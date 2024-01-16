Lois Lane And Metamorpho Have Scenes Together In SUPERMAN: LEGACY; David Corenswet Undergoing Fight Training

Lois Lane And Metamorpho Have Scenes Together In SUPERMAN: LEGACY; David Corenswet Undergoing Fight Training Lois Lane And Metamorpho Have Scenes Together In SUPERMAN: LEGACY; David Corenswet Undergoing Fight Training

Will Daily Planet reporter investigative journalist Lois Lane have a specialty in interviewing superheroes in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy?

News
By MarkJulian - Jan 16, 2024 12:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman: Legacy
Source: THR

As interviews from last night's Emmys ceremony continue to make their way online, actress Rachel Brosnahan revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that she's a big fan of Metamorpho actor Anthony Carrigan and that she'll share a few scenes with him in Superman: Legacy.

Will the Daily Planet's lead investigative reporter be something of a superhero specialist in the upcoming Superman reboot? With superheroes being established well before David Corenswet's Man of Steel debuts it's certainly a possibility.

Perhaps Lois has also interviewed Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl and Mister Terrific, as well and she's now trying to land an interview with the "mysterious and aloof" Superman.

Plenty of Superman origin stories have started with Lois being skeptical of Superman until she lands the first interview where he shares his origin story with her as the Last Son of Krypton.

"It's so exciting to have been doing this long enough that you run into the same people over and over again. I've been such a fan of Anthony for a long time, he's incredible on Barry and I have no doubt that he'll be as equally amazing. We've got at least a couple of moments together in the film."

Brosnahan also revealed that she wants in on some of the action/fight scenes in Legacy as David Corenswet is currently in Atlanta with director James Gunn for training/choreography rehearsals. However, it seems Gunn told her that she wasn't needed.

"Having a lot of great conversations with James and David. They're out in Atlanta, they've been out in Atlanta, doing some fight training. I've been begging James to let me get in there and show off these guns but to no avail."

In other recent Superman: Legacy interviews, Metamorpho actor Anthony Carrigan shared how he's preparing for Metamorpho while Brosnahan shared her own preparation efforts.

Superman: Legacy will feature David Corenswet as Kal-El/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Additionally, Nicholas Hoult has been confirmed by Gunn to portray Lex Luthor in the film.

Currently set for release on July 11, 2025, Superman: Legacy is the first film in Gunn's reboot the DCEU.  Filming was originally expected to begin this January but has now been confirmed to start in March.

SUPERMAN: LEGACY Actress Rachel Brosnahan Turns The Table On Her Interviewers While On The Emmy Red Carpet
Related:

SUPERMAN: LEGACY Actress Rachel Brosnahan Turns The Table On Her Interviewers While On The Emmy Red Carpet
SUPERMAN: LEGACY's Anthony Carrigan On How He's Preparing To Play Metamorpho
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN: LEGACY's Anthony Carrigan On How He's Preparing To Play Metamorpho
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Batmangina - 1/16/2024, 12:27 PM
Let me be FIRST to say FIRST.
Batmangina - 1/16/2024, 12:31 PM
I always liked the idea of Superman being the Reeves build - tall and somewhat lanky, not a badass fighter, just SUPER in every sense of the word.

I also like the idea of Batman built like Batfleck - big and broad, psycho crossfit machine with God Tier fighting capabilities.

So a depowered Superman would get his ass kicked by Batman inside of one round.
Godzilla2000Zer - 1/16/2024, 12:32 PM
Wondering if there's a Justice League already in this universe I'm cool with it.
thedrudo - 1/16/2024, 12:33 PM
Babe alert 🚨
garu - 1/16/2024, 12:39 PM
David Corenswet is a beast, let's go
BiggieMac4Sauce - 1/16/2024, 12:41 PM
will this be Superman’s first billion dollar grosser? it’s been like 100 years so hopefully 🤞🏾
GhostDog - 1/16/2024, 12:47 PM

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder