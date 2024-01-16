Lois Lane And Metamorpho Have Scenes Together In SUPERMAN: LEGACY; David Corenswet Undergoing Fight Training

As interviews from last night's Emmys ceremony continue to make their way online, actress Rachel Brosnahan revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that she's a big fan of Metamorpho actor Anthony Carrigan and that she'll share a few scenes with him in Superman: Legacy.

Will the Daily Planet's lead investigative reporter be something of a superhero specialist in the upcoming Superman reboot? With superheroes being established well before David Corenswet's Man of Steel debuts it's certainly a possibility.

Perhaps Lois has also interviewed Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl and Mister Terrific, as well and she's now trying to land an interview with the "mysterious and aloof" Superman.

Plenty of Superman origin stories have started with Lois being skeptical of Superman until she lands the first interview where he shares his origin story with her as the Last Son of Krypton.

"It's so exciting to have been doing this long enough that you run into the same people over and over again. I've been such a fan of Anthony for a long time, he's incredible on Barry and I have no doubt that he'll be as equally amazing. We've got at least a couple of moments together in the film."

Brosnahan also revealed that she wants in on some of the action/fight scenes in Legacy as David Corenswet is currently in Atlanta with director James Gunn for training/choreography rehearsals. However, it seems Gunn told her that she wasn't needed.

"Having a lot of great conversations with James and David. They're out in Atlanta, they've been out in Atlanta, doing some fight training. I've been begging James to let me get in there and show off these guns but to no avail."

In other recent Superman: Legacy interviews, Metamorpho actor Anthony Carrigan shared how he's preparing for Metamorpho while Brosnahan shared her own preparation efforts.

Superman: Legacy will feature David Corenswet as Kal-El/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Additionally, Nicholas Hoult has been confirmed by Gunn to portray Lex Luthor in the film.

Currently set for release on July 11, 2025, Superman: Legacy is the first film in Gunn's reboot the DCEU. Filming was originally expected to begin this January but has now been confirmed to start in March.