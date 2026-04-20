The Boys Season 5, Episode 4 Promo Find The Heroes And Villains On The Hunt For V-One

The Boys Season 5, Episode 4 Promo Find The Heroes And Villains On The Hunt For V-One

A new look at this Wednesday's episode of The Boys has been released by Prime Video, and finds Billy Butcher and Homelander on a collision course as the hunt for V-One begins at Fort Harmony.

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By JoshWilding - Apr 20, 2026 01:04 PM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

Prime Video has shared a first look at this Wednesday's episode of The Boys, and it finds Billy Butcher and the gang on the hunt for V-One.

The original version of Compound V has seemingly made Soldier Boy immortal and, crucially, immune to the virus that can finally rid the world of Supes. With that, our heroes head to Fort Harmony to see if there's anything left that can help them turn the tide and win the day.

As you might expect, they're not the only ones looking for V-One, as the promo ends with Homelander and Soldier Boy closing in. The former wants to get his hands on it because it will both immunise him and ensure he can rule the world as its new God, living forever.

During a recent interview with Nerdist, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke opened up on Homelander's apparent descent into divine madness. In last week's episode, he imagined an angelic Madelyn Stillwell tasking him with conquering the Earth. 

"An idea that came up reasonably early and that we always loved, just absolutely fell in love with, was this notion that an angel in the form of Madelyn Stillwell comes down and sort of gives him his holy mission. Which, of course, is his completely cracking psyche, but he actually believes he was visited by angel Madelyn Stillwell. And we held onto that as things break and things change and move around and, 'Where does it go?'"

"All that stuff is very intangible; it’s always floating around. But that was a coin we always had on the board of, 'Stillwell gives him his holy mission.' We thought that was the best way to do it. After spinning out after A-Train, and then Soldier Boy, and then Soldier Boy hates him, and then all the previous seasons, [Homelander] was just due. This felt like the right episode to be due for a psychological break."

"It’s also the episode that would be the end of act one in a movie, where all the missions are now thrown out there and clear. Which is that he wants V-One so he can become a god. The Boys want V-One, so Homelander one doesn’t get it, but also so that they can save Kimiko and Annie. So it all kind of lined up at the right place because this is after the first two episodes of setup. This is when we sort of take off into what the rest of the season is about."

Could Oh-Father have something to do with whatever's going on with Homelander? He's been pretty nuts for a while, but it's interesting to see how and where he's placed in this sneak peek.

Check out this new look at The Boys Season 5 in the X post below.

In the fifth and final season of The Boys, it's Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a "Freedom Camp." Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found.

But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It's the climax, people. Big stuff's gonna happen.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles, and Daveed Diggs.

The series is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke.

The Boys Season 5 is now streaming weekly on Prime Video.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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