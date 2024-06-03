THE BOYS Season 4 Posters Spotlight Returning Members Of Billy Butcher's Crew... And A Possible New Addition

As the fourth season of The Boys approaches, Prime Video has debuted some new character posters spotlighting the returning members of Billy Butcher's team, and a (possible) new addition...

Jun 03, 2024
As the season 4 premiere of The Boys draws near, Prime Video has debuted a series of new character posters spotlighting the returning heroes - and one very interesting addition.

The banners feature Billy Butcher, Hughie Campbell, Frenchie, Kimiko, Starlight/Annie, MM and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's new character, Joe Kessler.

Does this indicate that Kessler will be joining the team? Well, we don't want to give anything away, so let's just say that his placement alongside Butcher on the poster is no accident.

"He is an old colleague of Butcher's," showrunner Kripke teased in a recent interview. "I can tell you that he shares a lot of Butcher's concern and hatred of superheroes. It really came from the notion of everyone else in The Boys is always trying to pull Butcher back. So what would happen if he started working with someone who wants to push him forward?"

"I knew who my scenes would be with, whom I f---ing love," added Morgan. "Karl is a better looking, better acting version of me, but we're the same f---ing motherf---er. To work with that is so much fun."

Check out the posters at the links below, and keep an eye out for our review of The Boys season 4 later this week.

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 will be available to stream from June 13th, with new instalments dropping weekly through to the season finale on July 18.

Evansly
Evansly - 6/3/2024, 3:46 PM
I'm going to have to get used to MM without the beard
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/3/2024, 3:53 PM
@Evansly - yep lol and a bit slimmer too
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 6/3/2024, 4:09 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Been curious about that from the initial trailer, as it hasn't been mentioned anywhere (here or otherwise). Can only hope it's not because of negative health on the actor's part.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/3/2024, 4:10 PM
@IAmAHoot - I had read it was the actors choice , might have been for health reasons

Hope he’s ok too.
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 6/3/2024, 3:55 PM
“Well, we don't want to give anything away, so let's just say that his placement alongside Butcher on the poster is no accident”

Literally the next sentence is the showrunner explaining how the characters are tied together
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/3/2024, 4:01 PM
When JDM was announced to have join the cast , never would have thought he would be playing this guy from the comics lol…

User Comment Image

However given how different the show is from those , it definitely makes sense that he would be reimagined for it.

Having him as this seeming enabler of Butcher’s worst tendencies when the others have always tried to reel him back and especially when he’s dying & has lost Ryan sounds interesting

Looking forward to that arc & the season overall as a big fan of the show!!.
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 6/3/2024, 4:05 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Agreed. I still think he may have his predilection for….certain types of people (avoiding spoilers), but they’ll deliver it in a different way (like how Gen V handled TechKnight)
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/3/2024, 4:08 PM
@CerealKiller1 - possibly

I wonder if they will still have his Alias be Monkey and if so , I doubt it will have the same backstory
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 6/3/2024, 4:11 PM
They're not going to get Jeffrey Dean Morgan, especially after his most famous role in Negan, and not have him do something brutal.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/3/2024, 4:15 PM
@IAmAHoot - oh yeah , Especially in this show

It would be a hell of a thing if they show that he’s worse then Butcher

Don’t know how many episodes he’ll be in though since he was busy filming Dead City too.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 6/3/2024, 4:14 PM
I like the last poster with Billy and Negan.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/3/2024, 4:16 PM
Watch out Hughie! there's a ghoul behind you.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 6/3/2024, 4:19 PM
I hope they tone down the gore. It really distracts and is just gross sometimes.
Waifuslayer
Waifuslayer - 6/3/2024, 4:25 PM
@JobinJ - don't be a pussy

