SUPERMAN: LEGACY Director James Gunn Confirms March Shoot Date, Refutes Logline Synopsis

DC Studios co-chair and Superman: Legacy director James Gunn comments on the recently surfaced logline for the upcoming Man of Steel film starring David Corenswet.

By MarkJulian - Dec 23, 2023 09:12 AM EST
A few days ago, a logline for Superman: Legacy surfaced online, courtesy of Productions List which stated that the upcoming Superman reboot would begin shooting in March.

DC Studios co-chair and Legacy director/screenwriter James Gunn has confirmed that cameras will indeed start to roll in March but he stated that the logline synopsis for the film was not 100% accurate.

The original synopsis from Production List reads, "Superman, a cub reporter in Metropolis, embarks on a journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent."

Gunn responded, "Not sure where this logline came from. I didn’t write it. It has elements of truth (obviously based on things I’ve said in the past). But I wouldn’t describe the plot this way, & I wouldn’t call Clark a cub reporter. He’s a thirty-year-old full-on reporter."

"But, yeah, we shoot in March. I’m grateful every day our production team worked their asses off to keep things going through the strikes. Forces impelled us to stop many times - & if we had we’d never make July 2025."

Despite Creature Commandos arriving in 2024, Gun has previously stated that the DCU doesn't truly get the ball rolling until Legacy hits theaters the following year.

During the announcement of the Gods and Monsters: Chapter 1 slate, Gunn described Legacy as, "Superman: Legacy is the true foundation of our creative vision for the DC Universe. Not only is Superman an iconic part of DC lore, but he is also a favorite character for comic book readers, viewers of earlier movies, and fans around the world."

He continued, "I can’t wait to introduce our version of Superman who audiences will be able to follow and get to know across films, movies, animation and gaming.

The James Gunn-directed (and written) Superman: Legacy, film stars David Corenswet as Kal-El/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Additionally, Nicholas Hoult has been confirmed by Gunn to portray Lex Luthor in the film.

Fans are still eagerly awaiting official casting for the roles of Ma and Pa Kent, Jor-El and potentially Sam Lane and Brainiac.

Currently set for release on July 11, 2025, Superman: Legacy is the first film in Gunn's reboot the DCEU.  Filming was originally expected to begin this January but has now been confirmed to start in March.

It’s crazy that this site is still reporting that synopsis as ‘newly revealed’ when they’ve been including at the bottom of Superman Legacy articles since at least August
@CerealKiller1 - it's clown city around here lol
Definitive Superman incoming.
Every AI image of Corenswet as Clark/Superman...is cringe. He looks like a poor man's Henry Cavill.
@PartyKiller - someone's jelly.
@PartyKiller - 🙄
Crazy that the comic book that started DC Action Comics #1 and Fantastic Four which started Marvel Comics both have movies coming out in 2025.
@marvel72 - appreciate this, didn’t know Fantastic Four started Marvel. Always thought it was Captain America.
He looks a lot like Cavil 😮
Said Clark a vet in the newspaper game, don’t get it twisted
Very interested in fake Superman!
@Forthas - Cry harder.

Your 40 year old receeding hairline Superman is gone. Move on with your life.
@DarthAlgar - Why does his hair matter?
@Highflyer - The same reason Supergirl's blonde hair matters to some. Comic accuracy.

If we wanted a balding Superman we would have doubled down on Nicholas Cage.
@DarthAlgar - Oh cool...now we get 30+ year old (big difference) no talent actor who has yet to headline a TV show or film who is doing everything he can to emulate the aforementioned 40 year old.

Shill harder!
@Forthas - So by your logic he has to have a filmography similar to Cavill's to qualify for the role? Let's see if you share those same feelings with the no-names they cast in Marvel and other DC projects.

Iman Vellani is calling...

Secondly, he's 30. Henry Cavil was the same age when Man Of Steel was released, not to mention Cavill was a relative unknown. He'd still be if it wasn't for Man of Steel.
@Forthas - 😂 Big mad,huh?
@DarthAlgar - He is taking a major role. A bunch of people (wrongly) complain that Cavill could not act. That was actually the case with Gal Gadot. So the people who criticize Cavill are now OK with an actor with no significant performances under his belt. At that point in his career Cavill was the STAR of immortals and the TV series the Tudors. Cornsweat's resume is more like Gadot and look how that turned out.
Lmao and most people here were praising Gunn for that synopsis (not that it was bad) 😅🤣

People here are so quick to praise him! Imma wait for the first trailer to decide!
I have high hopes, don't [frick] this up

