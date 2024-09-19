AGATHA ALL ALONG Arrives On Rotten Tomatoes With One Of Marvel Television's Worst Scores

Despite glowing social media reactions and reviews which initially appeared largely positive, Agatha All Along's Rotten Tomatoes score, while Fresh, leaves it with some dubious company. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 19, 2024 07:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos

As we write this, more than 50 verdicts for Agatha All Along have been counted on Rotten Tomatoes and that means an all-important Tomatometer score has been generated by the review aggregator. 

Despite receiving overwhelmingly positive social media reactions, critics appear a tad more divided as the WandaVision follow-up sits at an okay 67%. Interestingly, more than 500 fans have chimed in on the "Popcornmeter" and given Agatha All Along a much higher 78% score.

With 67%, the latest Marvel Television series to hit Disney+ finds itself sandwiched between Secret Invasion (52%) and Echo (70%). 

In contrast, WandaVision has 92% and remains one of the MCU's highest-rated streaming offerings, beaten only by Ms. Marvel (98%) and X-Men '97 (99%). 

With Agatha All Along planned as a standalone limited series, neither reviews nor viewership are likely to have a major impact on Marvel Studios' future plans. The WandaVision story will continue with Vision and we'd bet on Agatha Harkness playing at least a supporting role in future projects like Midnight Suns and the long-rumoured Scarlet Witch feature.

In our review of the series, we concluded by saying, "A spooky, scintillating, supernatural delight, Agatha All Along is a worthy successor to WandaVision and a showcase for the bewitching Kathryn Hahn as your new MCU favourite, Agatha Harkness."

Stay tuned for more on Agatha All Along as we have it and click here to see what the two-part premiere reveals about the Scarlet Witch's MCU status.

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road. 

The series stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer, who is also the head writer and directed three episodes. Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Monteiro each direct three episodes of the original live-action series.

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+. 

AGATHA ALL ALONG Showrunner On The Fate Of Wanda... And The Scarlet Witch! SPOILERS
ElricReturns
ElricReturns - 9/19/2024, 7:39 AM
This will make ProfessorWhy cry 😢
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 9/19/2024, 7:49 AM
@ElricReturns - I'm pretty sure they/thems parents are the ones who did that. Everything else just triggers that old trauma, and we all get to deal with it and normalize it.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 9/19/2024, 7:39 AM
Wait, Ms. Marvel has 98%? Didn't knew that many critics liked it. Same with some of the movies. Surprises me how high the scores are
Wallywest001
Wallywest001 - 9/19/2024, 7:43 AM
@bkmeijer1 - yep critics loved it. Fans not so much. Less than 750k watched the premier in the first 2 weeks. That’s incredibly low.
Reginator
Reginator - 9/19/2024, 7:48 AM
hahn as your new MCU favorite? WTF is he smoking?
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 9/19/2024, 7:49 AM
"A spooky, scintillating, supernatural delight,"

You called Megan Fox "sexy" about 5 times in a review, and now this?

Invest in a thesaurus, buddy.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 9/19/2024, 7:54 AM
@DravenCorvis - Or at least branch out from the letter S.

I'm not picky.
FactChecker13
FactChecker13 - 9/19/2024, 8:05 AM
@DravenCorvis - Runnin' a quick fact-checker here boss. Wilding said 'sexy' twice in the site's Subservience review. Maybe one time as the headline repeated his summary {Fact #1}

Spooky, scintillating, and supernatural have different meanings so you need a thesaurus to come up with synonyms for 'stupid' what with you talking to yourself on this thread and all {Fact #2}

Long-time lurker sick of your BS. Get used to being called out. Fact-Man, out.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 9/19/2024, 8:13 AM
@FactChecker13 - A+.
SATW42
SATW42 - 9/19/2024, 8:43 AM
@DravenCorvis - dude, it's getting creepy. But you keep on establishing a course of conduct I guess.
cubichy
cubichy - 9/19/2024, 7:51 AM
No one wanted this, will tank huge, worse than marvels, its a tertiary character no one knows or cares about.
grendelthing
grendelthing - 9/19/2024, 8:22 AM
@cubichy - Tertiary? You mean like Guardians of the Galaxy, Moon Knight or Werewolf by Night? Just because YOU aren't interested doesn't mean other people aren't. I thoroughly enjoyed the first two episodes and know a lot of other people did too.

