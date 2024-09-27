AGATHA ALL ALONG Conjures 9.3 Million Views In Its First Week On Disney+

Marvel Studios' WandaVision spin-off, Agatha All Along, has amassed an impressive 9.3 million views after seven days on Disney+...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 27, 2024 12:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos

"Who asked for this?" That's certainly debatable, but one thing's for sure, quite a few people are watching it.

The viewership figures are in for the season premiere of Marvel's Agatha All Along, and the episode hit 9.3 million views on Disney+ in its first seven days of streaming.

Disney doesn't release exact statistics, but we know that the streamer defines a view as the total amount of time watched divided by runtime. Therefore, the episode was watched for an approximate total of 6.5 million hours (per Variety).

This is roughly on par with Percy Jackson and the Olympians and The Acolyte, but behind Ahsoka, which managed to reach 14 million views in five days when it premiered last August.

The WandaVision spin-off seems to be fairly popular with fans, and has even converted some who showed no interest at all prior to sitting down to give the show a chance. We'll see if the series can maintain its quality and hold on to its viewers over the next few weeks.

Episode 3 is now streaming on Disney+. You can check out a behind-the-scenes clip of some of the cast having a laugh after their swollen-face prosthetics were applied.

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along premieres September 18 at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.

valmic
valmic - 9/27/2024, 12:32 PM
Ive been enjoying the show.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 9/27/2024, 12:35 PM
Straight white guy here saying that 3 episodes in, it’s not perfect but I’m digging the spooky vibe, story and cast.



SATW42
SATW42 - 9/27/2024, 12:46 PM
@thedrudo - Another straight white guy here asking, why are you announcing this?
PC04
PC04 - 9/27/2024, 12:51 PM
@SATW42 - 3rd Straight White guy here......just saying I'm here.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 9/27/2024, 12:54 PM
@thedrudo - Yeah, it's actually really fun
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 9/27/2024, 12:36 PM
Important to note this is probably nowhere near as expensive as The Acolyte or Ahsoka. The former cost like $200 million. The stakes are very different.

Current wom makes me think it will just continue builing audience as well, similar to Andor or how Loki s2 recovered the early decline by the end of its run.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/27/2024, 12:40 PM
@WakandanQueen - man , I’m still bummed about the Acolyte.

Sure it had issues but good stuff to it aswell as setting up a potentially exciting setup for S2.
Thing94
Thing94 - 9/27/2024, 12:37 PM
I don't believe any Disney Plus viewership numbers sorry
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 9/27/2024, 12:37 PM
Not that it means much that it exceeded expectations since they were on the floor, but it’s actually quite good.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 9/27/2024, 12:38 PM
Hold...
SATW42
SATW42 - 9/27/2024, 12:44 PM
@DrReedRichards - lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/27/2024, 12:38 PM
I guess this means that a lot of people wanted it contrary to some people’s opinions ;).

Anyway , this is good to see and hopefully continues to remain stable or even grow as the show progresses…

I have been liking it thus far so hopefully the remaining 6 episodes keep it up!!.

User Comment Image
grif
grif - 9/27/2024, 12:40 PM
i wont be watching this
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 9/27/2024, 12:42 PM
@grif - thanks for letting us know bb
grif
grif - 9/27/2024, 12:42 PM
@WakandanQueen - np
ThorArms
ThorArms - 9/27/2024, 12:53 PM
This show is fun as hell. And I wasn't expecting that at all. Had nothing to watch so casually put it on last night and ended up watching all 3 episodes

