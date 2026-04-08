THE BOYS Star Erin Moriarty Shares BTS Photos Of Starlight Suited-Up As [SPOILER] In Season 5 Premiere

The first two episodes of the fifth and final season of The Boys are now streaming on Prime Video, and several cast members have taken to social media to share some new behind-the-scenes photos from their time working on the series.

Mild spoilers follow.

The season gets underway with Homelander addressing a live audience at Vought HQ. As he fills the public full of nonsense about Starlight and her followers, we see a group of women dressed as Firecracker making their way to the stage.

One of them breaks away and runs towards a control room, and it's revealed that Annie January has dressed as her mortal enemy in order to gain access to the live feed. Annie fends off Black Noir as one of the Starlighters manages to air the footage of Homelander threatening the doomed passengers of Transoceanic Flight 37 back in season 1.

Though this does succeed in making a lot of people even more terrified of Homelander, Sister Sage is able to lessen the impact of the leak by claiming that the video was an AI fake.

You can check out some shots of Erin Moriarty in her Firecraker costume below, along with Karl Urban's (Billy Butcher) BTS photos.

Erin Moriarty via IG Stories pic.twitter.com/1DkFvRqeTV — JumpTrailers (@JumpTrailers) April 8, 2026

Erin Moriarty behind the scenes of 'THE BOYS' Season 5. 📷 pic.twitter.com/r1rvpWE8YX — GoldenSeries (@series_golden) April 8, 2026

Erin Moriarty as Firecracker in the Boys Season 5 pic.twitter.com/HjhRhBvNBa — Aryan (@Movie_World__) April 8, 2026

In the fifth and final season of The Boys, it's Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a "Freedom Camp." Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It's the climax, people. Big stuff's gonna happen.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles, and Daveed Diggs.

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Judalina Neira, Jessica Chou, Gabriel Garcia, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter serve as executive producers.