One of the things I always liked about comics was all of the smaller characters side stories. Those weren't always the big sellers but they had their fans. I like that Marvel is exploring these smaller avenues. Yes, they definitely need to up the quality in many cases but I don't think this is one of them. Just because something isn't for you doesn't mean it isn't for anyone.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 9/19/2024, 8:44 AM
@grendelthing - i get it, but I think it’s just a matter of good story telling. Few people knew about the GOTG, but Gunn is a good story teller and knows how to humanize those characters.

It’s becoming more and more apparent what a corporate show looks like vs someone who wants to tell a compelling story.

This show has some cookie cutter writing imo and that seems to be why many have lost interest.
cubichy
cubichy - 9/19/2024, 8:44 AM
@grendelthing - it's not just that I don't like it, its comic book héroes, magic has been done to death, scarlet wich, strange, this is way too into the weeds into magic,why? There's no one asking for this, it's takes away from the other better IPs.they can remake the defenders, Rick Jones, war machine, secondary around the avengers, not tertiary off of wanda, wich herself is barely secondary in the comics. This will be the least watch show ever, until iron heart arrives.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/19/2024, 7:52 AM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/19/2024, 7:52 AM
It’s at 67% from 51 reviews at this time but it’s a minuscule improvement which is unfortunate even though I would say it’s a more mixed-positive reception so far then anything else…

Anyway , still looking forward to seeing it later since it looks fun to me!!.

User Comment Image

Also , Ms Marvel being at 98% gives me a lot of pride as a Pakistani comic book fan but also just happiness since I’m sure the trolls on here have an issue with that lol.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 9/19/2024, 7:57 AM
We know who is supporting this show. It's only a very specific demographic 😂 a decidedly FABULOUS demographic. It's cool, y'all deserve your own content too, and your own chances to make shows.... Just stop being saucy at EVERYONE ELSE when we tell you it's talentless trash you're watching. This shit is bad writing and acting and if you wanna pretend your fabulous trash is fabulous gold then that's on you.

Like.... Let's just cut the crap and be honest. If you haven't seen every episode of every season of Project Runway and Ru Paul's Drag Queens or whatever it's called... Then Agatha All Along isn't for you.

But if you've ever unironically said "Yas Queen!" in an actual sentence, you probably [frick]in loved this shit 😂😂😂😂
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 9/19/2024, 8:28 AM
@TheVandalore - sure thing, princess 😉 sorry, I don't actually gaf, but I'll watch the first two episodes when ai get home and see what's going on.
grendelthing
grendelthing - 9/19/2024, 8:33 AM
@TheVandalore - Sterotype much? What an ignorant ass.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 9/19/2024, 8:38 AM
@RegularPoochie - lol what?
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 9/19/2024, 8:39 AM
@grendelthing - lol how long have you existed on the internet for, child? 😂
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 9/19/2024, 8:43 AM
@grendelthing - I'm just saying... Liking the show doesn't mean you are definitely gay or like having things put inside you in a feminine way..... But it's a pretty strong indicator based on your reaction to my comment 😂
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 9/19/2024, 8:44 AM
@TheVandalore - I don't know what you are yapping with those queens, that's why I commented like I commented.
grendelthing
grendelthing - 9/19/2024, 8:56 AM
@TheVandalore - Since Compuserve nitwit.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 9/19/2024, 8:19 AM
Just tell us how much you get from Disney to print this shit.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 9/19/2024, 8:38 AM
We’re all waiting on The Devil of Hell’s Kitchen
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 9/19/2024, 8:45 AM
@MisterBones - That’s going to be the linchpin for Marvel’s tv future.
MrJosh
MrJosh - 9/19/2024, 8:39 AM
Disney has two choices, use its platform to raise awareness at expense of being unpopular with large segments of the population, or make content that is entertaining and enjoyable to THE GENERAL AUDIENCE…. I’m not saying there’s a right or wrong answer, but cool it w/ temper tantrums when served the cake that was ordered
SuperSpiderMan5
SuperSpiderMan5 - 9/19/2024, 8:40 AM
WWW Woke Won't Work
theprophet
theprophet - 9/19/2024, 8:45 AM
No one asked for this, that's why
tRuckRogers46A
tRuckRogers46A - 9/19/2024, 8:50 AM
Watched the first two episodes earlier today. I really don't know why anyone has a problem with it, so far anyway.
It's fun, a bit spooky, got a decent amount of intrigue about it and pretty well acted. Really enjoyed it.
Lgbtq stuff is not front and centre, AT ALL!

Arriving in time for Halloween and miles and miles better than other recent D+ shows.

Plus naked Agatha...

