AGATHA ALL ALONG Is Marvel's Least Expensive Disney+ Show; New Promo Spotlights Harkness' Feud With [SPOILER]

A new report has revealed that Agatha All Along is Marvel Studios' least expensive Disney+ series yet. We also have a new promo spotlighting the titular witch's ancient feud with "Rio Vidal."

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 28, 2024 01:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos

We recently learned that the extended season premiere of Agatha All Along conjured an impressive 9.3 million views on Disney+ after one week on the streaming service. While not exactly speculator, this is considered a pretty strong start for the show - especially since it doesn't focus on any A-list Marvel characters.

At any rate, Marvel/Disney should be very happy with these initial figures, because Agatha All Along was relatively inexpensive to produce. According to THR, the WandaVision spin-off is actually the studio's least expensive live-action series to date - by some margin.

The exact budget has not been disclosed, but we do know that the previous least expensive show, Echo, had a reported $40 million price tag.

Spoilers ahead.

We also have a cool new retro horror-style promo, which focuses on Agatha's long-running feud with Aubrey Plaza's mysterious "Rio Vidal," who was recently confirmed to be Death by some merchandise packaging. If you've been paying attention, though, Marvel literally spelled this out in a previous teaser! 

Officially, she's still being referred to as The Green Witch.

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along premieres September 18 at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.

PatientXero
PatientXero - 9/28/2024, 1:06 PM
Unsurprisingly, it’s one of its worst too.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/28/2024, 1:07 PM
I mean..it shows.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/28/2024, 1:09 PM
I think we've learned from Marvel over the years expensive sure AF doesn't automatically equal good.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/28/2024, 1:12 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - it does...just watch Megalopolis and The Marvels 2
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/28/2024, 1:14 PM
It makes sense that it’s their least expensive show since it seems like there is little to no VFX with more things being done as practically as possible…

Plus , it also no real big stars arguably too which helps reduce the budget & cost.

Anyway i dug that B-Movie style promo , if Vincent Price was still around then I could see him voicing that (Werewolf By Night had a similar feel).

I have liked the show so far so hopefully the remaining 6 episodes keep it up!!.

User Comment Image

