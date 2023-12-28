SUPERMAN: LEGACY Fan-Art Imagines How David Corenswet's Man Of Steel Might Look In Various Different Costumes

We've seen a lot of Superman: Legacy fan-art at this stage, but a recent piece by @21X4 might be the most impressive yet, and another artist has now shared some "Variants" of the original image sporting several different versions of the iconic hero's costume.

The artwork depicts a seriously bulked-up David Corenswet as our new Man of Steel donning muted and brighter takes on the suit, both with and without the red trunks, along with the Fleischer-inspired outfit with the black and red chest emblem (also with and without trunks).

James Gunn still hasn't (and likely won't for quite a while) given fans any indication of what the Legacy costume will look like, but we can't imagine he'll stray too far away from the classic look.

Out of these designs, which would you most like to see in the movie?

Me he quedado loquisimo con los Arts que hizo el artista @21xfour para #SupermanLegacy con diferentes posibilidades



Las que más me han gustado con diferencia es la segunda y la cuarta. ¿Y a vosotros? pic.twitter.com/smNfdlHIQe — YoleocomicsDC and Games🎮 (@YoleocomicsDC) December 21, 2023 Here’s my vision for these iconic characters in the upcoming DCU. I believe reintroducing the classic trunks will add a unique flair to each new interpretation. David Corenswet, in my opinion, will be an exceptional Superman, embodying the character’s essence perfectly. As for… — 21XFOUR (@21xfour) December 20, 2023

Superman: Legacy will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, along with Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

More recently, Sara Sampaio signed on to play Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, and Skyler Gisondo has been cast as Jimmy Olsen.

Members of the anti-hero team The Authority are also expected to appear, and María Gabriela de Faría (Animal Control) has been cast as Angela Spica/The Engineer.

Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Superman: Legacy is the true foundation of our creative vision for the DC Universe. Not only is Superman an iconic part of DC lore, he is also a favorite character for comic book readers, viewers of earlier movies, and fans around the world," said Gunn during the DCU slate announcement. "I can’t wait to introduce our version of Superman who audiences will be able to follow and get to know across films, movies, animation and gaming.”

Production is scheduled to get underway early next year.