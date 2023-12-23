SUPERMAN: LEGACY Director James Gunn Confirms March Shoot Date, Refutes Logline Synopsis

A few days ago, a logline for Superman: Legacy surfaced online, courtesy of Productions List which stated that the upcoming Superman reboot would begin shooting in March.

DC Studios co-chair and Legacy director/screenwriter James Gunn has confirmed that cameras will indeed start to roll in March but he stated that the logline synopsis for the film was not 100% accurate.

The original synopsis from Production List reads, "Superman, a cub reporter in Metropolis, embarks on a journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent."

Gunn responded, "Not sure where this logline came from. I didn’t write it. It has elements of truth (obviously based on things I’ve said in the past). But I wouldn’t describe the plot this way, & I wouldn’t call Clark a cub reporter. He’s a thirty-year-old full-on reporter."

"But, yeah, we shoot in March. I’m grateful every day our production team worked their asses off to keep things going through the strikes. Forces impelled us to stop many times - & if we had we’d never make July 2025."

Despite Creature Commandos arriving in 2024, Gun has previously stated that the DCU doesn't truly get the ball rolling until Legacy hits theaters the following year.

During the announcement of the Gods and Monsters: Chapter 1 slate, Gunn described Legacy as, "Superman: Legacy is the true foundation of our creative vision for the DC Universe. Not only is Superman an iconic part of DC lore, but he is also a favorite character for comic book readers, viewers of earlier movies, and fans around the world."

He continued, "I can’t wait to introduce our version of Superman who audiences will be able to follow and get to know across films, movies, animation and gaming.”

The James Gunn-directed (and written) Superman: Legacy, film stars David Corenswet as Kal-El/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Additionally, Nicholas Hoult has been confirmed by Gunn to portray Lex Luthor in the film.

Fans are still eagerly awaiting official casting for the roles of Ma and Pa Kent, Jor-El and potentially Sam Lane and Brainiac.

Currently set for release on July 11, 2025, Superman: Legacy is the first film in Gunn's reboot the DCEU. Filming was originally expected to begin this January but has now been confirmed to start in March.