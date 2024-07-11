CREATURE COMMANDOS Artwork Reveals Final Character Designs For The DCU's First Superhero Team

A new look at DC Studios' Creature Commandos has been released that reveals what are likely the final designs for the oddball superhero team. Take a closer look at the wacky group of monsters right here...

By JoshWilding - Jul 11, 2024 02:07 PM EST
DC has unveiled some of its exclusive merchandise for this month's San Diego Comic-Con, including a new animation-themed Creature Commandos variant cover (the comic includes Frankenstein: Agent of Shade #1 and the first appearance of the Creature Commandos in Weird War Tales #93).

As a result, we have a new look at the official designs for the DCU's first superhero team (well, the first to be introduced, anyway). For the most part, there are only minor cosmetic differences like the colour of Rick Flag Sr.'s beard; we'd imagine this cover is indicative of Creature Commandos' animation style. 

There's also a pretty cool t-shirt design which, unfortunately, hasn't been released in hi-res. It shows each member of the team saying something which we're currently unable to read! 

DC has also revealed its panel schedule for Comic-Con and, while it's possible we'll get some sort of surprise announcement in the coming days, it seems DC Studios is sitting this one out. There will, however, be an HBO panel putting the spotlight on The Penguin. The animated Batman: Caped Crusader is also getting a panel and screening event.

"[Creature Commandos] picks up directly after our Peacemaker season one finale, which leaves Waller with her hands tied operationally, meaning that she’s no longer able to get away with putting human lives on the line to carry out her clandestine morally questionable missions," Gunn recently said of the series. "Instead, she recruits a ragtag band of misfits, not unlike the Suicide Squad and Peacemaker."

He'd add that the show's leads, "are actual literal monsters, and I can’t wait for you to meet them. Creating this series has been one of the absolute joys of my life."

From executive producer and writer James Gunn, Creature Commandos is the upcoming Max Original animated event series, based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation, which follows Amanda Waller as she forms a black ops team out of monstrous prisoners. 

Creature Commandos stars Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr., Indira Varma as Bride of Frankenstein, Zoë Chao as Nina Mazursky, David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Doctor Phosphorus, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot and Weasel, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Steve Agee as John Economos, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

The Witcher star Anya Chalotra has also been cast as classic Wonder Woman villain Circe.

Creature Commandos premieres on Max this December.

VISIONaryNPa1
VISIONaryNPa1 - 7/11/2024, 2:18 PM
Is it the artwork all the way at the bottom of the page?

Way to be specific with where it's actually at.
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 7/11/2024, 2:44 PM
@VISIONaryNPa1 - It's not that hard to find, quit your complaining. You sound like a whining infant.
VISIONaryNPa1
VISIONaryNPa1 - 7/11/2024, 2:19 PM
No sources, no nothing. It's like you've given up. Lmao.
Origame
Origame - 7/11/2024, 2:40 PM
@VISIONaryNPa1 - welcome to your first wilding article.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/11/2024, 2:34 PM
Am I blind or are we looking at the same released artwork that dropped originally? Is it not popping up on my phone?
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 7/11/2024, 2:45 PM
@McMurdo - It literally says in the article that there are only minor differences between this one and that artwork, like the color of dude's beard.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/11/2024, 2:38 PM
Artwork REVEALS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 7/11/2024, 2:39 PM
It's a cool picture, Weasel looks very wacky in it.
mountainman
mountainman - 7/11/2024, 2:40 PM
I know nothing about this team, but it looks cool besides Weasel.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 7/11/2024, 2:40 PM
If the character dynamics are anything like season 1 of Doom Patrol then this is a must watch for me. Animation is a plus.
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 7/11/2024, 2:40 PM
Nobody wants this. Yes I came here to say that.
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 7/11/2024, 2:48 PM
@Comicmoviejunki - A whole lot of people poured millions of dollars into this project, it's safe to say your assessment is inaccurate. I will be checking it out, along with the other commenters here who are excited for it.

Let's do a rewrite, you could say "I don't want this."
ComicBookPsycho
ComicBookPsycho - 7/11/2024, 2:52 PM
@Comicmoviejunki - I mean, you might watch it and like it.
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 7/11/2024, 3:06 PM
@UncleHarm1 - let's do a rewrite and say if you want this you're weird.
roboticJohnson
roboticJohnson - 7/11/2024, 3:13 PM
@Comicmoviejunki - tbf, most of the time people don't want something after until it has been made. Nobody was asking for the sopranos before 1999 or breaking bad before 2008, yet they were made anyway and after that people wanted more. Not saying that creature commandos will be on the same level as those shows, just that dismissing it on the basis that nobody asked for it instead of watching it and coming to the conclusion that you don't like it may be the wrong way to go about it
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 7/11/2024, 3:16 PM
@roboticJohnson - well said
ComicBookPsycho
ComicBookPsycho - 7/11/2024, 2:50 PM
Why does Flag Sr. have grey hair here, but black in live action?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/11/2024, 2:55 PM
I dig it!!.

I like the art style and their designs , looking forward to hearing the cast soon hopefully.

User Comment Image

