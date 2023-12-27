SUPERMAN: LEGACY Director James Gunn Reveals Odds Of Us Seeing David Corenswet's Suit Before Shooting Starts

Superman: Legacy will be the movie which kicks off the new DCU and the hope among Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios executives is that this reboot will be enough to make people forget the DCEU.

That's going to be easier said than done and, even with James Gunn at the helm, the Man of Tomorrow is likely to have the odds stacked against him in 2025.

Regardless, we recently learned that shooting is scheduled to begin in March and the filmmaker was recently asked whether Superman's suit will be revealed before then. Unfortunately, Gunn made it clear the odds of that happening are "zero-point-zero."

There have been rumblings for a while that DC Studios plans to pull back the curtain on the DCU at next year's San Diego Comic-Con and Gunn doesn't seem at all worried about set photos, suggesting Superman: Legacy won't be shot on location.

At the same time, Gunn also confirmed he has no plans to bring Streaky to the big screen. In the comics, the cat is typically associated with Supergirl and gained superpowers from a piece of Kryptonite and a flawed experiment. Possessing abilities similar to Superman, Streaky intermittently aids and hinders heroes.

We won't be losing any sleep over Streaky being left on the shelf, but something tells us the Superman: Legacy suit reveal will end up being one of the most anticipated reveals heading our way in 2024...

Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane. Other recent casting additions include Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Kurt Russell no longer appears to be in the running for Jor-El and there's no word on Ma and Pa Kent or whether they're even alive in this iteration of Clark Kent's story. Brainiac, meanwhile, is expected to serve as the reboot's big bad. With production set to begin early next year, we're hoping the final few cast members will be revealed as we move into the New Year.

Superman: Legacy is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.