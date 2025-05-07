PEACEMAKER Season 2 TV Spot Sees Rick Flag Sr. On The Hunt For His Son's Killer

During Inside the NBA on TNT yesterday evening, a new TV spot for Peacemaker season 2 aired. Offering our best look yet at the DCU TV series, we see the show's leads forced to resign themselves to the fact they're not considered heroes, despite saving the world.

It appears that Peacemaker and company will return to White Dragon's lair, though they seem to be on the run from someone.

Rick Flag Sr., perhaps? This preview confirms he's on the hunt for Christopher Smith and eager to avenge what happened to his son in The Suicide Squad.

James Gunn has previously revealed that Flag takes over A.R.G.U.S. from Amanda Waller (we're guessing that was meant to be explained in the Waller TV series that's stalled), leading to him learning the truth about what happened in Corto Maltese. We'll catch up with the Creature Commandos lead in Superman this summer.

"We do get into it - I’m not going to give anything away," actor Frank Grillo recently said of Flag's clash with Peacemaker. "It’s an interesting thing about Peacemaker and his perspective about my son and what his feelings are about himself because of that. So, we did get into some tangles, but I don’t know that people are going to expect what’s to happen."

It won't just be Flag's badass side we get to see either, because Grillo confirmed he's part of a new dance scene for the show's opening credits.

"We’ve been rehearsing separately, and some of us together, and I think we all come together in the next two weeks," he revealed. "We have three or four days set aside for the dance number, and we’re all going to be there together. We got some great moves to show the world."

We recently spoke with The Bad Batch star Dee Bradley Baker, who strongly hinted that he will reprise his role as Eagly in the upcoming second season.

"Oh, I was very, very pleased with Eagly and I really enjoyed Peacemaker," the actor told us. "I think all I can say is I'm not allowed to say anything. Maybe that tells you something, I don't know. I don't think I'm at liberty to discuss such things, but I'm smiling as I say that, so I don't know what that means [Laughs]."

Peacemaker follows the explosive escapades of the character John Cena reprises in the aftermath of James Gunn's 2021 film The Suicide Squad—a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

This second batch of episodes has assembled an impressive cast, which includes John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, Brey Noelle, and Tim Meadows. Joel Kinnaman is also rumoured to appear as Rick Flag Jr.

Peacemaker season 2 premieres on HBO on August 21. Watch this new sneak peek in the player below.