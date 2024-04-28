GREEN LANTERN: James Gunn Addresses Decision To Scrap TV Show Revolving Around Alan Scott And Guy Gardner
Related:

GREEN LANTERN: James Gunn Addresses Decision To Scrap TV Show Revolving Around Alan Scott And Guy Gardner
DC Studios Co-Chair James Gunn On Whether The Green Lantern Costumes Will Be CGI
Recommended For You:

DC Studios Co-Chair James Gunn On Whether The Green Lantern Costumes Will Be CGI
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
XtremeXFan
XtremeXFan - 4/28/2024, 5:08 AM
Hope it's Hal Jordan and John steward in space buddy cop kinda project, like leathal weapon/48 Hrs.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
FOLLOW ComicBookMovie.com
View Recorder