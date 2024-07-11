CREATURE COMMANDOS Artwork Reveals Final Character Designs For The DCU's First Superhero Team

DC has unveiled some of its exclusive merchandise for this month's San Diego Comic-Con, including a new animation-themed Creature Commandos variant cover (the comic includes Frankenstein: Agent of Shade #1 and the first appearance of the Creature Commandos in Weird War Tales #93).

As a result, we have a new look at the official designs for the DCU's first superhero team (well, the first to be introduced, anyway). For the most part, there are only minor cosmetic differences like the colour of Rick Flag Sr.'s beard; we'd imagine this cover is indicative of Creature Commandos' animation style.

There's also a pretty cool t-shirt design which, unfortunately, hasn't been released in hi-res. It shows each member of the team saying something which we're currently unable to read!

DC has also revealed its panel schedule for Comic-Con and, while it's possible we'll get some sort of surprise announcement in the coming days, it seems DC Studios is sitting this one out. There will, however, be an HBO panel putting the spotlight on The Penguin. The animated Batman: Caped Crusader is also getting a panel and screening event.

"[Creature Commandos] picks up directly after our Peacemaker season one finale, which leaves Waller with her hands tied operationally, meaning that she’s no longer able to get away with putting human lives on the line to carry out her clandestine morally questionable missions," Gunn recently said of the series. "Instead, she recruits a ragtag band of misfits, not unlike the Suicide Squad and Peacemaker."

He'd add that the show's leads, "are actual literal monsters, and I can’t wait for you to meet them. Creating this series has been one of the absolute joys of my life."

From executive producer and writer James Gunn, Creature Commandos is the upcoming Max Original animated event series, based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation, which follows Amanda Waller as she forms a black ops team out of monstrous prisoners.

Creature Commandos stars Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr., Indira Varma as Bride of Frankenstein, Zoë Chao as Nina Mazursky, David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Doctor Phosphorus, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot and Weasel, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Steve Agee as John Economos, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

The Witcher star Anya Chalotra has also been cast as classic Wonder Woman villain Circe.

Creature Commandos premieres on Max this December.