AGATHA ALL ALONG Arrives On Rotten Tomatoes With One Of Marvel Television's Worst Scores

As we write this, more than 50 verdicts for Agatha All Along have been counted on Rotten Tomatoes and that means an all-important Tomatometer score has been generated by the review aggregator.

Despite receiving overwhelmingly positive social media reactions, critics appear a tad more divided as the WandaVision follow-up sits at an okay 67%. Interestingly, more than 500 fans have chimed in on the "Popcornmeter" and given Agatha All Along a much higher 78% score.

With 67%, the latest Marvel Television series to hit Disney+ finds itself sandwiched between Secret Invasion (52%) and Echo (70%).

In contrast, WandaVision has 92% and remains one of the MCU's highest-rated streaming offerings, beaten only by Ms. Marvel (98%) and X-Men '97 (99%).

With Agatha All Along planned as a standalone limited series, neither reviews nor viewership are likely to have a major impact on Marvel Studios' future plans. The WandaVision story will continue with Vision and we'd bet on Agatha Harkness playing at least a supporting role in future projects like Midnight Suns and the long-rumoured Scarlet Witch feature.

In our review of the series, we concluded by saying, "A spooky, scintillating, supernatural delight, Agatha All Along is a worthy successor to WandaVision and a showcase for the bewitching Kathryn Hahn as your new MCU favourite, Agatha Harkness."

click here to see what the two-part premiere reveals about the Scarlet Witch's MCU status.

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road.

The series stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer, who is also the head writer and directed three episodes. Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Monteiro each direct three episodes of the original live-action series.

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.