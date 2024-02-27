SUPERMAN: LEGACY Director James Gunn May Have Revealed The New "S" Logo Almost A Year Ago

SUPERMAN: LEGACY Director James Gunn May Have Revealed The New &quot;S&quot; Logo Almost A Year Ago SUPERMAN: LEGACY Director James Gunn May Have Revealed The New &quot;S&quot; Logo Almost A Year Ago

It's come to light that James Gunn may have revealed the new "S" logo the Man of Steel will don in Superman: Legacy almost a full year ago on social media...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 27, 2024 01:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman: Legacy

The Superman: Legacy cast recently took part in the movie's first official table read, and a photo shared by Hawkgirl actress Isabela Merced is believed to have given us a first glimpse of the new "S" logo David Corenswet's Man of Steel will sport in the movie.

Director James Gunn hasn't confirmed or denied that this shield - which is inspired by the Kingdom Come logo - will be a part of the new costume, but it looks like the filmmaker may have teased this reveal almost a year ago.

The DCU Updates page noticed that Gunn shared a post to Bluesky Social shortly after joining the social media site, and included the very same Kingdom Come-style symbol. This could be a coincidence, but it seems like a very random image to add to this particular post.

Again, Gunn has yet to comment on the table read "leak," but with principal photography set to commence next week (or possibly even this weekend), we might just get a glimpse of the new suit for ourselves.

Superman: Legacy will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, along with Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

More recently, Sara Sampaio signed on to play Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, and Skyler Gisondo has been cast as Jimmy Olsen.

Members of the anti-hero team The Authority are also expected to appear, and María Gabriela de Faría (Animal Control) has been cast as Angela Spica/The Engineer.

Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Superman: Legacy is the true foundation of our creative vision for the DC Universe. Not only is Superman an iconic part of DC lore, he is also a favorite character for comic book readers, viewers of earlier movies, and fans around the world," said Gunn during the DCU slate announcement. "I can’t wait to introduce our version of Superman who audiences will be able to follow and get to know across films, movies, animation and gaming.”

Rachel Brosnahan Hypes The SUPERMAN: LEGACY Suit Reveal; Reveals Her Preparation Efforts For Lois Lane
Related:

Rachel Brosnahan Hypes The SUPERMAN: LEGACY Suit Reveal; Reveals Her Preparation Efforts For Lois Lane
SUPERMAN: LEGACY Actress Rachel Brosnahan Reveals What Attracted Her To The Role Of Lois Lane
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN: LEGACY Actress Rachel Brosnahan Reveals What Attracted Her To The Role Of Lois Lane
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Doomsday8888 - 2/27/2024, 1:32 PM
We'll find out in 2 days.
lazlodaytona - 2/27/2024, 1:50 PM
@Doomsday8888 - how so?
Doomsday8888 - 2/27/2024, 1:56 PM
@lazlodaytona
It's Supes' birthday, filming is about to begin, rather than have a leaked pic, i reckon Gunn would like to release an official image.
We'll see!
Nomis929 - 2/27/2024, 1:33 PM
BlackStar25 - 2/27/2024, 1:34 PM
So the Routh Symbol from Infinite Crisis.



Probably the worse Superman symbol i have seen in live action honestly.
TheVisionary25 - 2/27/2024, 1:41 PM
@BlackStar25 - well , it’s based on the Kingdom Come one lol

lazlodaytona - 2/27/2024, 1:53 PM
@BlackStar25 - I like it for older Superman, like in Kingdom Come.

But this Superman is supposed to be in the early years of his life, so still young and already established. So, NO, I do not want that symbol for this film.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 2/27/2024, 1:35 PM
Why would he use the Kingdom Come S? Makes no sense.
Steel86 - 2/27/2024, 1:50 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - From the leaks, grain of salt please, its Kingdom Come but yellow instead of black. Everyone has their personal taste. The My Adventures with Superman S is very similar. And eventhough I didn't like it at first because I love the cartoon it grew on me
ObserverIO - 2/27/2024, 1:55 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - He might be basically doing a long version of Kingdom Come, with new heroes such as The Authority becoming more popular than the more traditional, classic heroes such as Superman and the Justice League who are seen as outmoded old fuddy duds.
WruceBayne - 2/27/2024, 1:35 PM
I’m used to seeing that particular design on an older Superman so it’ll be interesting to see how it’s pulled off on this version.
NicolausCopernicus - 2/27/2024, 1:39 PM
Regardless what you think of the movie itself or the colro scheme,
this is the best modern superman logo for me
lazlodaytona - 2/27/2024, 1:54 PM
@NicolausCopernicus - if it ain't broke, don't fix it
JonC - 2/27/2024, 1:41 PM
Well, its clearly not an "S" by Earth standards, and its clearly not something a meme-inspired woke director like Snyder has to say means 'hope'...
Frankly it gives a better vibe of 'alien' than what has been used recently and i like it for that.
TheVisionary25 - 2/27/2024, 1:42 PM
@JonC - I do think it looks like it enough to be mistaken for an “ S” when seen by human eyes.
PartyKiller - 2/27/2024, 1:49 PM
Merced leaked that Superman Legacy is a Lois Lane movie. HAHAHAA!
HashTagSwagg - 2/27/2024, 1:53 PM
@PartyKiller - God I hope so, watching a reporter being a reporter and doing reporting is the only reason I wanna watch a movie called Superman
LSHF - 2/27/2024, 1:50 PM
Or he may not have.
HashTagSwagg - 2/27/2024, 1:54 PM
The "S" stands for reporting
TheVisionary25 - 2/27/2024, 1:55 PM
I wonder if Gunn using the Kingdom Come symbol in the film tells us something about the story or that it’s just a logo he likes lol.

Kingdom Come deals with the theme of heroism and we know that Legacy won’t just be about Clark reconciling his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing but also a world that views his notions of being a hero to be outdated so here’s my theory…

I think we will have Lex build the Engineer in this version who will serve as his hero but deals with issues in a more violent and anti-heroic manner which causes some to get behind her and against Superman and perhaps the other established heroes in terms of public opinion (which could be what Alex wants).

The rest of the movie will deal with Clark having to prove what heroism really means to the world.
TheVandalore - 2/27/2024, 1:56 PM
Darn. I [frick]ing hate the don't diamond.



Probably the least creative design ever.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder