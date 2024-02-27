SUPERMAN: LEGACY Director James Gunn May Have Revealed The New "S" Logo Almost A Year Ago

The Superman: Legacy cast recently took part in the movie's first official table read, and a photo shared by Hawkgirl actress Isabela Merced is believed to have given us a first glimpse of the new "S" logo David Corenswet's Man of Steel will sport in the movie.

Director James Gunn hasn't confirmed or denied that this shield - which is inspired by the Kingdom Come logo - will be a part of the new costume, but it looks like the filmmaker may have teased this reveal almost a year ago.

The DCU Updates page noticed that Gunn shared a post to Bluesky Social shortly after joining the social media site, and included the very same Kingdom Come-style symbol. This could be a coincidence, but it seems like a very random image to add to this particular post.

Looks like James actually did reveal the Superman emblem for the suit 11 months ago💀 https://t.co/RbzRtJ8B6u pic.twitter.com/fufysJVgNy — Dcu Updates (@dcuworld) February 27, 2024

Again, Gunn has yet to comment on the table read "leak," but with principal photography set to commence next week (or possibly even this weekend), we might just get a glimpse of the new suit for ourselves.

Superman: Legacy will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, along with Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

More recently, Sara Sampaio signed on to play Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, and Skyler Gisondo has been cast as Jimmy Olsen.

Members of the anti-hero team The Authority are also expected to appear, and María Gabriela de Faría (Animal Control) has been cast as Angela Spica/The Engineer.

Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Superman: Legacy is the true foundation of our creative vision for the DC Universe. Not only is Superman an iconic part of DC lore, he is also a favorite character for comic book readers, viewers of earlier movies, and fans around the world," said Gunn during the DCU slate announcement. "I can’t wait to introduce our version of Superman who audiences will be able to follow and get to know across films, movies, animation and gaming.”