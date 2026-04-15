The Boys Season 5, Episode 3 Reveals Which Character Homelander Was Pummelling In The Trailer - Spoilers

In the full trailer for the fifth and final season of The Boys, Homelander was shown relentlessly pummelling a mysterious character, leading to a lot of speculation relating to the identity of the poor (likely doomed) soul.

This week's third episode, "Every One of You Sons of Bitches," revealed exactly who the ruthless leader of The Seven was punching, and the prevailing theory proved to be correct.

The person on the receiving end of the beating always seemed likely to be a Supe (one punch would have taken care of a normal human, after all), and it turned out that Homelander was indeed teaching his own son Ryan an extremely harsh lesson.

When Billy Butcher tells Ryan what Homelander actually did to his mother, Becca (there may have been some gaslighting here, but he did warn the lad not to face Homie without the virus), the vengeance-fuelled teen angrily confronts his father. Though he does manage to draw blood, he's no match for the most powerful Supe on the planet, who pins his son to the ground and lands blow after blow to his face.

Interestingly, Homelander stops just short of killing Ryan, which means he may still have a role to play in bringing his father down in the series finale.

What did you make of this episode of The Boys? You can check out the Ryan/Homelander fight below.

This had me holding my breath the entire time this was so intense. You can tell homelander decided to continuously punch Ryan because he made him bleed 🫢😭 #TheBoys https://t.co/ZSlAwmLPWu — Giselle//DD: BORN AGAIN S2 ERA💥⏳ 💍💫 (@giselleb1234) April 15, 2026

In the fifth and final season of The Boys, it's Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a "Freedom Camp." Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It's the climax, people. Big stuff's gonna happen.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles, and Daveed Diggs.

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Judalina Neira, Jessica Chou, Gabriel Garcia, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter serve as executive producers.