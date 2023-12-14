SUCIDE SQUAD: New Task Force X Line-Up From SUPERGIRL's Nicole Maines Includes Her CW Character, Dreamer

Supergirl actress Nicole Maines is penning a new Suicide Squad series for DC Comics, and the line-up will include her character, Dreamer, Bizarro, Harley Quinn, and more...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 14, 2023 12:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Suicide Squad

Nicole Maines, who played Nia Nal, aka Dreamer, on Supergirl, is writing a new ongoing Suicide Squad comic series for DC, and her character from the CW show will be part of the latest Task Force X roster.

Suicide Squad: Dream Team will pick up in the aftermath of the current Beast World crossover, with Amanda Waller attempting to consolidate power by spearheading a new version of the mercenary team that hinges on Dreamer's precognitive abilities. Harley Quinn, Black Alice, Bizarro, Clock King and Deadeye round out the squad.

The creative team also includes Freedom Fighters artist Eddy Barrows and inker Eber Ferreira.

"I'm really excited to be working with Eddy and Eber to bring Dreamer into this pivotal time in the DC Universe,” said Maines in DC's press release. “This is a very different space from what she’s used to, and where we’re used to seeing her; dealing with Amanda Waller and this new Suicide Squad is going to force her to decide what kind of hero she wants to be, and what she is willing to sacrifice to save the future.”

Check out some cover art at the link below.

"To Amanda Waller, metahumans are the greatest threat to world safety, and she isn't above ruthlessly using them to solve that problem. Waller sees Dreamer, DC's precog/dream-walking Super Hero, as a key piece in eliminating that threat, recruiting her for this latest version of the Suicide Squad, complete with some of the most dangerous Super-Villains the DC Universe has to offer: Harley Quinn, Bizarro, Clock King, Black Alice, and Deadeye."

Suicide Squad: Dream Team #1 will be released in print and digitally on March 12, 2024. The issue features a main cover by series artists Barrows and Ferreira (also available as a foil variant cover), with additional variant covers by Riccardo Federici, Sweeney Boo, and Gleb Melnikov.

Do you plan on giving this one a go? Let us know in the comments section.

Saga - 12/14/2023, 12:34 PM
This is pretty cool, i love when actors write for their characters for me it shows a genuine interest and love of the lore and medium.
garu - 12/14/2023, 12:37 PM
this is gonna be as shit as Iman's comic, it's funny when actors think they're capable of writing decent comic book stories
KaptainKhaos - 12/14/2023, 12:51 PM
@garu - probably a lot better then the majority of dudes in comment sections
dracula - 12/14/2023, 12:43 PM
When she was first introduced she was a bit annoying, but she got better over the course of season 4.

dont really remember her doing anything note worthy in season 5 and 6 but that might have to do with the show just becoming straight up bland.

dracula - 12/14/2023, 12:44 PM
Give her a new costume. Translating a tv show costume to comics straight up just looks bland. need to either simplify things or do a complete new look

