SUPERMAN: LEGACY Will Film On Location In Cincinnati, Sparking Hall Of Justice Rumors
vectorsigma - 2/22/2024, 12:11 PM
It begins

#InGunnWeTrust
DankMan - 2/22/2024, 12:14 PM
Good, now give us a pic with Superman’s red tights and I’m there
NinnesMBC - 2/22/2024, 12:19 PM
Yay, bald power.

BTW the header makes Lex look more closely to Charles Xavier, probably because he's wearing a green suit.
FlopWatchers5 - 2/22/2024, 12:21 PM
yall think this will be Superman’s first hit in 45 years? I definitely think so!
GeneralZod - 2/22/2024, 12:22 PM
@FlopWatchers5 - Yes. And a renaissance for the overall DC Universe. As long as WB isn't sold to Disney or Amazon!!
Th3Batman - 2/22/2024, 12:24 PM
@GeneralZod - Could Disney even legally buy WB considering they got Fox ?
marvel72 - 2/22/2024, 12:48 PM
@GeneralZod - Sell it to Elon Musk, a real life Tony Stark, I would have said Bezo but he looks like Lex Luthor but owns Amazon.
SATW42 - 2/22/2024, 1:05 PM
@marvel72 - "genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist"

By those metrics, Elon literally isn't half the man Tony Stark is.

The dude is not a philanthropist. In 2023 he gave away less than 1% of his wealth, essentially saying he rather pay the government more taxes than give more money away and write it off.

Genius? I won't deny he's very smart, but it's also mostly business smarts. Tony Stark is considered one of the smartest people on the planet. Elon Musk on the other hands is the 16th smartest tech leader in the world. A pretty narrow category that he doesn't even crack the top 10 in. (The smartest is Demis Hassabis btw)

Playboy is debatable, he's got billionaire.
GeneralZod - 2/22/2024, 1:06 PM
@marvel72 - Agree re Elon. Bezos owns The Washington Post, 'nuff said.
GeneralZod - 2/22/2024, 1:09 PM
@Th3Batman - Depends on who is in the White House, and how aggressive the Antitrust Division of the DOJ would be. In any event, Disney doesn't need WB -- they have a studio, they have IP galore, they have personnel, they have streaming. Amazon needs a major studio and proprietary IP, and this is what worries me (i.e., Amazon acquiring WB).
Th3Batman - 2/22/2024, 12:25 PM
This is going to be a really good movie, I just hope the general audience gives it a fair chance.
MCUKnight11 - 2/22/2024, 12:27 PM
Bummer to say it, but unless it's a voice-over that can be done in post, I don't think Brainiac is in this.
TheVisionary25 - 2/22/2024, 12:29 PM
@MCUKnight11 - yeah , don’t think so

When the Engineer was cast , she was reported as the villain of the piece (though the trades could be wrong).

I do think Lex might be the big bad though.
harryba11zack - 2/22/2024, 12:27 PM
He could try blinding superman
Shivermetimbers - 2/22/2024, 12:28 PM
Genuinely looking forward to this. Superman at his worst is boring, but when done right he is one of my favorite characters. Truly hope Gunn can stick the landing.
TheVisionary25 - 2/22/2024, 12:28 PM
Sweet!!.

Hoult looks good imo as expected.

Anyway , who’s the black guy in front of Corenswet & Hoult though?.
NinnesMBC - 2/22/2024, 12:36 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Someone called Terence Rosemore according to peopleon Twitter, apparently he is playing "Otis".
TheVisionary25 - 2/22/2024, 12:45 PM
@NinnesMBC - oh ok

Damn he’s Otis , so we getting him and Tessmacher in this.

Hopefully we get Otisberg lol

NinnesMBC - 2/22/2024, 1:01 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Nicholas Hoult's Lex is gonna lose his damn mind over any of their possible shenanigans.
MotherGooseUPus - 2/22/2024, 12:29 PM
i really hope this movie is a hit. i like Gunns Guardians movies and SS was OK at best. Hoping he keeps getting better. Glad Lex is bald for this movie
BillyBatson1000 - 2/22/2024, 1:16 PM
CaptainMexico - 2/22/2024, 12:30 PM
Is it possible that Jeff Bezos sold all that Amazon stock because he’s building a power suit ?
Shinzo - 2/22/2024, 12:34 PM
He looks great. I can't wait for this
DocSpock - 2/22/2024, 12:43 PM


HOLY CRAP!!!!!! Stop the presses!!!!!! Luthor will be bald.

Wow! Who saw this coming?
JFerguson - 2/22/2024, 1:22 PM
@DocSpock - llmao

jesse eisenberg wasn’t at first though
GhostDog - 2/22/2024, 12:44 PM
Hope we get scientist Lex. Going by Gunn's art he has shared, I think we will
Steel86 - 2/22/2024, 1:17 PM
@GhostDog - Imo the best Lex is the combo of scientist/ business man Lex. I think thats what we'll get.
UniqNo - 2/22/2024, 12:46 PM
Looks like Corenswet's shaved? So beardless Superman confirmed. Lol
Steel86 - 2/22/2024, 1:17 PM
@UniqNo - I really like how his face has filled out with the added muscle
MrKayDeeBee - 2/22/2024, 12:51 PM
Edi Gathegi needs to do something to his hair...way too much forehead, lol. His hairline is still back in the 90s
WEAPONXOXOXO - 2/22/2024, 12:54 PM
Nice! Have fun making the movie! Can't wait to see the end result.
ModHaterSLADE - 2/22/2024, 1:00 PM
Pretty talented cast and crew for this. Looking forward to the end result.
HulkisHoly - 2/22/2024, 1:00 PM
Excited 😎
Allredsun - 2/22/2024, 1:09 PM
It’s crazy to see how much taller Corenswet is than Hoult. Love that he has his arm around him. Man I hope this movies good!
Steel86 - 2/22/2024, 1:22 PM
@Allredsun - Yes. One of the small but important imo Superman check marks.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 2/22/2024, 1:10 PM
Anthony Carrigan would have been a better Lex and Nicholas Hoult would have been a better Metamorpho.
BillyBatson1000 - 2/22/2024, 1:10 PM
"Don't mess with the Baldy's."
BillyBatson1000 - 2/22/2024, 1:20 PM
TheLobster - 2/22/2024, 1:14 PM
Rachel Brosnahan out here looking FOINE
Superspecialawesomeguy - 2/22/2024, 1:14 PM
This cast man...
