Father Who Accused THE FLASH Star Ezra Miller Of Grooming Their Child Now Says They Were Mistaken

The father of a teenager who was allegedly groomed by The Flash star Ezra Miller has changed his tune in a social media post which seems him reveal that the information came from an unreliable third-party.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 26, 2024 12:08 PM EST
Filed Under: The Flash

In 2022, The Flash star Ezra Miller was accused of grooming by multiple parties. Around the same time, there were also claims they'd assaulted people, harassed them, and potentially committed serious crimes like burglary and trespass. 

The whole thing is pretty convoluted at this stage (The Cut has a pretty in-depth breakdown) but Miller has since said they're seeking treatment for "complex mental health issues."

Among the most serious allegations were those from parents Sara Jumping Eagle and Chase Iron Eyes; they were looking for a protective order from Miller on behalf of Gibson Iron Eyes, their child. 

They claimed Miller had convinced them to send Gibson to Bard College at Simon’s Rock in Massachusetts "to create a sense of indebtedness" and that the actor had plied Gibson with drugs and alcohol before physically abusing them. 

Gibson denied the claims in a statement and accused their parents of "emotional and psychological manipulation" while defending Miller. Sara Jumping Eagle hit back at that by saying the Justice League star had "brainwashed" their child through "emotional abuse."

Their uncle, Chief Bear Cross, also made a series of damaging claims but Chase Iron Eyes has now changed his tune, saying the accusations stemmed from third-party information courtesy of a witness who later recanted their statement. 

"I want to offer this on the drama 3 years ago when I filed a petition and claimed that Ezra appeared to have 'groomed' Tokata," Chase Iron Eyes started. "I made that statement in my pleading (in a time of absolute war) based on information from a witness who then recanted and said nothing happened that they could infer anything inappropriate from. Thus, I immediately withdrew the court filings."

He added, "Now we are doing our level best to move on, to reconcile, to heal while remaining supportive as a father; as long as Tokata’s good we’re good. These are real people, living real lives and once you’re in that fire where there is no anonymity, there is no safe space for you to retreat. That’s a strange place and it’s not enviable. It takes a lot to enter the fray again."

The whole thing is pretty strange and it's unclear whether this is Chase Iron Eyes wanting to set the record straight, part of Miller's attempt to mount a comeback or none or all of the above. It's also important to note that, just because someone recanted their statement, doesn't mean it wasn't true. 

Either way, it will be a struggle for Miller to return to Hollywood after everything that's happened and, even after James Gunn's praise for The Flash, it's hard to believe they'll play the Scarlet Speedster again.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/26/2024, 12:17 PM
User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 8/26/2024, 12:19 PM
So we are just giving our kids G.I.Joe names now I see
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/26/2024, 12:23 PM
@Vigor - I think they are Native American dude
TheRedLeader
TheRedLeader - 8/26/2024, 12:24 PM
@Vigor - Now I need to convince my wife to go with Snakeyes Jones for our youngest.
JackBurton1
JackBurton1 - 8/26/2024, 12:29 PM
@Vigor - There is a 200pd girl in my kids 6th grade class last year named Most High Queen Jackson....I get a chuckle out of it everytime.
HermanM
HermanM - 8/26/2024, 12:23 PM
Paid off
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 8/26/2024, 12:35 PM
@HermanM - do you have kids?
Deckacards
Deckacards - 8/26/2024, 12:23 PM
$$$$$$$$
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 8/26/2024, 12:25 PM
Did Ezra change the timeline?
valmic
valmic - 8/26/2024, 12:25 PM
They ruined Ezra's career. None of us will truly know the truth but I always felt alot of what happened was BS. Now Ezra is in some wack band making shitty music instead of making movies.
?si=PWNN0qHjOqcj-srZ
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 8/26/2024, 12:33 PM
@valmic - I think Ezra ruined Ezra career doing a few other wild things
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/26/2024, 12:31 PM
Even if they didn’t do that specifically , it still doesn’t change the fact that Ezra was still a troubled person that needed help which I truly hope they are getting now..

If they then want to stage a comeback in the industry if they feel they have healed then so be it but it should be gradual and from the bottom again as they get everyone’s trust back and rebuild their reputation.
MadThanos
MadThanos - 8/26/2024, 12:32 PM
The United States is a crazy country. Withdrawal of a court filling, or even a charge, always save the rich people.

GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 8/26/2024, 12:35 PM
The damage is done. They is done.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 8/26/2024, 12:38 PM
I smell a Flash II in the works! Am I right guys?


User Comment Image

