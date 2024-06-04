THE BOYS Showrunner Eric Kripke Knows How - But Not When - The Series Will End

During a Twitter Q&A back in 2020, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke stated that his rough idea for the show's entire run included “five seasons total.” But the series was recently renewed for a fifth season, and the word "final" was nowhere to be seen in Prime Video's press release!

Now, Kripke has amended his original prediction.

“I have learned since then to not try to call the seasons as the person who, and this is without hyperbole, is literally the most wrong in entertainment history of how many seasons their show should go,” he tells Inverse. “Someone pointed that out to me and I was like, ‘You're right. That's ridiculous. I need to keep my mouth shut.’ And so I will.”

Kripke may not know when The Boys is going to end, but he does know how the story is going to conclude.

“You can’t build a show that’s about these two forces of Homelander and Butcher slowly closing in on each other without bringing that to a head,” he says in a separate interview with Empire. “Whenever that last episode occurs, I know what happens.”

The fourth season is set to premiere in just over a week, so it'll be interesting to see if the pieces on the board move any closer to the endgame by the time the finale airs.

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 will be available to stream from June 13th, with new instalments dropping weekly through to the season finale on July 18.