SUPERMAN: Mister Terrific Actor Edi Gathegi Has A Physique To Make The Man Of Steel Jealous In New BTS Photo

X-Men: First Class star Edi Gathegi has already made headlines for his impressive physical transformation in DC Studios' SUPERMAN, and another shot of the Mister Terrific actor is receiving a lot of attention on social media today.

As you can see below, Gathegi looks like a legit superhero and should look suitably impressive standing alongside the other Justice League members expected to appear in SUPERMAN (among them are Hawkgirl and Green Lantern).

"Beyond grateful a master storyteller has invited me to contribute to an iconic property and this artistic conversation," Gathegi said when he was first cast as Mister Terrific. "Humbled to join the DC family. Thank you, James Gunn, Peter Safran & Chantal Nong. Up up and away."

We don't know how much action this character will see in James Gunn's reboot or what future DCU projects he'll be appearing in. There have, of course, already been rumblings of a Mister Terrific spin-off.

Mister Terrific, a.k.a. Michael Holt, was created by writer John Ostrander and artist Tom Mandrake and first appeared in Spectre #54 in 1997. The hero has a genius-level intellect and is an Olympic-level athlete and skilled martial artist.

Holt possesses no superhuman abilities and instead relies on his exceptional intellect and physical prowess. He's proficient in various scientific disciplines and utilizes advanced technology, including his signature T-Spheres, floating robotic spheres that assist him in combat and other tasks. Beyond his crime-fighting activities, Mister Terrific is also known for his philanthropy and humanitarian efforts, using his wealth and resources to support causes he believes in.

He has been a member of superhero teams such as the Justice Society of America and the Justice League, using his intelligence and impressive physical fighting skills to help combat global threats.

SUPERMAN tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane. Other recent casting additions include Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Wendell Pierce as Perry White.

SUPERMAN is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.