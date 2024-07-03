Cody Rhodes Transforms Into Homelander For New Tie-In Promo For THE BOYS Season 4

WWE's American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, has frequently been compared to The Boys' Homelander by pro wrestling fans. While his babyface (good guy) persona couldn't be any further from the leader of The Seven, they do both have blonde hair, a penchant for capes, and a love of red, white, and blue.

The current Undisputed WWE Champion has worn ring gear paying homage to Homelander in the past (as you can see above) and just took that one step further by appearing in a new promo for the Prime Video series.

As we first reported on TheRingReport.com, this is an official partnership and it sees Rhodes - dressed in Homelander's suit - turn to the camera and say, "So Homelander, what do you want to talk about?" (one of his WWE catchphrases) before his eyes glow red ready to unleash a blast of heat vision.

Amazon clearly enlisted Rhodes to reach a new audience with its marketing campaign for The Boys, though we don't necessarily think this is leading anywhere. Having seen the entirety of season 4, we can confirm the SmackDown Superstar - who previously played Derek Sampson in Arrow - doesn't appear in an upcoming episode.

Perhaps he's shot something for season 5? We'll have to wait and see.

Recently, Rhodes opened up on possibly turning heel, something many of his fans have wanted to see happen since his AEW days. "That is a hard ask. There is beauty if you can commit to being a bad guy. It's a unique space creatively. You have to be really vulnerable, open, and open and blood-hungry in terms of how you are on the microphone," he explained.

"There is a growing sect[ion] of fans that want to see that happen for me at some point. If you're really wishing for that, it's scorched earth. Then you might be, 'We don't like that.' You have to really go scorched earth, and in 2024, that is hard for anyone to understand," Rhodes continued. "You're not meant to be cool. You're not meant to be the next Rock. You're meant to be a bad guy."

In The Boys season 4, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power.

Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca's son and his job as The Boys' leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it's too late.

The series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti. Season Four will welcome Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The first five episodes of The Boys are now streaming on Prime Video, with the sixth set to be released tomorrow.