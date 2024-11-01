YOUNG AVENGERS Team Could Be Much Bigger Than We Expected; Hailee Steinfeld On Possible THUNDERBOLTS* Role

YOUNG AVENGERS Team Could Be Much Bigger Than We Expected; Hailee Steinfeld On Possible THUNDERBOLTS* Role

We have some rumored updates on Marvel Studios' plans for a Young Avengers project, and it sounds like the roster could wind up being a lot more extensive than we expected...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 01, 2024 09:11 AM EST
Though nothing has been officially announced, The Marvels pretty much confirmed that Marvel Studios is planning some sort of Young Avengers project. Previous rumors have pointed to a Disney+ series, but more recent reports point to the Jr. roster of Earth's Mightiest Heroes assembling on the big screen.

We have a pretty good idea of the characters that will make up the core team, but it sounds like the Young Avengers roster might end up being a lot bigger than we realized.

According to The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez, the team was "going to be a mixture of YA & Champions," and he believes it's definitely going to be a "hefty line-up because there are a lot of candidates."

There does tend to be at least some crossover between the Young Avengers and the Champions in the comics, but the latter's original line-up included Sam Alexander (Nova), Miles Morales (Spider-Man), and a teenage version of the X-Men's Scott Summers (Cyclops).

Right at the end of the recent Captain Marvel sequel, after helping Carol Danvers and Monica Rambeau defeat Dar-Benn and prevent a catastrophic Multiversal event, Kamala Khan uses Nick Fury's S.W.O.R.D. tech iPad to track down Hawkeye's Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and tells her she's putting a team together.

It's safe to assume Bishop will be a Young Avenger, but could she also appear in the upcoming Thunderbolts* movie? Steinfeld was asked if she'll show up as Hawkeye in the film while being interviewed at the premiere of Arcane season 2, and couldn't get away from the question fast enough.

There's probably not much to this reaction (MCU actors are told not to give definitive "yes/no" responses about upcoming projects), and for what it's worth, Perez doesn't expect Bishop to be a part of Thunderbolts*.

Ms. Marvel actress Iman Vellani was asked about her "Nick Fury moment" during a recent interview, and she revealed which characters she'd most like to recruit.

"People really love these Young Avengers, but I don’t even know if they actually read those comics—not that they’re bad. The chemistry between Kamala, Miles [Morales], and Sam [Alexander], it’s too good. I would love to see that trio in the MCU. Neither of those characters exist yet in live action, but I’m praying for it. Yeah. I love Sam Alexander. One of their first interactions that they had. Also when Sam tried to reveal his identity and Kamala was like, 'Get away from me.' I love it."

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 11/1/2024, 9:47 AM
Put Hailee Steinfeld in every MCU project.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/1/2024, 9:52 AM
@Lisa89 -

Big thumbs up on her as Kate Bishop.
Fogs
Fogs - 11/1/2024, 10:33 AM
@DocSpock - Meh. I thought she was extremely irritating in Hawkeye.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/1/2024, 10:35 AM
@Fogs -

That's how I feel about Ms. Marvel & Wiccan.
Fogs
Fogs - 11/1/2024, 10:37 AM
@DocSpock - don't know about wiccan cause I didn't watch it. But Kamala was a lovely girl with a true character. IMO Kate leaned too much on the girl boss side.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/1/2024, 9:51 AM

I am torn on this. I have a very bad feeling that Disney is going to overbake Young Avengers for all the wrong reasons which will lead to another The Marvels level mess.

On the other hand, I love her as Kate Bishop and want to see more of her in this role. I also really liked the Hawkeye show. I thought it was great and FARRR better than most of the other D+ MCU shows.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 11/1/2024, 10:25 AM
@DocSpock - Agreed on all points. Hawkeye was the last show I actually enjoyed.
Radders
Radders - 11/1/2024, 10:29 AM
@DocSpock - My favourite D+ show as a whole - fluffed a bit of the ending but overall really good
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/1/2024, 10:29 AM
@TheFinestSmack -

I wish she would just join the Avengers. This Ms. Marvel led Young Avengers thing smells bad to me.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/1/2024, 10:33 AM
@Radders -

Yep, my wife and I really dug the Hawkeye trying to get back for X-mas stuff and thought Stanfeld as Bishop was a really good new character. Working Kingpin in was a good bonus.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 11/1/2024, 9:52 AM
I know they won't but I would love to see the Young Avengers attempt to take on Doom and get stomped. Similar to the New Warriors in the first Civil War
The1st
The1st - 11/1/2024, 9:55 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - To be fair, they won’t be the only ones I'd imagine.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/1/2024, 9:59 AM
Bigger than expected? My guess is we'll see Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, Stature, Ironheart, Wiccan, Speed, and maybe Patriot. Spider-Man could be part of it, but I doubt it.

As for when we'll see them, I doubt it'll be before Secret Wars. Wouldn't mind that if a tv show follows up from a brief team-up in Secret Wars or Doomsday though.
DarkeyeZ
DarkeyeZ - 11/1/2024, 10:13 AM
Hailee Steinfeld and Florence Pugh are 2 actresses that I could watch on screen all day. I hope they get more scenes together, their chemistry was amazing.
RichardGrayson
RichardGrayson - 11/1/2024, 10:29 AM
Man who [frick]ing gives a shit. The state of marvel these days is sad. It’s like yeah the Young Avengers in the comics were kind of cool but the people they have cast for the MCU are not interesting enough to hold our attention. When Hailee Steinfeld is arguably the actor with the most charisma in the entire team, there’s a big [frick]ing problem.

I got no interest in a YA movie or show. None at all. We need a return to the characters we actually care about.

Can we get Captain America back already? The real one, not Falcon. Sam needs to go back to his original mantle and Steve needs to return. This is ridiculous, nobody cares about the new crop of heroes. Shang chi is nothing. Shuri is nothing. We want TChalla back. We want Tony back.

Ironheart is the worst character ever. Give me more Rhodey and Tony. Tonys death was so satisfying but the character is too important to bench. Recast if you have to. Maybe get Tim Olyphant in there or some shit. Just anything to avoid using all these D listers
JDL
JDL - 11/1/2024, 10:32 AM
Any Spiderman is owned by Sony so there is zero chance any of them appear in a project like this. The other problem is your guys are Waaay more powerful than the girls even if you stopped with Wiccan and Speed. Frankly I dont see any easy way to balance it at all unless we go into mutants. A young Jean Grey perhaps ?
Fogs
Fogs - 11/1/2024, 10:35 AM
I know I'm the minority but I disliked the Hawkeye series as a whole (with the exception of Clint), and Kate Bishop was specially irritating. The last episode fight had Boba Fett level bad writing.

