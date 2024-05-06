SUPERMAN: A New Photo Of David Corenswet Looking JACKED To Play DCU's Man Of Steel Surfaces

Earlier today, Warner Bros. and James Gunn shared a first look at David Corenswet fully suited up as the DCU's Superman. Fans have had plenty to say about the costume and we're optimistic that a better shot will eventually follow.

After all, Kal-El hunched over in a chair with visible creases and loose-fitting parts of the suit surely aren't representative of what we'll see in theaters when SUPERMAN is released next summer. Well, here's hoping it's not, anyway.

Costume aside, when Corenswet - a relative unknown - was cast, many fans argued that he was too skinny to play the Man of Tomorrow.

If you still have any doubts, then we'd imagine the photo below will rid you of them. Corenswet's trainer has taken to Instagram to share a shot of the actor mid-workout and this guy is seriously jacked. He's got massive to play Superman and may even be bigger than Henry Cavill if his arms are anything to go by.

Say what you will about the suit, but Corenswet will definitely fill it out.

SUPERMAN is the first DCU movie and a great deal is resting on it being a hit. A couple more TV shows and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow are likely to be shooting by the time it's released, but if the reboot flops, the DCU could be cut off at the knees before it gets chance to begin.

Based on Gunn's previous comic book movie work, including Guardians of the Galaxy and Peacemaker, the majority have faith in his vision for Supes. That odd first look shared earlier today has definitely raised some eyebrows, though.

SUPERMAN tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The movie's supporting cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

SUPERMAN is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.