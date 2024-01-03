SUPERMAN Star Rachel Brosnahan Shares Video With David Corenswet & Nicholas Hoult To Mark First Day Of Filming
SUPERMAN Star Rachel Brosnahan Shares Video With David Corenswet & Nicholas Hoult To Mark First Day Of Filming
DarthOmega - 3/1/2024, 12:19 PM
The more I see from this thing, the more confident I become. I think Gunn has something pretty special for us. Let's GO!
McMurdo - 3/1/2024, 12:20 PM
Typical
ZaphodDent42 - 3/1/2024, 12:21 PM
Or maybe he liked how it looked?
BillyBatson1000 - 3/1/2024, 12:22 PM
Snow? I thought it was Hollywood nose candy.
Nomis929 - 3/1/2024, 12:22 PM
BillyBatson1000 - 3/1/2024, 12:26 PM
@Nomis929 - Johnnie Walker Red Label, boy knows his drink.
Nomis929 - 3/1/2024, 12:29 PM
@BillyBatson1000 - He ain't call Superman for nothing!
BillyBatson1000 - 3/1/2024, 12:30 PM
@Nomis929 - The truth.
RolandD - 3/1/2024, 1:07 PM
@BillyBatson1000 @Nomis929- Literally for a couple of decades I kept on trying to find enjoyment in scotch, but every time I tried it, it just tasted awful to me. I thought so. Many people like it that I must be missing out. I finally realized my foolish problem was that I kept on trying the same scotch each time. You guessed it, Johnny Walker, Red. Since then I’ve tried a Glennlivett 12 year year and a Glennfidditch 12 year. What a difference!
BillyBatson1000 - 3/1/2024, 1:18 PM
@RolandD - Yeah, you definitely have to find what works for you. Both excellent choices. I tip my virtual glass - "Cheers."
Nomis929 - 3/1/2024, 1:29 PM
@RolandD @BillyBatson1000 - You know what i just tried for the FIRST time a few weeks agao.

A Smoked Old Fashion!



Excellent!
RolandD - 3/1/2024, 1:31 PM
@BillyBatson1000 - Bourbon and rye is what really works for me. One of the 12 years was on an international flight and it was the closest offering to any liquor that I would normally drink. The other one was a bottle my brother had. They were both good, but I can enjoy many much less expensive bourbons or ryes even more so. Slainte!
vectorsigma - 3/1/2024, 12:24 PM
Remember guys

#InGunnWeTrust
Feralwookiee - 3/1/2024, 12:41 PM
@vectorsigma - I remember this:
HashTagSwagg - 3/1/2024, 12:50 PM
@vectorsigma -
vectorsigma - 3/1/2024, 12:51 PM
@Feralwookiee - oh, we have a sjw here.

I dont care what he does in his personal life. He creates great cbms and that is all i care about.

Even Disney swallowed their pride and he saved the mcu from total embarassment last year
vectorsigma - 3/1/2024, 12:52 PM
@HashTagSwagg - i really liked the Flash. He was obviously forced to say this, lol
Colton - 3/1/2024, 12:53 PM
@vectorsigma - "We don't care if he's a pedophile, in gunn we trust". Well done
vectorsigma - 3/1/2024, 12:57 PM
@Colton - ok, dont watch movies and tv, genius. And as far as I know he wasnt convicted of any crime related to that

SJWs swarming CBM.com 😂
Colton - 3/1/2024, 1:00 PM
@vectorsigma - "I don't care what he does in his personal life".
You're the one that said you don't care what he does not me. I'm just riffing off what you came out out with
HashTagSwagg - 3/1/2024, 1:02 PM
@vectorsigma - You really trust the dude who licks the corporate boot?
RolandD - 3/1/2024, 1:04 PM
@vectorsigma @Colton - Colton, perhaps you have him confused with Bryan Singer. No one with any credibility has ever accused Gunn of being a pedophille , just someone who has used poor taste in humor decades ago. There’s a huge difference.
tluciotti74 - 3/1/2024, 12:30 PM
Yay, we saw part of the symbol!
Forthas - 3/1/2024, 12:31 PM
This film is going to bomb!
Feralwookiee - 3/1/2024, 12:34 PM
NEXT ARTICLE: A key grip in the background of a behind the scenes shot of Deadpool 3 is seen wearing a yellow shirt...What are yhe political and social ramifications of this?

INQUIRING MINDS WANT TO KNOW!
Nomis929 - 3/1/2024, 12:38 PM
@Feralwookiee -

Feralwookiee - 3/1/2024, 12:43 PM
@Nomis929 - Oh shit!
It's Suburban Sasquatch!
TheVisionary25 - 3/1/2024, 12:35 PM
While Gunn may just like the Kingdom Come symbol , i do think it also tells us about the story to an extent to so allow me to speculate…

Kingdom Come deals with the theme of heroism and we know that Legacy won’t just be about Clark reconciling his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing but also a world that views his notions of being a hero to be outdated so here’s my theory…

I think we will have Lex build the Engineer in this version who will serve as his hero but deals with issues in a more violent and anti-heroic manner which causes some to get behind her and against Superman and perhaps the other established heroes in terms of public opinion (which could be what Lex wants).

The rest of the movie will deal with Clark having to prove what heroism really means to the world.

P.S: I like the idea of Superman’s cape being the blanket he came in from Krypto while the suit was made by Ma Kent since it further ties into the alien heritage/human upbringing reconciliation Clark has to do in this apparently
Huskers - 3/1/2024, 12:47 PM
I don’t know where you get the homemade inference. With the texture and the fact it looks nothing like an S, I actually think it looks more alien than Snyder’s did. Plus it’s covered in snow, which leads me to believe it may come from Jor-El/Krypton at the Fortress, not Ma Kent.
Colton - 3/1/2024, 12:51 PM
Why TF wouldn't you use the official pic as the thumbnail for this article???
RolandD - 3/1/2024, 1:00 PM
Hopefully his fortress will not be made of crystals. Although I loved Superman the Movie, I never liked the design of Krypton or the design of Superman’s headquarters which mimicked it.
AquaClunge - 3/1/2024, 1:02 PM
@RolandD - I can see Gunn doing the massive 🔑 just for laughs
Steel86 - 3/1/2024, 1:04 PM
@RolandD - I liked the design of Krypton but hated how they made it look like one small spot on the entire planet. Also I wouldn't mind a crystal outside with a more technically advanced inside. Not just crystal consoles popping out, Lol.
RolandD - 3/1/2024, 1:09 PM
@AquaClunge - That’s humor that I would not mind.
ModHaterSLADE - 3/1/2024, 1:02 PM
Krypto and more of a showcase for the Fortress of Solitude is something I'm hoping for.
GhostDog - 3/1/2024, 1:06 PM
Hopefully the fortress is crystalline in nature to some extent. Hated how MOS made it a ship...and then destroyed it.
Relativity - 3/1/2024, 1:17 PM
The left side looks like it’s got bad homemade overlap with the yellow compared to the right side which looks more seamless. It might be that Clark badly puts it together.
AnthonyVonGeek - 3/1/2024, 1:22 PM
People see part of an S sheild covered with snow and are like “This is the bestest ever” 🤷‍♂️🤣🤣🤣
Doomsday8888 - 3/1/2024, 1:31 PM
Gotta say, Gunn has no sense of style when it comes to revealing/announcing shit about his DCEU.

Even this pic from his Iphone is...like, c'mon man, you couldn't be arsed to make a lil effort with your big ass cameras?

