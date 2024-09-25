THUNDERBOLTS* Actor Lewis Pullman Responds To AI Poster Debate: "There's No Mistakes"

The first trailer and poster for Thunderbolts* were released online earlier this week, and speculation soon arose that AI might have been used to create the latter.

The one-sheet uses a familiar concept of packing the main characters close together as they struggle/fight amongst themselves, but if you look at the left corner where Sentry, aka "Bob," (Lewis Pullman) is wincing due to Bucky's (Sebastian Stan) gun being pushed in his face, you'll notice that he appears to have five fingers and a thumb.

However, as many have since pointed out, this is more likely an optical illusion caused by part of the character's pinky being cut out of the picture and the fingertip visible above.

This may not seem like a big deal one way or the other, but the use of AI is becoming more and more widespread despite continued outrage among many fans and some within the movie industry.

Pullman was asked about the poster while speaking to Collider, and while the image did initially fool him, he soon concluded that "no mistakes" had been made - although he found the entire thing amusing and was glad to be the focus of the "controversy."

"I’ve heard about the six-finger thing. But if you look closely, there’s actually no mistakes going on. I actually spent some time because I was like, 'Did they give me a sixth finger?' But they didn’t. It’s just cropped at the right point where it looks like there’s an extra tip happening or something. But that’s about it. I love that."

Fandango has also shared some previously-released stills in better quality, which you can check out below.

Marvel Studios and a crew of indie veterans who sold out present Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits. The film also returns to the screen Marvel Cinematic Universe characters Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), in addition to some exciting new faces.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts*with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek, Jason Tamez and Scarlett Johansson serve as executive producers. Marvel Studios’

Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.