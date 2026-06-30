Adria Arjona As Wonder Woman Rumor Resurfaces; DCU Batman Source Backtracks

Adria Arjona As Wonder Woman Rumor Resurfaces; DCU Batman Source Backtracks

Another source is claiming to have it on good authority that Adria Arjona is indeed playing Wonder Woman in James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow, while the source of the recent Batman rumor has shared an update...

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By MarkCassidy - Jun 30, 2026 07:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Man of Tomorrow

Earlier this year, Adria Arjona (Andor, Hit Man) landed a key role in James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow after testing for the part alongside Eva De Dominici (The Cleaning Lady, Under the Stars), Sydney Chandler (Alien: Earth) and Grace Van Patten (Tell Me Lies).

The character these actresses were up for was said to be Maxima, but many fans are convinced that Arjona has actually been cast as the DCU's new Wonder Woman.

Gunn has yet to weigh in on the matter, but the trades seem to be split on whether Arjona is playing the Almeracian villain, or if this is simply an attempt to keep the identity of her real character under wraps.

Now, YouTuber Yara Wayne is claiming that Arjona is definitely playing Diana. Wayne clarifies that she is "not a scooper," but knows "the Adria thing because of a friend... I got lucky with a person near the process that I know."

Others have since weighed in to support Wayne, but this obviously shouldn't be taken as anything close to confirmation that Arjona will be the DCU's Wonder Woman.

Arjona is clearly a very popular fan-pick to play Diana, but we're not sure why Gunn wouldn't just announce this casting outright, as it would drum up a lot of excitement for Man of Tomorrow and the future of the DCU in general.

Maybe Gunn didn't really deem it necessary to generate buzz at the cost of ruining the surprise at the time, but a lot of people believe that the recent Batman rumor that did the rounds online was deliberately circulated to "distract" from Supergirl's disastrous box office debut.

Whatever the case may be, the source of the rumor, John Campea, now seems to be backtracking somewhat.

We see this a lot with YouTubers/insiders with large followings, who act surprised/pissed off when something they say is aggregated. Let's be clear: Campea didn't just offhandedly mention that he might know who the new Batman is before moving on; he specifically noted that "multiple, well-placed sources" have told him the same actor's name.

Anyway, the "nobody kid from Canada" is doing a follow-up show later on today.

The plot of Gunn's Superman follow-up will focus on the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) putting their differences aside and joining forces to defend the planet against Brainiac (Lars Eidinger).

Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), and Maria Gabriella de Faria (The Engineer) have all been confirmed to return, and we recently learned that Aaron Pierre will reprise his Lanterns role as John Stewart.

"At its core, it’s about Clark and Lex," Gunn said in a recent interview. "I relate to both of them. I relate to Lex’s ambition and obsession — minus the murder. And I relate to Superman’s belief in people, his Midwestern values. They’re two sides of me."

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Irregular
Irregular - 6/30/2026, 7:22 AM
For the love of god....please stay away from Batman, James. Just don't make it. Please...
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/30/2026, 7:59 AM
@Irregular - in all likelihood, it's what he dangled in front of Ellison to get him on board.

"What's better than one Batman franchise? Two Batman franchises!"
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/30/2026, 8:48 AM
@UltimaRex - Ellison was being polite/bullshitting. We don't know what he saw, what he said about what he saw or whether or not he meant it.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/30/2026, 7:22 AM
Let me be FIRST to say - someone needs to tell them

User Comment Image
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/30/2026, 7:28 AM
Believe from sources people work on movie not fans making crap up
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 6/30/2026, 7:37 AM
@dragon316 - But...but..."multiple, well-placed sources"

User Comment Image
NotMyDiagnosis
NotMyDiagnosis - 6/30/2026, 7:46 AM
I hope to God his WW isn't shot like his hawkgirl.

User Comment Image
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 6/30/2026, 7:51 AM
@NotMyDiagnosis -

User Comment Image
JackDeth
JackDeth - 6/30/2026, 8:30 AM
@NotMyDiagnosis - Out of context shot looks dumb here, but is hilarious in the film.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 6/30/2026, 7:47 AM
Considering Gunn's sensibilities, she's most likely playing Maxima's best friend's bully's mom's third neighbour to the left
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 6/30/2026, 7:48 AM
Adria Arjona as WW: User Comment Image
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 6/30/2026, 7:51 AM
They’re probably having some recent and legitimate discussions about bringing Reeves Batman into the fold of the DCU, but then again it’s just as good an argument to keep it away.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/30/2026, 8:12 AM
@FrankenDad - Reeves isn't going anywhere near that train wreck, and as a result of the mess Gunn has made of things, he really has no way of forcing him to cooperate, as WB will side with Reeves.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/30/2026, 8:03 AM
she was in morbius
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/30/2026, 8:06 AM
[frick] scooper culture , one of the reasons why the state of cbms is what it is today honestly…

Also , i wouldn’t mind if Adria is WW but I just don’t buy that Gunn would introduce Diana in MOT since it just feels too reminiscent of BVS imo so I don’t think Gunn would want to repeat that.

Anyway , Campea got his views so now he’s gonna backtrack because he doesn’t want to get completely roasted when Gunn or the trades debunk that the DCU Batman has been cast.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 6/30/2026, 8:31 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Agree completely. Fucc these parasitic tools.
BestAtWhatIDo
BestAtWhatIDo - 6/30/2026, 8:15 AM
Arjona is just really good casting, so I want to believe, but all these scoopers reek of bullshit. I'm also really against recasting Batman at least until the Reeves trilogy is over. Superman and Wonder Woman need more love anyway, just focus on those movies for the next 4 years.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/30/2026, 8:15 AM
I just hope whoever they cast as Wonder Woman is extremely opinionated and has lots and lots of gay friends
JackDeth
JackDeth - 6/30/2026, 8:33 AM
I love how everyone claims they know what's going on BTS and no one actually knows shit. lol

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