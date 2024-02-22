"Yes, finally I can answer, [Nicholas Hoult] is Lex Luthor in [Superman: Legacy] and I couldn’t be happier," Gunn said when Hoult was officially cast. "We went out to dinner last night to celebrate and discuss how we can create a Lex that will be different from anything you’ve seen before and will never forget."

"'But, James, we heard this weeks ago, why didn’t you tell us it was true?' Because, although we were discussing it, it wasn’t final until a couple days ago and I don’t want to tell you all something that isn’t certain. Anyway, here’s to Lex (and Nicholas!), one of my very favorite characters in the DCU."

Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane. Other recent casting additions include Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Earlier this month, we learned that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 composer John Murphy will provide the reboot's score.

Superman: Legacy is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.