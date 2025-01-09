Spidey Teaming With The Punisher To Take On The Hulk!? Latest SPIDER-MAN 4 Rumor Is A Doozie

Spidey Teaming With The Punisher To Take On The Hulk!? Latest SPIDER-MAN 4 Rumor Is A Doozie

The Spider-Man 4 rumors continue, and this latest is sure to get quite a bit of attention. Could we see the Webhead join forces with The Punisher to face-off against The Hulk?

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 09, 2025 10:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

Over the past few weeks, the Spider-Man 4 rumors have really picked up steam, with everyone from Venom, Ghost Rider and Black Cat, to Daredevil, Mephisto and Knull mentioned as possible allies and foes for Tom Holland's web-slinger in his next solo outing.

With so many conflicting reports, it's obviously difficult to put much stock in any of them, but the reason we're hearing all of these rumors is likely down to Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures tossing multiple ideas around as they attempt to lock down a story everyone is happy with.

Of course, we can't discount the possibility that Marvel is "leaking" false details to throw the scoopers off track!

At any rate, the script is believed to be undergoing a major overhaul, possibly due to differences of opinion between star Tom Holland and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige, and last we heard, the movie was still a long way from starting production because there isn’t a finalized shooting draft yet.

This latest rumor comes via tonight's episode of The Hot Mic, and if there's any truth to it, a lot of Marvel Comics fans will surely be hoping that this is the direction the movie goes in.

John Rocha has heard that the plan was - he stresses that he isn't certain if it still is - to have Spider-Man team up with The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) to take on The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) in a street-level adventure. Co-host Jeff Sneider backed up the rumor by saying Green Goliath's involvement "passes his smell test," but he's not so sure about Frank Castle.

Spidey has joined forces with Castle and faced-off with the Hulk on a number of occasions in the comics, and if the studio is indeed laying plans for an eventual World War Hulk(s) movie, it's entirely possible that Banner could begin his rampage by smashing up New York. Bernthal and Holland have worked together in the past and seem to be good friends, and we could see a very entertaining dynamic between Parker and Castle as they form a reluctant alliance.

Spider-Man 4 (still untitled) has a release date of July 24, 2026, with filming reportedly scheduled to get underway around August of this year. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is set to helm the film.

“One of the things is that, with Marvel, your film is a small cog in a large machine,” Holland said about the movie's development in a recent interview. “That machine has got to keep running. You have to make sure you can fit into that timeline at the right time to benefit the bigger picture. That’s one of the challenges we’re facing. The time in which we need to get that done is a tall order but definitely achievable with the people we have working on it now.”

RUMOR: Future Sony Marvel Movies Could Revolve Solely Around SPIDER-MAN Variants
Related:

RUMOR: Future Sony Marvel Movies Could Revolve Solely Around SPIDER-MAN Variants
SPIDER-MAN 4 Was Reportedly Going To Feature Two Classic Villains Prior To Script Rewrite
Recommended For You:

SPIDER-MAN 4 Was Reportedly Going To Feature Two Classic Villains Prior To Script Rewrite

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 1/9/2025, 10:24 PM
Reminds me of that time Cassidy got me wasted and got me beat up by Russian dudes.
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 1/9/2025, 10:24 PM
And...one girl.
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 1/9/2025, 10:25 PM
Her fists were really sharp, dicks.
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 1/9/2025, 10:26 PM
She had a moustache.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 1/9/2025, 10:34 PM
@OriginalGusto1 - funnily enough, I was beaten up (kinda) by a Russian once.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/9/2025, 10:34 PM
@OriginalGusto1 - i saw that movie on a grindhouse cinema.
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 1/9/2025, 10:43 PM
@MarkCassidy - Yes, I remember stuff. You punched him in the face. Did not work out.
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 1/9/2025, 10:44 PM
I don't know much about Dublin Russians. You do not [frick] with Detroit Russians.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 1/9/2025, 10:49 PM
@OriginalGusto1 - I staggered him, but only briefly... then he looked at me like I was a bottle of chilled vodka.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 1/9/2025, 10:31 PM
This is the dumbest rumor yet.
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 1/9/2025, 10:47 PM
@MrDandy - I've heard way dumber. Like...Malatrova15 is cool. Clearly false sauce.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/9/2025, 10:35 PM
This is the best rumour ever.
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 1/9/2025, 10:48 PM
@Malatrova15 - *Rumor
ATrueHero1987
ATrueHero1987 - 1/9/2025, 10:35 PM
This is so random. Lol.
EducatedDefense
EducatedDefense - 1/9/2025, 10:37 PM
ok, maybe it’s time to find a better site. This is beyond stupid.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder