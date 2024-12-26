CREATURE COMMANDOS Episode 5 Spoiler Recap: Clayface Makes DCU Debut As Eric Frankenstein's Past Is Revealed

The fifth episode of Creature Commandos puts the spotlight on Clayface, the star of an upcoming DCU movie, as he takes on Rick Flag Sr. and Eric Frankenstein. You can read our recap of "The Iron Pot" here.

By JoshWilding - Dec 26, 2024 09:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Creature Commandos

Creature Commandos' fifth episode, titled "The Iron Pot," opens with Professor Macpherson - who previously backed up Circe's claims about her vision of the future - flirting with a female student during a lecture. 

She's acting very inappropriately and, while discussing Themyscira, reveals an intense interest in lesbians. Rick Flag Sr. and Eric Frankenstein are watching from outside and realise something isn't right. The A.R.G.U.S. agent reminds the monster that if he helps him save Princess Ilana Rostovic, he'll put in a good word with The Bride. 

In flashbacks, we return to Eric and The Bride's fight as Dr. Frankenstein's house burned down around them. It's revealed that Eric made his way to a nearby lake and was later found by an old blind woman who helped him heal. He finds peace with the old gypsy woman and her dog but ultimately decides to leave so he can find his Bride.

She cries and begs him to stay; for some reason, he's locked the dog outside and explains that he doesn't want to leave her alone...and proceeds to cave her head in before leaving with the pooch. 

Back in Pokolistan, Task Force M arrives and claims they're there to protect the Princess. After Rick and Eric inspect Macpherson's home, they discover her rotting corpse and conclude that she's been swapped out for a shapeshifter.

The hero gets a message to the Princess and Alexi drives the team away from the castle; with that, Doctor Phosphorus brutally murders him and a fight ensues between the group and Ilana's soldiers.

While this is going on, the "Professor" returns home and is revealed to be Clayface. He discovers Rick and Eric, and makes short work of the duo; however, just as things start looking bleak for them both, Frankenstein's monster electrocutes and kills the villain who will soon headline his own DCU movie. 

Rick, badly injured, is shown dying in Eric's arms, Task Force M is separated and on the run in Pokolistan, and the Princess orders her men to find and kill the team as the episode ends.

Check out a promo for next week's Creature Commandos - "Priyatel Skelet" - below along with a clip showing Clayface's shocking demise.

CREATURE COMMANDOS Ep. 4 Review - David Harbour Steals The Show
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/26/2024, 10:05 AM
Good episode , this version of Frankenstein’s Monster is [frick]ed up and feels closer in some ways to the original novel then the DC take who is much more of a good guy.

Clayface could be dead or just incapacited , seems like it was left ambiguous but we’ll see.

Also RIP Alexi , I also liked him as Phosphorus did.

Very intrigued now about if Circes visions were even true or not considering the validity of them is being questioned now since the real Dr McPherson has been dead with Clayface impersonating her…

Is Grodd behind this somehow ,Circe herself or someone else?.

Wonder if we’ll find out this season or the next since we only have 2 episodes left.
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 12/26/2024, 10:06 AM
“Rick, badly injured, is shown dying in Eric's arms”

Won’t be able to watch this ep for awhile so thought I’d check out the article - is this actually what happens or is it one of those things where Josh just puts his own interpretation on something?

I watched the Clayface clip aswell and honestly unless they say ‘Clayface is dead’, he’s not exactly a villain that you can really tell he’s died just because he’s a mess in the floor

