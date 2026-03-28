SUPERGIRL Test Screening Details Reveal New Ending And A Big [SPOILER] Cameo

SUPERGIRL Test Screening Details Reveal New Ending And A Big [SPOILER] Cameo

The latest news from this week's Supergirl test screenings reveals that DC Studios has tweaked the ending, adding a big cameo that could set the stage for next summer's Man of Tomorrow.

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By JoshWilding - Mar 28, 2026 07:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

Supergirl has reportedly undergone another round of test screenings this week, as DC Studios looks to get the next DCU movie in the best shape possible ahead of its release in theaters this June.

The first project set in the rebooted franchise without James Gunn at the helm will be a big test for the studio. While Supergirl is arguably in good hands with Cruella helmer Craig Gillespie, we know from the DCEU that these characters can be a tough nut to crack on screen for many filmmakers.

Supergirl will introduce Lobo, and is also expected to feature David Corenswet's Superman in a handful of scenes. Now, it sounds like Clark Kent's role has been beefed up ahead of Man of Tomorrow's release next summer. 

According to insider @MyTimeToShineH, "More scenes with Superman were added to Supergirl. Now he also [FaceTimes] her and shows up at the end of the movie." This was backed up by @Cryptic4KQual, who has said that the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow adaptation "now has a slightly different ending."

Presumably, this cameo will set the stage for Brainiac's attack in Man of Tomorrow, a movie in which Milly Alcock is expected to reprise her role as Kara Zor-El. 

The overall verdict from Supergirl test screenings points to the movie being good, just not great. It sounds like the decision to ditch the comic's colourful visuals and to make Krem of the Yellow Hills a more generic villain was a misstep on DC Studios' part. However, everything we've heard about Alcock's take on the Girl of Steel has been extremely positive.

Supergirl is bound to receive a greater level of scrutiny than Clayface and Lanterns this year, as it's part of the "Superman Saga" and written by Ana Nogueira, the writer tasked with rebooting Wonder Woman for the DCU.

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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