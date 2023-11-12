DC Studios Boss James Gunn Responds To Nepotism Claims As Brother Sean Gunn Lands Third DCU Role
Forthas - 12/11/2023, 3:59 PM
He should thank all of the executives at Warner Brothers for not asking him to cameo on the Flash!
FireandBlood - 12/11/2023, 4:00 PM
It’ll never not be the weirdest flex including every version of Superman in a Flash movie but not a single Flash.
ReverseFlasher - 12/11/2023, 4:02 PM
@FireandBlood - lol facts
Nomis929 - 12/11/2023, 4:01 PM
GhostDog - 12/11/2023, 4:04 PM
Way to disrespect the FLASH of this generation in your FLASH MOVIE
MCUKnight11 - 12/11/2023, 4:10 PM
@GhostDog - I'll add John Wesley Shipp to that too. However, considering it's one of the biggest bombs in DC history, it worked out for the better.
In the end, it's best that they weren't in it.
MCUKnight11 - 12/11/2023, 4:12 PM
@GhostDog - Hopefully the flash of the next generation will turn out better. Superman is off to a good start by casting Corenswet. Hopefully I can add wonder woman and green arrow to that list too.
GhostDog - 12/11/2023, 4:30 PM
@MCUKnight11 -

The entire leagues casting needs to be Corenswet level
Amaru - 12/11/2023, 4:13 PM
Of course not, can't show up in someone elses movie as a better version of their Character.
Knightrider - 12/11/2023, 4:15 PM
Strange choice as thematically it works a lot better having Grant be the other Flash rather than his younger self.

Grant has already tried to change the past and seen the consequences, imagine Grant trying to pull Ezra back, Ezra saying Grant gave up too quickly in attempt to save his mum.

Slowly building until we meet the Dark Flash where Grant learns he didn’t give up, Ezra learns you have to let go as they work together to take him down.

Also, it could let Grant train Ezra in using his powers rather than Ezra Flash just being a pro at everything
Doomsday8888 - 12/11/2023, 4:19 PM
Deadass a blessing in disguise tho.
BiggieMac4Sauce - 12/11/2023, 4:28 PM
can’t blame them for keeping distance from the CW lol 😂
ModHaterSLADE - 12/11/2023, 4:39 PM
Despite the crap writing he got at times he was a solid Flash overall, shame.
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 12/11/2023, 4:44 PM
I think Andy Muschietti admitted that the only reason he took the Flash gig, was because of Keaton's Batman. So that basically explains why he wouldn't care enough, to include Grant Gustin's Flash. Damn shame. But that's how WB has been operating in recent years, and why their movies continue to flop.

