YOUNG AVENGERS Team Could Be Much Bigger Than We Expected; Hailee Steinfeld On Possible THUNDERBOLTS* Role

Though nothing has been officially announced, The Marvels pretty much confirmed that Marvel Studios is planning some sort of Young Avengers project. Previous rumors have pointed to a Disney+ series, but more recent reports point to the Jr. roster of Earth's Mightiest Heroes assembling on the big screen.

We have a pretty good idea of the characters that will make up the core team, but it sounds like the Young Avengers roster might end up being a lot bigger than we realized.

According to The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez, the team was "going to be a mixture of YA & Champions," and he believes it's definitely going to be a "hefty line-up because there are a lot of candidates."

There does tend to be at least some crossover between the Young Avengers and the Champions in the comics, but the latter's original line-up included Sam Alexander (Nova), Miles Morales (Spider-Man), and a teenage version of the X-Men's Scott Summers (Cyclops).

Right at the end of the recent Captain Marvel sequel, after helping Carol Danvers and Monica Rambeau defeat Dar-Benn and prevent a catastrophic Multiversal event, Kamala Khan uses Nick Fury's S.W.O.R.D. tech iPad to track down Hawkeye's Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and tells her she's putting a team together.

It's safe to assume Bishop will be a Young Avenger, but could she also appear in the upcoming Thunderbolts* movie? Steinfeld was asked if she'll show up as Hawkeye in the film while being interviewed at the premiere of Arcane season 2, and couldn't get away from the question fast enough.

"will we see hawkeye in thunderbolts*?"

"i don't know 🫢" pic.twitter.com/K8PDtbeKiF — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) November 1, 2024

There's probably not much to this reaction (MCU actors are told not to give definitive "yes/no" responses about upcoming projects), and for what it's worth, Perez doesn't expect Bishop to be a part of Thunderbolts*.

No she isn’t to my knowledge. Unless it’s the post credit scene but it’s difficult because she’s got a new bestie now. https://t.co/QjqgFZtkUP pic.twitter.com/aWgmyjjnMz — Alex P. (@AlexFromCC) November 1, 2024

Ms. Marvel actress Iman Vellani was asked about her "Nick Fury moment" during a recent interview, and she revealed which characters she'd most like to recruit.

"People really love these Young Avengers, but I don’t even know if they actually read those comics—not that they’re bad. The chemistry between Kamala, Miles [Morales], and Sam [Alexander], it’s too good. I would love to see that trio in the MCU. Neither of those characters exist yet in live action, but I’m praying for it. Yeah. I love Sam Alexander. One of their first interactions that they had. Also when Sam tried to reveal his identity and Kamala was like, 'Get away from me.' I love it."