James Gunn's SUPERMAN Was Planned As Standalone Movie Like THE BATMAN Before DC Studios' DCU Reboot

James Gunn's SUPERMAN Was Planned As Standalone Movie Like THE BATMAN Before DC Studios' DCU Reboot James Gunn's SUPERMAN Was Planned As Standalone Movie Like THE BATMAN Before DC Studios' DCU Reboot

SUPERMAN director and DC Studios boss James Gunn has revealed that, before the decision was made to reboot the DCEU, the idea was for his movie to be a standalone project akin to Matt Reeves' The Batman.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 13, 2024 11:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman: Legacy

Before Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav decided to scrap the DC Extended Universe and start over with DC Studios' DCU, James Gunn was being eyed to write and direct a new Superman movie. 

Ultimately, the success of The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker led to the studio deciding that, alongside veteran movie producer Peter Safran, Gunn should take charge of the DCU. Now, he's helming Superman: Legacy SUPERMAN and overseeing a slate of movies and TV shows dubbed "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters."

Only time will tell whether the Guardians of the Galaxy helmer is the right pick to overhaul this franchise and SUPERMAN will be a big test when it comes to whether fans embrace his vision. 

The DCEU delivered a string of critical and commercial disappointments, but there were some hits along the way. Among the biggest was the standalone DC movie, The Batman, a new take on the Caped Crusader which existed in its own continuity. 

Now, Gunn has revealed that when he was first approached about SUPERMAN - in the summer of 2022 - the idea was for his take on the Man of Tomorrow to also be an Elseworlds project separate from the DCEU. 

We'd assume the story has evolved quite a bit since then and it appears the original idea was for Henry Cavill to be paired up with Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam while Gunn's Superman existed separately. That would have been a little odd, but it's not like Warner Bros. ever really planned ahead and it's possible Cavill hadn't been enlisted by The Rock when Gunn was first approached. 

Either way, Gunn clearly never intended to have Cavill play his Clark Kent. 

Check out the filmmaker's comments in the screenshots below. 

James Gunn said when Michael De Luca hired him to write ‘SUPERMAN’ in around August 2022 it was going to be separate from the DCEU similar to ‘THE BATMAN’ & the 'Black Superman' project by JJ Abrams & Ta-Nehisi Coates which would be a separate Elseworld project rather than part of a shared universe.
byu/GodlessMonsters inDC_Cinematic

SUPERMAN tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane. Other recent casting additions include Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Wendell Pierce as Perry White.

SUPERMAN is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN: Natalia Safran Teases Upcoming Costume Reveal As Another Hard-To-Believe Villain Rumor Surfaces
Related:

SUPERMAN: Natalia Safran Teases Upcoming Costume Reveal As Another Hard-To-Believe Villain Rumor Surfaces
SUPERMAN: Is This What David Corenswet's Man Of Tomorrow Will Look Like In James Gunn's Reboot?
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN: Is This What David Corenswet's Man Of Tomorrow Will Look Like In James Gunn's Reboot?
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

soberchimera - 3/13/2024, 12:04 PM
Which I think everyone would have much preferred...
THEKENDOMAN - 3/13/2024, 12:10 PM
Well, thank God for that
TheFinestSmack - 3/13/2024, 12:15 PM
Uh oh, the comments section has been left turned on...
DravenCorvis - 3/13/2024, 12:18 PM
@TheFinestSmack - He only turns them off for his lists and exclusives.

He doesn't want to be reminded that his content is crap and/or irrelevant.
WhatIfRickJames - 3/13/2024, 12:54 PM
@DravenCorvis - but he still gets the clicks if we comment in his other articles. Maybe better to discuss in a Mark article
Forthas - 3/13/2024, 12:26 PM
Since it will be the only live action film that comes out of the DCU before it bombs then it will essentially be a stand alone anyway.
Ha1frican - 3/13/2024, 12:27 PM
That kinda explains why the slate seems all over the place. I’m hopeful but so far nothing aside from the actors they’ve chosen for each role have interested me about any of the projects that have been announced
TheVisionary25 - 3/13/2024, 12:31 PM
@Ha1frican - to be fair , we don’t really know much other then that

I’m intrigued honestly by the chapter 1 slate so far but I do hope we get more news soon.
mountainman - 3/13/2024, 12:27 PM
With the generic “8 Avengers villains…” article having comments turned off, I was shocked to see “toxic fans” not as the #1 on that article.
TheVisionary25 - 3/13/2024, 12:29 PM
Interesting , makes me wonder what that take would have been since I’m sure the project has evolved by now..

I could see it being even crazier and maybe even more tongue in cheek then the more sincere & straightforward take he seems to be doing now since it’s starting a new universe.

Anyway , still have my reservations about him being at the helm of Superman but his inspirations & influences seem to be on point so cautiously optimistic as of now (the latter moreso then the former day by day tbh)!!.
CerealKiller1 - 3/13/2024, 12:29 PM
Can we stop with the ‘4 paragraphs of useless, regurgitated info before the actual point of the article rears it’s head’ mentality of this site please?
TheFinestSmack - 3/13/2024, 12:35 PM
@CerealKiller1 most articles on this site are as arbitrary as a recipe blog at this point with all the filler nonsense.
MotherGooseUPus - 3/13/2024, 12:46 PM
That was legit one of the WORST lists Josh has ever done.... and thats saying something

bobevanz - 3/13/2024, 1:02 PM
Nice list








Not!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder