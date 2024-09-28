AGATHA ALL ALONG Is Marvel's Least Expensive Disney+ Show; New Promo Spotlights Harkness' Feud With [SPOILER]

We recently learned that the extended season premiere of Agatha All Along conjured an impressive 9.3 million views on Disney+ after one week on the streaming service. While not exactly speculator, this is considered a pretty strong start for the show - especially since it doesn't focus on any A-list Marvel characters.

At any rate, Marvel/Disney should be very happy with these initial figures, because Agatha All Along was relatively inexpensive to produce. According to THR, the WandaVision spin-off is actually the studio's least expensive live-action series to date - by some margin.

The exact budget has not been disclosed, but we do know that the previous least expensive show, Echo, had a reported $40 million price tag.

Spoilers ahead.

We also have a cool new retro horror-style promo, which focuses on Agatha's long-running feud with Aubrey Plaza's mysterious "Rio Vidal," who was recently confirmed to be Death by some merchandise packaging. If you've been paying attention, though, Marvel literally spelled this out in a previous teaser!

Officially, she's still being referred to as The Green Witch.

💚 THE green witch 💚



Don’t miss Aubrey Plaza in #AgathaAllAlong, now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/2VEu5yvk2J — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) September 27, 2024

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along premieres September 18 at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.