PEACEMAKER: First Official Look At Michael Rooker's Surprising Season 2 Character Revealed

Michael Rooker has appeared in pretty much every movie and TV series (even voicing a minor character in Creature Commandos) that James Gunn has worked on so far, so it wasn't exactly a huge surprise when we learned that the Guardians of the Galaxy actor would also have a role in the second season of Peacemaker.

We're not sure anyone will have guessed who he's playing, however.

Rooker had previously appeared as Savant in The Suicide Squad, which led to speculation that he might be set to reprise the role (despite being definitively killed off) in some capacity. It turns out, Rooker is actually playing a new character named Red St. Wild - who will be introduced as a nemesis for Eagly!

"His name is Red St. Wild, and he's the world's foremost eagle hunter who is on a mission to kill Eagly," Gunn reveals to EW. "We thought Eagly was probably the most popular character from season 1, and so in season 2, he has his own story with his nemesis, played by none other than the despicable Michael Rooker."

Going by the first-look still below, this Red St. Wild is most likely the mysterious character Gunn unveiled via the first official season 2 promo image.

Gunn also touched on another new season 2 character, A.R.G.U.S. agent Langston Fleury, who will be played by comedy veteran Tim Meadows. It sounds like Fleury is going to pick up some of Christopher Smith's asshole slack.

"In a lot of ways, Peacemaker has changed a lot this season. He's a much softer guy, he's a much nicer guy, he's less in your face and less obnoxious and less aggressive. He has changed as a human being, so Langston Fleury actually takes up a lot of being a total asshole in the same way Peacemaker was [last season]. He's a very politically incorrect asshole throughout most of the season, and also an incredibly funny guy."

Check out a first look at Rooker's villain along with some other new stills at the links below.

New look at Michael Rooker as Red St. Wild in ‘PEACEMAKER’ Season 2. pic.twitter.com/wofeKY8DDU — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) May 26, 2025

New look at the 11th Street Kids (John Cena, Freddie Stroma, Danielle Brooks and Jennifer Holland) in 'PEACEMAKER' Season 2.



(Via @EW) pic.twitter.com/L0jIidJSb5 — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) May 26, 2025

"The new season follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante Super Hero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost."