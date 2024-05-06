SUPERMAN: A New Photo Of David Corenswet Looking JACKED To Play DCU's Man Of Steel Surfaces

That first look at James Gunn’s SUPERMAN may be dividing opinions, but a new workout photo of David Corenswet confirms the actor has got into serious superhero shape to bring the Man of Steel to life.

By JoshWilding - May 06, 2024 06:05 PM EST
Earlier today, Warner Bros. and James Gunn shared a first look at David Corenswet fully suited up as the DCU's Superman. Fans have had plenty to say about the costume and we're optimistic that a better shot will eventually follow.

After all, Kal-El hunched over in a chair with visible creases and loose-fitting parts of the suit surely aren't representative of what we'll see in theaters when SUPERMAN is released next summer. Well, here's hoping it's not, anyway.

Costume aside, when Corenswet - a relative unknown - was cast, many fans argued that he was too skinny to play the Man of Tomorrow. 

If you still have any doubts, then we'd imagine the photo below will rid you of them. Corenswet's trainer has taken to Instagram to share a shot of the actor mid-workout and this guy is seriously jacked. He's got massive to play Superman and may even be bigger than Henry Cavill if his arms are anything to go by. 

Say what you will about the suit, but Corenswet will definitely fill it out. 

SUPERMAN is the first DCU movie and a great deal is resting on it being a hit. A couple more TV shows and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow are likely to be shooting by the time it's released, but if the reboot flops, the DCU could be cut off at the knees before it gets chance to begin.

Based on Gunn's previous comic book movie work, including Guardians of the Galaxy and Peacemaker, the majority have faith in his vision for Supes. That odd first look shared earlier today has definitely raised some eyebrows, though. 

SUPERMAN tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The movie's supporting cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

SUPERMAN is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/6/2024, 6:18 PM
No doubt he's been putting in the work at the gym.
sully
sully - 5/6/2024, 6:50 PM
@SuperCat - He's been putting Hollywood PED's in his cheeks too. Let's not forget about that part so the kids won't have a false sense of hope and attainable physiques naturally.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 5/6/2024, 6:19 PM
User Comment Image
RolandD
RolandD - 5/6/2024, 6:22 PM
@TheVisionary25- When I saw you post this on a different thread I thought that it was Cavill.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/6/2024, 6:23 PM
Damn , looks good!!.

Just have him wear this then…

User Comment Image

😏
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/6/2024, 6:23 PM
User Comment Image
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 5/6/2024, 6:24 PM
Nice!

Looks like damage control already haha
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/6/2024, 6:26 PM
Ub40
bs77
bs77 - 5/6/2024, 6:29 PM
I'm tired of spandex and airbrushed muscles. I'm glad Gunn is going a different direction with the suit. Marvel did well with many of their costumes feeling more practical, especially Endgame Cap and Deadpool. I want it to feel totally alien or something he creates on his own. Spandex with painted abs never looked like it belonged anywhere. I'm anxious to see the end result on the big screen.
braunermegda
braunermegda - 5/6/2024, 6:48 PM
@bs77 - you realise henry cavill as big as he is also wore muscle suit, right? Basically every superhero wears, not only marvel
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 5/6/2024, 6:29 PM
Damage control for that shitty suit reveal.

He looks though and the camera will add some pounds.
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 5/6/2024, 6:32 PM
@DeadClunge - good**
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/6/2024, 6:30 PM
Going by the suit it doesn't look like he really had to do that much work.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 5/6/2024, 6:44 PM
Damn, i miss Henry Cavill as Supes.

User Comment Image
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 5/6/2024, 6:44 PM
Too bad the shitty costume hides all of it.
GhostDog
GhostDog - 5/6/2024, 6:49 PM
Costume doesn’t help show it off
Thecowboy
Thecowboy - 5/6/2024, 6:57 PM
I’ve seen David in a lot of movies and tv shows and he usually has a very defined face structure with a defined jawline and high cheekbones but for some reason he seems bloated in the face in all the pictures he has been in from Superman Legacy.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/6/2024, 7:03 PM
@Thecowboy - it’s because of the muscle mass he’s put on .
Knightrider
Knightrider - 5/6/2024, 7:00 PM
The more I look at the suit, the more I like it.

I think a BTS photo is always hard to judge, like the BTS of Black Panther.

In the final movie, the camera angle and lighting will make this look 10x better.

Also that S Emblem is not the one revealed before, that one was brighter, more detailed so we are getting a new suit in the movie.

I like the tone though, this is a working class man, putting on his work clothes - dirty from a previous day’s work - about to hit the job site.

View Recorder