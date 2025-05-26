PEACEMAKER: First Official Look At Michael Rooker's Surprising Season 2 Character Revealed

PEACEMAKER: First Official Look At Michael Rooker's Surprising Season 2 Character Revealed

Fans have been speculating about James Gunn regular Michael Rooker's role in the second season of Peacemaker since he was announced as part of the cast, and we now know who he's playing...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 26, 2025 09:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Peacemaker

Michael Rooker has appeared in pretty much every movie and TV series (even voicing a minor character in Creature Commandos) that James Gunn has worked on so far, so it wasn't exactly a huge surprise when we learned that the Guardians of the Galaxy actor would also have a role in the second season of Peacemaker.

We're not sure anyone will have guessed who he's playing, however.

Rooker had previously appeared as Savant in The Suicide Squad, which led to speculation that he might be set to reprise the role (despite being definitively killed off) in some capacity. It turns out, Rooker is actually playing a new character named Red St. Wild - who will be introduced as a nemesis for Eagly!

"His name is Red St. Wild, and he's the world's foremost eagle hunter who is on a mission to kill Eagly," Gunn reveals to EW. "We thought Eagly was probably the most popular character from season 1, and so in season 2, he has his own story with his nemesis, played by none other than the despicable Michael Rooker."

Going by the first-look still below, this Red St. Wild is most likely the mysterious character Gunn unveiled via the first official season 2 promo image.

Gunn also touched on another new season 2 character, A.R.G.U.S. agent Langston Fleury, who will be played by comedy veteran Tim Meadows. It sounds like Fleury is going to pick up some of Christopher Smith's asshole slack.

"In a lot of ways, Peacemaker has changed a lot this season. He's a much softer guy, he's a much nicer guy, he's less in your face and less obnoxious and less aggressive. He has changed as a human being, so Langston Fleury actually takes up a lot of being a total asshole in the same way Peacemaker was [last season]. He's a very politically incorrect asshole throughout most of the season, and also an incredibly funny guy."

Check out a first look at Rooker's villain along with some other new stills at the links below.

"The new season follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante Super Hero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost."

PEACEMAKER Season 2 May Be Laying The Groundwork For CLAYFACE, Not Any DCU Multiversal Madness
Related:

PEACEMAKER Season 2 May Be Laying The Groundwork For CLAYFACE, Not Any DCU Multiversal Madness
PEACEMAKER Season 2 Trailer Seemingly Confirms Popular DCU Theory - Possible SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

PEACEMAKER Season 2 Trailer Seemingly Confirms Popular DCU Theory - Possible SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/26/2025, 9:55 AM
Oh wow
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/26/2025, 9:57 AM
Drumroll on nepotism cries 😂
ComicBookPsycho
ComicBookPsycho - 5/26/2025, 9:58 AM
Bro looks like Van Pelt 💀
mountainman
mountainman - 5/26/2025, 9:58 AM
Giving Eagly an arch nemesis is hilarious. The first season had some flaws, but it was quite enjoyable.
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/26/2025, 10:02 AM
That’s big ass gun want see him shoot it
thedrudo
thedrudo - 5/26/2025, 10:03 AM
I’m kind if stoked for this. Been wanting to rewatch season one.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/26/2025, 10:32 AM
Yay lol I'm hyped

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder