THUNDERBOLTS* Actor Lewis Pullman Responds To AI Poster Debate: "There's No Mistakes"

THUNDERBOLTS* Actor Lewis Pullman Responds To AI Poster Debate: &quot;There's No Mistakes&quot;

Marvel Studios debuted the first trailer and poster for Thunderbolts* earlier this week, and star Lewis Pullman has now weighed-in on the speculation that AI was used to create the one-sheet...

By MarkCassidy - Sep 25, 2024 04:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

The first trailer and poster for Thunderbolts* were released online earlier this week, and speculation soon arose that AI might have been used to create the latter.

The one-sheet uses a familiar concept of packing the main characters close together as they struggle/fight amongst themselves, but if you look at the left corner where Sentry, aka "Bob," (Lewis Pullman) is wincing due to Bucky's (Sebastian Stan) gun being pushed in his face, you'll notice that he appears to have five fingers and a thumb.

However, as many have since pointed out, this is more likely an optical illusion caused by part of the character's pinky being cut out of the picture and the fingertip visible above.

This may not seem like a big deal one way or the other, but the use of AI is becoming more and more widespread despite continued outrage among many fans and some within the movie industry.

Pullman was asked about the poster while speaking to Collider, and while the image did initially fool him, he soon concluded that "no mistakes" had been made - although he found the entire thing amusing and was glad to be the focus of the "controversy."

"I’ve heard about the six-finger thing. But if you look closely, there’s actually no mistakes going on. I actually spent some time because I was like, 'Did they give me a sixth finger?' But they didn’t. It’s just cropped at the right point where it looks like there’s an extra tip happening or something. But that’s about it. I love that."

Fandango has also shared some previously-released stills in better quality, which you can check out below.

We're still not sure what the addition of that asterisk to the title signifies, but a recent rumor claimed to shed a little more light on the mystery. It could be considered a spoiler, so click here if you want to know more.

Marvel Studios and a crew of indie veterans who sold out present Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits. The film also returns to the screen Marvel Cinematic Universe characters Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), in addition to some exciting new faces.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts*with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek, Jason Tamez and Scarlett Johansson serve as executive producers. Marvel Studios’

Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 9/25/2024, 4:07 PM
I still think it looks like six fingers 😂... But I can admit to being wrong.
SATW42
SATW42 - 9/25/2024, 4:14 PM
@MarkCassidy - takes a big man!

I really wish Marvel would just release the original asset so everyone can see because I'm sure it exists, but it's just free marketing now so there's no reason to.
BigPhilbowski
BigPhilbowski - 9/25/2024, 4:16 PM
@MarkCassidy - if you follow the fingers from his palm to the tip it's easier to understand how it's 5 and not 6. Took me a min of staring at it to work it out
Humperdink
Humperdink - 9/25/2024, 4:16 PM
@MarkCassidy -

I can see how it could LOOK that way. It's an optical illusion due to the cut off of the image.

User Comment Image

I know I pointed this out yesterday but if you follow the fingers and finish the pinky it's much easier to see the four fingers and a thumb.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/25/2024, 4:21 PM
@MarkCassidy - The damage is done dude, you just cost this film 2.5 billion dollars.
CoHost
CoHost - 9/25/2024, 4:15 PM
"There ARE actually no mistakes"

Hollywood people don't know grammar. Especially nepo babies.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/25/2024, 4:19 PM
User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 9/25/2024, 4:32 PM
@harryba11zack - cot damn that's a good comment lol
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/25/2024, 4:21 PM
I mean AI or not it's a pretty good poster. If this is gonna be the MCU answer to Suicide Squad I'm down for it.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/25/2024, 4:25 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - SS were actual villains with 1 or 2 exceptions. This would be the watered down version.
Humperdink
Humperdink - 9/25/2024, 4:30 PM
@ModHaterSLADE -

My wife was like 'it's so crowded" but that's the whole idea. It's claustrophobic, chaotic and everyone is on top of each other. Kind of like the mix of contrasting personalities forced together with Yelena as the more calm and reasoned center.

It works really well in my opinon.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/25/2024, 4:35 PM
Lol, not this again…

My brain needed some readjusting but it’s definitely moreso an optical illusion then a photoshop error or A.I (if it was the latter then there would be I feel a lot more mistakes in that poster then just the fingers).

Anyway looking forward to seeing his take on the character of Robert “Bob” Reynolds/The Sentry..

My theory is that he is be a test subject in this version for Val in order to create a government owned superhero (maybe even the only one that survived) but due to his mental health issues or The Void , he’s been kept imprisoned in this facility since he’s too powerful and priceless to be killed thus the characters we see could have been hired or ordered by various parties to retrieve him for their own means.

User Comment Image

