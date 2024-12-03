MAN OF STEEL vs. CREATURE COMMANDOS: How The First DCEU And DCU Projects Compare On Rotten Tomatoes

DC Studios' new DCU officially launches with Creature Commandos later this week, but how does the critical response to that compare to the DCEU's first entry, 2013's Man of Steel? Here's a full breakdown.

By JoshWilding - Dec 03, 2024 12:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Creature Commandos

This Thursday on Max, DC Studios' DCU begins with the animated Creature Commandos. The first two episodes will launch for fans, though critics have already watched all seven chapters of the show. 

While the series marks something of a soft launch for the DC Universe, it will be our first glimpse at what James Gunn has planned for the franchise moving forward (the real test is still going to be next summer's Superman). 

As we write this, Creature Commandos has a 95% Rotten Tomatoes score based on 18 reviews; only one is negative and that opines, "If DC was going to drop the nihilistic and brutal aspects of DC’s previously shared continuity, that’s not happening here. If anything, Creature Commandos doubles down on the old grimdark DCEU vibe rather than forging a new path."

The DCU being compared to the DCEU is likely the last thing DC Studios wants but it's easy to shake off a review like that when the rest are so positive. While fans have yet to chime in, it's fair to say Creature Commands has got the DCU off to a strong start. 

How did the DCEU begin? With 2013's Man of Steel. Directed by Zack Snyder, it divided opinions thanks to such controversial creative decisions as Clark Kent allowing his father to die, the widespread destruction of Metropolis, and Superman killing General Zod. However, the movie was praised for its epic action scenes and score, as well as a great cast from top to bottom.

Man of Steel sits at a "Rotten" 57% on the review aggregator, albeit with more than 340 reviews counted. That makes this a slightly unfair comparison, but it's one that's being made by many DC fans on social media. Needless to say, we'd expect the same thing to happen next year, this time with Man of Steel pitted against Superman!

Gunn has a solid comic book movie/TV show track record on Rotten Tomatoes thanks to Guardians of the Galaxy (92%), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (87%), The Suicide Squad (90%), The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (94%), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (82%), and Peacemaker (93%).

"Delightfully deranged, Creature Commandos is a crazy, captivating, instant classic that puts the new DCU on the map while offering fans an endless list of reasons to return each week," we said in our review. "James Gunn has delivered a monstrous must-see."

Creature Commandos tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails...they’re your last, worst option.
 
The cast features Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

Creature Commandos is written and executive produced by James Gunn. Based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation, additional executive producers include Peter Safran, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register; Rick Morales serves as a supervising producer.

Creature Commandos premieres on Max on December 5. 

CREATURE COMMANDOS Review Roundup: Here's What Critics Are Saying About The First DCU Project
dracula
dracula - 12/3/2024, 12:15 PM
Hell all of Gunn’s comic book movies out rank snyders both with critics and audiences
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 12/3/2024, 12:24 PM
@dracula - Does every Gunn comic book project have an audience score of 92% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes? No? Then you are wrong.
dracula
dracula - 12/3/2024, 12:28 PM
@Lisa89 - no but they are all higher than snyder’s stuff

So not wrong
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 12/3/2024, 12:17 PM
@JoshWilding - The is a DUMB "article" even by your pathetic standards, dipshit.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 12/3/2024, 12:17 PM
Like comparing apples cores and orange peels
dracula
dracula - 12/3/2024, 12:18 PM
Guardians has higher scores than Man Of Steel

Guardians 2 has higher scores than BVS

Guardians 3 has higher scores than either cut of Justice League

Guardians Holiday has higher scores than Rebel Moon

The Suicide Squad has higher scores than Army Of the Dead

Peacemaker has higher scores than Twilight of the gods

Both with critica and audiences
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/3/2024, 12:37 PM
@dracula - they're all basically the same movie though 🤣 at least snyder dared to make different movies despite their quality.

Gunn seems to be copying and pasting his way through universes.
Spoken
Spoken - 12/3/2024, 12:20 PM
Is this even a worthy comparison lol?
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 12/3/2024, 12:23 PM
User Comment Image
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/3/2024, 12:33 PM
Id rather watch MOS for the first time again than GOTG5.

But as I'm an adult I can do both 👀
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 12/3/2024, 12:35 PM
Gunn was always the superior creator, he made gold out of MARVEL's bottom of the barrel characters. He made a great movie about a talking tree and raccoon in space while Snyder couldn't even get Superman, an A list character, right.
Imprtracr1
Imprtracr1 - 12/3/2024, 12:35 PM
It's always Wilding's gay ass writing up some bullshit.
This tool is used more than a roofer uses a nail gun.

BTW MOS is 75% fresh via audience.

Just more typical clickbait
Arthorious
Arthorious - 12/3/2024, 12:38 PM
Josh... c'mon son, we know how Gunn's stuff will compare to Snyder's.
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 12/3/2024, 12:39 PM
More desperation from dungeon master Wilding.
Imprtracr1
Imprtracr1 - 12/3/2024, 12:39 PM
Ya'll out here with the Synderbot label, well, it would seem appropriate due to the amount of cock sucking for Gunn being exhibited that you too deserve a cute little derogatory nickname to be coined. Let's brainstorm..

I'll start.
Gunnsuckers

