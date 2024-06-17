THE BOYS: Homelander Goes Home And Firecracker Pushes Starlight Too Far In Season 4, Episode 4 Teaser

Prime Video has released a new promo for this week's episode of The Boys, and it teases a bloody homecoming for Homelander, and the leader of The Seven returns to the place he was held as a child...

By MarkCassidy - Jun 17, 2024 01:06 PM EST
The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 are now streaming, and Prime Video has released a new promo for the fourth instalment, which arrives this Thursday.

In "Wisdom of the Ages," Homelander decides that he needs to completely purge whatever is left of his humanity and desire to be loved by returning to the place he "grew up" and playing some increasingly dangerous games with the scientists who were tasked with testing his abilities many years prior.

The episode will also see new Seven recruit Firecracker continue her campaign to discredit Annie January, but in doing so, the Supe pushes the former member of The Seven too far by revealing some details about her past, and must face a rage-fuelled Starlight.

Billy Butcher must also decide how far he's willing to go to get Ryan away from his father, and whether he'll listen to his old friend's advice to break away from The Boys and go "scorched earth" in his mission to bring Homelander down for good.

Check out the new promo at the link below.

What did you make of the first three season 4 episodes of The Boys? Let us know in the comments down below.

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 will be available to stream from June 13th, with new instalments dropping weekly through to the season finale on July 18.

lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/17/2024, 2:00 PM
Homelander: The higher you try to fly the longer the distance of falling there is. Pride comes before the fall.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 6/17/2024, 2:06 PM
This is funny.
HermanM
HermanM - 6/17/2024, 2:19 PM
Meh.
mountainman
mountainman - 6/17/2024, 2:27 PM
Only saw the first episode of season 4 so far but I wasn’t very impressed. This show is just not as compelling at it used to be.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/17/2024, 2:36 PM
Got anymore episodes? Blew pass those 3 too quick...Dont know how long I will last.

thedrudo
thedrudo - 6/17/2024, 2:39 PM
Yeah, I'm not sure what is off but I wasn't supper into the first three episodes. I have mostly really loved the first three seasons so that's a bummer. I guess more than anything it just feels like we are just retreading old story threads we've seen numerous times already.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 6/17/2024, 2:41 PM
This show is so messed up. But I’m too interested to see how it pans out to look away.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/17/2024, 2:43 PM
Man, forget this. Where’s the article for the real event?

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/17/2024, 3:03 PM
Definitely more intrigued by Homelander going back “home” then the Starlight & Firecracker grudge/rivalry but seems like a good one overall yet again.

Also I agree , atleast give Antony Starr an Emmy nom!!.

TheLobster
TheLobster - 6/17/2024, 3:06 PM
I’ve been digging this season so far and I’m not understanding people question if the quality is dropping personally ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

