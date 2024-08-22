THE CROW Reviews Call Rupert Sanders' Remake A "Soulless, Boring, Incompetent Dud"

Any remake, reboot or reimagining of The Crow was always going to have its work cut out getting the legions of fans of Alex Proyas' '90s adaptation on board, but Lionsgate's new take on James O'Barr's iconic graphic novel gave itself an even bigger hill to climb after a bland, lacklustre trailer that only ended up pushing those that may have been willing to give it a chance further away.

The movie arrives in theaters tomorrow, and the review embargo has only just lifted. This is usually not a great sign, and sure enough, these verdicts are even more scathing than we were expecting.

There are a handful of positive reviews, but the majority feel that The Crow 2024 is simply caw-ful (so, so sorry), and the movie is currently sitting at 13% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Have a read through some of the reviews below, and we'll update as more come in.

The synopsis reads: "Soulmates Eric Draven (Bill Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right."

The movie will also star Danny Huston, Laura Birn, Sami Bouajila, and Jordan Bolger in undisclosed roles. Zach Baylin and Will Schneider penned the script.

The new take on The Crow will hit theaters on August 23, 2024. Will you be giving a chance on opening weekend, or will you wait and see what the reviews say?