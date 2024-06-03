THE BOYS Season 4 Posters Spotlight Returning Members Of Billy Butcher's Crew... And A Possible New Addition

As the season 4 premiere of The Boys draws near, Prime Video has debuted a series of new character posters spotlighting the returning heroes - and one very interesting addition.

The banners feature Billy Butcher, Hughie Campbell, Frenchie, Kimiko, Starlight/Annie, MM and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's new character, Joe Kessler.

Does this indicate that Kessler will be joining the team? Well, we don't want to give anything away, so let's just say that his placement alongside Butcher on the poster is no accident.

"He is an old colleague of Butcher's," showrunner Kripke teased in a recent interview. "I can tell you that he shares a lot of Butcher's concern and hatred of superheroes. It really came from the notion of everyone else in The Boys is always trying to pull Butcher back. So what would happen if he started working with someone who wants to push him forward?"

"I knew who my scenes would be with, whom I f---ing love," added Morgan. "Karl is a better looking, better acting version of me, but we're the same f---ing motherf---er. To work with that is so much fun."

Check out the posters at the links below, and keep an eye out for our review of The Boys season 4 later this week.

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 will be available to stream from June 13th, with new instalments dropping weekly through to the season finale on July 18.