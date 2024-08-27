Should THE FLASH Star Ezra Miller Be Given A Chance To Play The Scarlet Speedster Again?

The Flash star Ezra Miller made a lot of headlines in the build-up to the movie's release for a number of alleged incidents, including disorderly conduct, assault, harassment and burglary.

The most series accusations involved child endangerment and grooming, with a temporary protection order against Miller being issued at the request of the parents of 18-year-old activist Tokata Iron Eyes.

The actor did release a statement taking responsibility for their actions while promising to get the help they need, but not everyone was buying it, and for many, Miller crossed a few too many lines to earn a second chance.

However, yesterday we learned that Tokata’s father, Chase Iron Eyes, had withdrawn the complaint after claiming that his initial belief was based on a story that has since been recanted.

This statement has been met with some scepticism, but there are those who feel that this is enough to clear Miller's name and they should be given another chance to play the Scarlet Speedster in the DCU. There are several other factors to consider here, though, including the fact that Miller has been accused and charged with a number of other serious crimes (there is video evidence of them choking a female fan outside a bar, for one).

Even leaving the actor's behaviour to one side, The Flash was a massive flop. Granted, Miller's performance did come in for a lot of praise, but with a new DCU on the horizon, is there any chance DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran would give them another shot?

You can let us know where you stand by voting in the poll below. We also have what appears to be Miller's first video interview since the release of The Flash (though he doesn't delve into the accusations).

Here's Ezra Miller and Tokata Iron Eyes explaining how they met and formed their band Hundred in the Hand.



Tokata's father falsely accused Miller of grooming her years ago. He recently apologised and rekindled with Ezra admitting that the accusations were unreliable. pic.twitter.com/KQrZg9L8T8 — DCU Brief (@DCUBrief) August 26, 2024

"Directed by Andy Muschietti, The Flash features Barry Allen traveling back in time in order to change events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to help. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian…albeit not the one he’s looking for.

Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

The Flash is produced by Barbara Muschietti and Michael Disco, with a screenplay by Christina Hodson, an a screen story by John Francis Daley & Jonathan Goldstein and Joby Harold, based on characters from DC. Warner Bros. Pictures presents a Double Dream/a Disco Factory production of an Andy Muschietti film.