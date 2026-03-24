LANTERNS: Here's Grant Morrison's Answer To Damon Lindelof's Apology

Over the past few weeks, past comments from Damon Lindelof resurfaced, where he made some very off-putting remarks about Green Lantern have understandably riled up the DC fan base. It certainly doesn't help that Lindelof is one of the co-creators of the upcoming HBO show centered around Hal Jordan and John Stewart.

Comic scribe Grant Morrison commented on this fact about a week ago, defending the character and his mythos but since then, Lindelof explained that he was just making a joke that didn't land and that he's actually a lifelong Green Lantern fan.

In response, to Lindelof's apology, we now have an apology from Morrison.

Morrison, who wrote Green Lantern in several Justice League runs and penned the main GL series from 2018–2021 wrote, "I don't know Damon Lindelof personally, but he's clearly a talented writer-and by all accounts, a decent guy. The apology he wrote over this whole thing was gracious, measured, and full of class."

"That "green = stupid" comment of his struck me as careless-especially coming from someone involved in a Green Lantern project, saying that to Green Lantern fans. I came across some angry fan reactions to the show's teaser, saw the interview link in the comments, and his tone just rubbed me the wrong way. I felt like venting a bit-just enough to pad out a paragraph or two in my weekly post."

"I never imagined those heated complaints would be taken seriously-let alone spread this far. Making a show is hard with negative press on top of that is even harder. I regret that my words pushed him into having to respond publicly, and l apologize to him. I genuinely thought he'd never see something | posted on a subscriber platform for die-hard readers. I never expected an offhand remark to be amplified like this."

Grant Morrison on LANTERNS and Damon Lindelof



“The moment I toss out a single snide remark, suddenly I dominate headlines for days, and somehow a top-tier Hollywood writer gets dragged out to apologize—just because, two years ago in some interview, he casually called a certain… pic.twitter.com/0Ez2OeVmmH — Everything_DCU (@EverythingDCU_) March 24, 2026

Lanterns stars Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart. Fans will also see Nathan Fillion reprise his role as the abrasive Guy Gardner, connecting Lanterns to his appearance in Superman.

The stellar cast also includes Kelly Macdonald as Sheriff Kerry, a pivotal character in the local mystery, while Ulrich Thomsen will portray the iconic rogue Sinestro, Hal Jordan's former mentor.

Other key cast members include Garret Dillahunt as the conspiracy-minded William Macon, Jason Ritter as his charming son Billy, and Nicole Ari Parker as John Stewart's mother, Bernadette.

Back in July 2025, the 8-episode HBO superhero drama wrapped filming.

The official synopsis for the series states that the plot centers on a seemingly isolated murder in the American heartland, specifically Nebraska. This local crime will draw the veteran Green Lantern Corps member Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and his new recruit, John Stewart (Aaron Pierre), into deeper, more sinister revelations.

Lanterns is set to premiere on HBO in late summer 2026.

Damon Lindelof (Lost, Watchmen) is on board as a co-creator of the HBO drama, putting him right at the center of the show’s creative direction. He’s joined by Chris Mundy (Hell on Wheels, Low Winter Sun) and Tom King.

Mundy serves as the showrunner for the production while King supplied the initial pitch. Lindelof wrote the pilot and is in charge of overall story development.