson and making his identity secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including a resurrected Harry Osborn.

Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper were some of the standout additions to his world, and are among the most likely possibilities to make an appearance next summer. You can learn more about how "Brand New Day" may influence the next Spider-Man movie here.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Zendaya, Sadie Sink, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.