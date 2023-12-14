SUCIDE SQUAD: New Task Force X Line-Up From SUPERGIRL's Nicole Maines Includes Her CW Character, Dreamer

Nicole Maines, who played Nia Nal, aka Dreamer, on Supergirl, is writing a new ongoing Suicide Squad comic series for DC, and her character from the CW show will be part of the latest Task Force X roster.

Suicide Squad: Dream Team will pick up in the aftermath of the current Beast World crossover, with Amanda Waller attempting to consolidate power by spearheading a new version of the mercenary team that hinges on Dreamer's precognitive abilities. Harley Quinn, Black Alice, Bizarro, Clock King and Deadeye round out the squad.

The creative team also includes Freedom Fighters artist Eddy Barrows and inker Eber Ferreira.

Gang, I am so so excited to be writing SUICIDE SQUAD: DREAM TEAM! I’ve had Dreamer on Task Force X on my bingo card forever and I am insanely grateful to be getting to bring it to you. I really really hope you all like it 💙 https://t.co/XsHXzguXHj — Nicole Maines 🟧 (@NicoleAMaines) December 13, 2023

"I'm really excited to be working with Eddy and Eber to bring Dreamer into this pivotal time in the DC Universe,” said Maines in DC's press release. “This is a very different space from what she’s used to, and where we’re used to seeing her; dealing with Amanda Waller and this new Suicide Squad is going to force her to decide what kind of hero she wants to be, and what she is willing to sacrifice to save the future.”

Supergirl's Nicole Maines has been tapped to write DC's newest Suicide Squad series, and she's bringing her character Dreamer along for the ride. https://t.co/qe6DbbIvSf pic.twitter.com/xOMsqEKERk — IGN (@IGN) December 14, 2023

"To Amanda Waller, metahumans are the greatest threat to world safety, and she isn't above ruthlessly using them to solve that problem. Waller sees Dreamer, DC's precog/dream-walking Super Hero, as a key piece in eliminating that threat, recruiting her for this latest version of the Suicide Squad, complete with some of the most dangerous Super-Villains the DC Universe has to offer: Harley Quinn, Bizarro, Clock King, Black Alice, and Deadeye."

Suicide Squad: Dream Team #1 will be released in print and digitally on March 12, 2024. The issue features a main cover by series artists Barrows and Ferreira (also available as a foil variant cover), with additional variant covers by Riccardo Federici, Sweeney Boo, and Gleb Melnikov.

