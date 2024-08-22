THE CROW Reviews Call Rupert Sanders' Remake A "Soulless, Boring, Incompetent Dud"

THE CROW Reviews Call Rupert Sanders' Remake A &quot;Soulless, Boring, Incompetent Dud&quot;

The first reviews for director Rupert Sanders and Lionsgate's remake of The Crow have landed, and they might be even worse than we were expecting!

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 22, 2024 07:08 PM EST
Filed Under: The Crow

Any remake, reboot or reimagining of The Crow was always going to have its work cut out getting the legions of fans of Alex Proyas' '90s adaptation on board, but Lionsgate's new take on James O'Barr's iconic graphic novel gave itself an even bigger hill to climb after a bland, lacklustre trailer that only ended up pushing those that may have been willing to give it a chance further away.

The movie arrives in theaters tomorrow, and the review embargo has only just lifted. This is usually not a great sign, and sure enough, these verdicts are even more scathing than we were expecting.

There are a handful of positive reviews, but the majority feel that The Crow 2024 is simply caw-ful (so, so sorry), and the movie is currently sitting at 13% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Have a read through some of the reviews below, and we'll update as more come in.

ro

The synopsis reads: "Soulmates Eric Draven (Bill Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right."

The movie will also star Danny Huston, Laura Birn, Sami Bouajila, and Jordan Bolger in undisclosed roles. Zach Baylin and Will Schneider penned the script.

The new take on The Crow will hit theaters on August 23, 2024. Will you be giving a chance on opening weekend, or will you wait and see what the reviews say?

THE CROW: Official Soundtrack For Lionsgate's Remake Revealed - Does It Live Up To The Original?
Related:

THE CROW: Official Soundtrack For Lionsgate's Remake Revealed - Does It Live Up To The Original?
THE CROW: Gruesome New Clip Highlights The Extreme Violence Of Lionsgate's Remake
Recommended For You:

THE CROW: Gruesome New Clip Highlights The Extreme Violence Of Lionsgate's Remake
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Batmangina
Batmangina - 8/22/2024, 7:03 PM
LOL



Welp.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/22/2024, 7:05 PM
John Conner would be phucking ashamed
User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/22/2024, 7:06 PM
User Comment Image
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 8/22/2024, 7:07 PM
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/22/2024, 7:09 PM


regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 8/22/2024, 7:09 PM
Haven’t seen the first Crow in years but it never did anything for me.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 8/22/2024, 7:09 PM
Mhmmm...Not shocking. Trailer and promotion material have been pretty lackluster...and this is coming from a guy who has never seen The Original Crow.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/22/2024, 7:14 PM
I thank [frick] I dont need to watch the trailer for this and borderlands before a movie anymore. Wicked next.
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 8/22/2024, 7:20 PM
Yeah my girlfriend was right.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 8/22/2024, 7:53 PM
@Godzilla2000Zer - my grandma was right
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/22/2024, 7:21 PM


Pass.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 8/22/2024, 7:22 PM

[frick] what these bitches are saying.

I’ll decide when I see it.

And this isn’t [frick]ing 1994.

The first one wasn’t that brilliant when you watch it now. It was, however, ahead of its time, but so was Darkman, and even that wasnt that great when I watched it recently.

What the [frick] are we expecting from a guy who directed Snow White and Ghost in a Shell. Both are entertaining but not that great.

For [frick]s sake!!
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 8/22/2024, 7:35 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - I watched the first one recently and still loved it. But if someone watched it today for the first time it probably seems a little dated. It really plays on the whole goth thing that was just kicking off back when this came out
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 8/22/2024, 7:23 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/22/2024, 7:27 PM
Seems more mixed-negative than outright panning it (though even the majority of the “positive” ones there aren’t glowing).

Regardless , it’s unfortunate since I was pulling for it and did think it didn’t look that bad but oh well.

I’ll still watch it eventually to make up my own mind but for now , I’ll guess I’ll just eat this…

User Comment Image
Reeds2Much
Reeds2Much - 8/22/2024, 7:30 PM
"Rotten Tomatoes' new system means we'll probably be waiting for a while for an early score"
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/22/2024, 7:36 PM
@Reeds2Much - everyone talks about Brandon Lee (deservedly so) but Michael Wincott is just as good if not better as Top Dollar in that.
Thing94
Thing94 - 8/22/2024, 7:34 PM
User Comment Image
CoHost
CoHost - 8/22/2024, 7:38 PM
Brandon Lee was killed during production of the original and yet this is a bigger tragedy.
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 8/22/2024, 7:43 PM
I'm guessing this is gonna be worse than that time @SuperCat tried to rally a protest of St. Judes Hospital for keeping all those "little pricks alive", his words, not mine.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 8/22/2024, 7:47 PM
I mean it always looked like a soulless cash in.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 8/22/2024, 7:54 PM
Nothing can be worse than Borderlands.
But even The Marvels was worse than this.
Nolanite out
r1g0r
r1g0r - 8/22/2024, 7:54 PM
The only way you could improve on the original would be to actually and accurately remake the comic.

Anything else is just Hollywood jerking off.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder