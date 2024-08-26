Father Who Accused THE FLASH Star Ezra Miller Of Grooming Their Child Now Says They Were Mistaken

In 2022, The Flash star Ezra Miller was accused of grooming by multiple parties. Around the same time, there were also claims they'd assaulted people, harassed them, and potentially committed serious crimes like burglary and trespass.

The whole thing is pretty convoluted at this stage (The Cut has a pretty in-depth breakdown) but Miller has since said they're seeking treatment for "complex mental health issues."

Among the most serious allegations were those from parents Sara Jumping Eagle and Chase Iron Eyes; they were looking for a protective order from Miller on behalf of Gibson Iron Eyes, their child.

They claimed Miller had convinced them to send Gibson to Bard College at Simon’s Rock in Massachusetts "to create a sense of indebtedness" and that the actor had plied Gibson with drugs and alcohol before physically abusing them.

Gibson denied the claims in a statement and accused their parents of "emotional and psychological manipulation" while defending Miller. Sara Jumping Eagle hit back at that by saying the Justice League star had "brainwashed" their child through "emotional abuse."

Their uncle, Chief Bear Cross, also made a series of damaging claims but Chase Iron Eyes has now changed his tune, saying the accusations stemmed from third-party information courtesy of a witness who later recanted their statement.

"I want to offer this on the drama 3 years ago when I filed a petition and claimed that Ezra appeared to have 'groomed' Tokata," Chase Iron Eyes started. "I made that statement in my pleading (in a time of absolute war) based on information from a witness who then recanted and said nothing happened that they could infer anything inappropriate from. Thus, I immediately withdrew the court filings."

He added, "Now we are doing our level best to move on, to reconcile, to heal while remaining supportive as a father; as long as Tokata’s good we’re good. These are real people, living real lives and once you’re in that fire where there is no anonymity, there is no safe space for you to retreat. That’s a strange place and it’s not enviable. It takes a lot to enter the fray again."

The whole thing is pretty strange and it's unclear whether this is Chase Iron Eyes wanting to set the record straight, part of Miller's attempt to mount a comeback or none or all of the above. It's also important to note that, just because someone recanted their statement, doesn't mean it wasn't true.

Either way, it will be a struggle for Miller to return to Hollywood after everything that's happened and, even after James Gunn's praise for The Flash, it's hard to believe they'll play the Scarlet Speedster again.