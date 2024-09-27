AGATHA ALL ALONG Conjures 9.3 Million Views In Its First Week On Disney+

"Who asked for this?" That's certainly debatable, but one thing's for sure, quite a few people are watching it.

The viewership figures are in for the season premiere of Marvel's Agatha All Along, and the episode hit 9.3 million views on Disney+ in its first seven days of streaming.

Disney doesn't release exact statistics, but we know that the streamer defines a view as the total amount of time watched divided by runtime. Therefore, the episode was watched for an approximate total of 6.5 million hours (per Variety).

This is roughly on par with Percy Jackson and the Olympians and The Acolyte, but behind Ahsoka, which managed to reach 14 million views in five days when it premiered last August.

The WandaVision spin-off seems to be fairly popular with fans, and has even converted some who showed no interest at all prior to sitting down to give the show a chance. We'll see if the series can maintain its quality and hold on to its viewers over the next few weeks.

Episode 3 is now streaming on Disney+. You can check out a behind-the-scenes clip of some of the cast having a laugh after their swollen-face prosthetics were applied.

this is why agatha all along using practical effects instead of CGI is the best decision EVER! 😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/Z9nUaiSRbF — mich❀ (@cinemichh) September 26, 2024

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along premieres September 18 at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.