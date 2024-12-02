THUNDERBOLTS*: New Details About Taskmaster, U.S. Agent, And More Revealed - SPOILERS

THUNDERBOLTS*: New Details About Taskmaster, U.S. Agent, And More Revealed - SPOILERS

Some spoilery character details for Thunderbolts* have been revealed, including intriguing new intel on Ghost, Taskmaster, and where we find John Walker/U.S. Agent. You can find out more after the jump...

Dec 02, 2024
Earlier this year, it was reported that in Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts*, Ghost will develop a "close friendship" with Taskmaster over "their shared trauma." We also learned that the former will be dealing with the fact Laurence Fishburne's Bill Foster has cancer. 

Today, scooper Daniel Richtman has shared a few additional insights. Apparently, Antonia Dreykov will be suffering from memory problems when we first find her; her father damaged her mind and, while it's since been rebuilt, she needs reminders.

Ava Starr helps her keep track of what's going on and they develop a close friendship as teammates. 

As for Foster, while Fishburne has lent his voice to the character in Marvel Animation's What If...?, he's reportedly only mentioned in Thunderbolts* unless a cameo has recently been added. 

Richtman adds that Rachel Weisz's Melina Vostokoff isn't mentioned at all, a surprise when she's such a big part of both Red Guardian and Yelena Belova's lives. Things can always change in reshoots, of course, but this does offer a better idea of what to expect from at least some character dynamics.

As for John Walker, former Captain America and current U.S. Agent, his wife has reportedly left him since the events of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. That's unlikely to do much for the super soldier's already-fragile mental state.

During a recent interview, Ghost actor Hannah John-Kamen revealed more about the Ant-Man and The Wasp villain's status quo in Thunderbolts*

"The last time you saw her, she was volcanic. She was flickering to death and she was in pain," she teased. "I would describe her as an open nerve. She was dealing with this battle. You found her in this coping mechanism of constant survival whereas now she has control of that."

"With that, there's a calm, and there's a decisiveness, and there's a powerful breath and beat in that. So yes, you'll see a different Ghost."

Marvel Studios, and a crew of indie veterans, who definitely sold out, present Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits.

Confirmed cast members for Thunderbolts* include Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Geraldine Viswanathan replaced Ayo Edebiri in an undisclosed role now believed to be Songbird, while Lewis Pullman has taken over as The Sentry following Steve Yeun's unexpected departure from the movie. Both he and Edebiri are said to have left due to scheduling issues.

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2025.

THUNDERBOLTS* Director Addresses False Assumptions About The Story; New Still Released
Fogs
Fogs - 12/2/2024, 6:34 AM
Revealed != rumored

Get your headlines straight, cbm.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/2/2024, 6:36 AM
If true then I find it odd that John Walker would have custody of his child if his wife left him as we saw in the trailer…

User Comment Image

You feel he wouldn’t have that given his history but he could just have visitation rights I guess.

A bit odd that Melina isn’t mentioned apparently but not a big deal though I do like Ghost & Taskmaster bonding…

The character dynamics is the main reason I’m looking forward to this!!.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 12/2/2024, 6:39 AM
@TheVisionary25 in my head canon she's out there starting a new organization to "take over" the world
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/2/2024, 6:47 AM
@HammerLegFoot - Melina?

Perhaps since she is a villain in the comics so we’ll see.

